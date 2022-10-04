Read full article on original website
Related
Section III boys soccer saves leaders, ranked by league
Here are the Section III leading boys soccer saves leaders in their respective league. These stats are reported to syracuse.com by Section III coaches. If statistics are missing, please encourage coaches to send them to hssports@syracuse.com.
Section III high school sports schedule, scoreboard for Oct. 6
The Section III high school sports schedule and scoreboard for Thursday, Oct. 6. Syracuse.com is the only place to find a comprehensive schedule of all high school sporting events in Section III.
HS golf roundup: Baldwinsville, Jamesville-DeWitt, Christian Brothers Academy win championships
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Salt City Athletic Conference and Onondaga High School League each held their sectional championship on Tuesday.
HS sports roundup: All-CNY girls soccer player sets school record
Syracuse, N.Y. — East Syracuse Minoa’s Leah Rehm scored a school-record six goals in the Spartans’ 10-0 win over Auburn on Tuesday. Rehm’s six goals gave her 29 on the season, which also ties a school record for most goals in a single season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Enter our weekly contest: Make your Bills-Steelers picks in the Prop Bet Showdown for a chance to win a prize
Prove it by playing the syracuse.com Prop Bet Showdown! Each week there will be 10 prop questions revolving around the Bills game and/or their opponents or rivals. The person that answers the most questions correctly each week will win $50. There’s also a $250 prize for the person that answers the most questions right cumulatively for the season – and it’s not too late to get in on that action!
Westhill girls volleyball gets revenge against Marcellus
The Westhill girls volleyball team has been waiting since last year’s Class B final to face Marcellus. After the Warriors lost 3-1 to the Mustangs during the sectional championship match in 2021, they got their revenge Wednesday evening.
Who are the unsung heroes of Section III boys soccer? 18 coaches reveal their choices
Syracuse, N.Y. — To have a successful team, you need more than just stars, it takes contributions from everyone on the roster. With so many moving parts to a team, sometimes there are important players who fly under the radar. These players may not have the flashy numbers in the box scores, but their contributions don’t go unnoticed.
New high school football all-star game, named after 2 Syracuse legends, coming to CNY
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The best high school football players in Section III are getting another showcase for their talents. Organizers announced on Wednesday the creation of a new all-star game, the Big 44 Ernie Davis/Floyd Little All-Star Classic. It will match football players from Section III and Section IV, with the inaugural contest taking place Nov. 20 at Liverpool.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
H.S. football: Lansdale Catholic flying high, but Crusaders wanting more
It wouldn't have taken long to count the number of folks that thought Lansdale Catholic would have such a huge turnaround from last season to this one. Probably just the members of the football team, the coaches, and a few other optimists. ...
New state boys soccer poll: Liverpool makes big leap in Class AA
Syracuse, N.Y. — The latest boys soccer rankings have been released, and 14 Section III teams are ranked. After defeating Fayetteville-Manlius 1-0 last week, Liverpool joins the rankings at No. 12 this week.
Fringe college football playoff contenders lurking, from Penn State to Oklahoma State: College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On this episode of The College Football Survivor Show, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarajah are giving a little love to the fringe playoff contenders with paths that aren’t quite as clear as the primary teams. They define seven teams as primary contenders, with obvious talent...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
65K+
Followers
50K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0