If you're a Dale Earnhardt Jr. fan, you know that most of his craziest and funniest stories tend to involve a decent amount of alcohol consumption. A lot of the times, Dale was the punchline of his own drunken shenanigans, like the time he cracked his head open at a pool party with Jimmie Johnson. But, every now and then, Dale liked to get a little buzzed and play a prank on one of his fellow NASCAR drivers. Just ask Clint Bowyer. He once spent an entire night locked in Junior's basement.
It's no secret by this point that Kevin Harvick has major problems with NASCAR leadership. After his car caught fire at the Darlington race back in September, Harvick went on his since-viral "crappy-ass parts" rant. Throughout the Cup Series playoffs, the Stewart-Haas Racing driver has continued to lambast the stock car racing sanctioning body regarding the numerous safety issues with the Next Gen car, which has also caught flack for tire and parts failures. Now, Harvick is facing a massive penalty after failing a post-race inspection at Talladega Superspeedway. Considering he hasn't exactly been in NASCAR's good graces recently, Harvick thinks that NASCAR's decision to target him "seems strange."
CONCORD, N.C. — (AP) — It took two overtimes Saturday for AJ Allmendinger to remain undefeated on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway and seize the momentum for the next round of the Xfinity Series playoffs. Allmendinger has won four consecutive races on the hybrid road course/oval, as...
