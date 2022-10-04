Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abandoned Bexar County Juvenile Center in Texas.Rooted ExpeditionsBexar County, TX
Aurora lawmakers check out homeless complex in San AntonioDavid HeitzSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio pageant winner makes Miss USA history but contestants claim that the contest was "rigged"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The San Antonio entrepreneur giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Fifty-Six Years Ago, Texas Endured Its First Modern Mass-Shooting; Since Then, Many More Have Followed.Savannah VillanuevaSutherland Springs, TX
Related
news4sanantonio.com
Police shoot & kill domestic violence suspect at complainant's residence
SAN ANTONIO - A man has been shot dead following a domestic violence incident on the North Side of town. The shooting happened just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday off Bammel Lane near Patricia Drive and Blanco Road. According to Police Chief McManus, the 33-year-old male suspect had been in a...
foxsanantonio.com
Officers say as many as 60 rounds were fired in fatal shooting of young man on East Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man is dead after being shot on the East Side. The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Thursday at East Houston Street and North Polaris Street. Police said when they got to the scene, they found a young man with several gunshot wounds. EMS attempted life-saving measures, but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
KTSA
SAPD: Man with felony warrants dead after officer involved shooting on north side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is reporting an officer-involved shooting on the city’s north side. Investigators say a man was shot dead by an officer who was responding to a domestic disturbance call in the 11990 block of Bammel Lane. The man reportedly had a gun when police arrived, and he was suspected of stalking a woman after the two had previously dated.
KSAT 12
Robbery suspect facing multiple charges after stealing lottery tickets and evading deputies, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – A man who authorities say robbed a West Bexar County convenience store is facing additional charges after he ran from deputies twice, according to records. Trevion Warner, 25, was arrested on Wednesday and charged with robbery and two counts of evading arrest, records with the Bexar County Jail show. He was also booked on two previous, unrelated marijuana charges.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
Woman accused of stabbing ex, hitting his wife with a metal pipe in H-E-B parking lot
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is facing charges after San Antonio police say she stabbed her ex-boyfriend in the face with a screwdriver and hit his wife with a metal pipe as she left an East Side H-E-B. Amanda Diann Cristan, 34, was arrested on Wednesday on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
San Antonio officer shoots man amid Northside domestic dispute, police say
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAPD officer shoots, kills man holding gun after responding to domestic violence call, police say
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police say an officer shot and killed a man with a gun while the officer was responding to a domestic violence call Thursday on the city's north side. Officers were called out around 12:20 p.m. to the 11900 block of Bammel Lane, near Patricia...
KSAT 12
Man arrested for threatening to shoot up workplace for Toyota subcontractors, records show
SAN ANTONIO – An employee for a Toyota subcontractor has been arrested after police said he threatened to shoot up his workplace earlier this week. Kevin Louis Kresta, 51, was booked on Wednesday and charged with terroristic threat causing public fear, a third-degree felony, records with the Bexar County Jail show.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSAT 12
Two men shot, injured while skating at park on North Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – Two men were shot while skating at a park on the North Side, and San Antonio police said they’re still working to track down the suspects responsible. The shooting happened around 7:51 p.m. Thursday in the 1500 block of Fresno Street, near Santa Paula Avenue and Neer Avenue.
KSAT 12
2 men, 2 woman arrested after SAPD tracks stolen car to West Side apartment
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested four people after an investigation into a vehicle theft led officers to the Alazan Apache Courts on the West Side. Police said the stolen vehicle was first spotted at around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 1000 block of San Fernando. The vehicle was parked and occupied, and a detective maintained surveillance and asked for backup.
KSAT 12
Man arrested after stabbing another man for loudly revving car engine at Walmart, Kerrville PD says
KERRVILLE, Texas – A Kerrville man got into an argument with another man in a Walmart parking lot and attacked him with a knife for loudly revving his car’s engine, according to Kerrville police. Not long after the incident, the armed man was arrested and charged with aggravated...
news4sanantonio.com
Police looking for suspect who gunned down a man at Northwest Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help to find the suspect in the shooting death of a man at Northwest Side apartment complex. The deadly shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 27 at the Westland Apartments off Northwest Loop 410 and Evers Road. Police said when they arrived, they...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSAT 12
SAPD investigating after man is found fatally shot on East Side street
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot on the city’s East Side early Thursday morning. Officers were called around 1 a.m. to the intersection of East Houston Street and North Polaris Street, not far from North New Braunfels Avenue after receiving word of shots fired.
iheart.com
San Antonio Police Officer Fired After Shooting Suspect At McDonald's
A San Antonio Police officer has been fired after an investigation into an officer-involved shooting that took place on Sunday. Police made the announcement today and in the process released video of the incident, including a separate video describing the investigation into the case. The shooting took place on Sunday...
KSAT 12
San Antonio man sentenced to 50 years in prison for shooting death of convenience store owner
SAN ANTONIO – A capital murder case ended in a plea deal for a 22-year-old San Antonio man. Zion Talavera is accused of being one of two men who went on a string of aggravated robberies in 2019 and shot 58-year-old store owner Gemunu Gamarachchilage. Gamarchchilage was in the...
KSAT 12
San Marcos police officer arrested after resigning amid family violence investigation
SAN MARCOS, Texas – An officer with the San Marcos Police Department was arrested after he resigned days after he was accused of family violence. According to a news release, Kyle Lobo voluntarily resigned Thursday from SMPD. The resignation came three days after the SMPD was notified by the...
SAPD officer fired following shooting in fast-food restaurant parking lot
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio Police Department officer has been terminated following a shooting that took place on Sunday. The department sent a press release, saying the probationary police officer, James Brennand, was serving on the force for seven months before this shooting happened. It mentions how officers are on probation for one year after graduating from the Police Academy.
fox7austin.com
Suspects robbed two Lockhart gas stations at gunpoint: police
LOCKHART, Texas - The Lockhart Police Department is looking for two suspects they say robbed two gas stations earlier this week. LPD says two suspects robbed the North Valero gas station at 1317 N. Colorado St. and the Texaco gas station at 1325 S. Colorado St. on Oct. 4. Police...
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in robbery at Academy Sports and Outdoors
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for a robbery of an Academy Sports and Outdoors store on the city’s Northeast Side. The incident occurred on August 19 at the 2700 block of NE Loop 410, according to SAPD. According...
KCEN TV NBC 6
Seguin police arrest raccoon as suspect in two power outages
SEGUIN, Texas — Seguin's power grid came under attack again on Monday, Oct. 3 after a power outage on Oct. 1 shut down electricity to nearly half of the city. Thankfully, the Seguin Police Department has announced that they have apprehended a very unique suspect. Seguin PD described the...
Comments / 8