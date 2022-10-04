ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Best Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups for Week 5

By Mike Masala
 5 days ago
After the fourth full slate of regular season action, the NFL and fantasy football are back in full swing.

If you had a tough injury in Week 4, or you just didn’t get the production from one of your players that you expected, we’ll scan the waiver wire. For potential pickups, we’ll consider players who are available in at least 50% of ESPN fantasy leagues.

Let’s take a look at some of the potential waiver wire pickups that could help your teams heading into Week 4 of the NFL campaign.

Tyler Allgeier, RB, Atlanta Falcons (16.9%)

With Cordarelle Patterson hitting injured reserve this week, Allgeier could be the next man up. Through three games, he’s recorded 28 touches and that production should only be going up. Patterson will miss at least four games, so Allgeier could be a solid addition for at least that time.

Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas Cowboys (46.5%)

Gallup returned to action last week after suffering a torn ACL in 2021, and he saw three targets, bringing in two for 24 yards and a touchdown. This will be Gallup’s first extended amount of time playing without Amari Cooper since the first half of his rookie season, so he should see a jump in production as he gets acclimated to the game again.

Jared Goff, QB, Detroit Lions (44.1%)

At this point, what else does Goff have to do to earn the approval of fantasy owners? He’s the fifth-ranked quarterback, scoring 22.2 points per game. This week he plays New England, giving up the ninth-most points per game to opposing quarterbacks. If he’s not going to be a starter, at least make him a streamer.

Tyler Conklin, TE, Jets (38.7%)

Conklin has been solid so far this season, averaging 8.9 points per contest – the ninth-most in fantasy. However, he also put up his fewest total (6.7) in Zach Wilson’s first game back. In a Jets offense that’s become quietly loaded with weapons, Conklin could be a decent option for the remainder of the season.

Jaguars, D/ST (5.6%)

Jacksonville’s defense has been the fifth-highest scoring defense in fantasy to this point, averaging 9.3 points per week. That’s definitely aided by the 18 points that they put up in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts, but they’ve still been decent in other weeks. Going up against a weak Houston Texans offense, the Jaguars should be a viable streaming option.

