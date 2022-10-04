Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Greater West Dayton Incubator offers microloans up to $15,000 to support small businesses and invest in neighborhoods
DAYTON, Ohio — A local business incubator is offering a fresh round of microloans to support Black, women and other underrepresented and under-resourced business owners serving the west side of Dayton. What You Need To Know. Applications for Greater West Dayton Incubator microloans are open until Oct. 14. Loans...
spectrumnews1.com
Washington Court House beats Chillicothe for big win
Washington Court House knocked off host Chillicothe 24-14 in the OHSAA Game of the Week. The Blue Lions (7-1) have another tough match-up next week at Jackson, while the Cavaliers (6-2) visit Hillsboro.
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio high school wide receiver leads nation in receiving yards
CINCINNATI—A football star in the Queen City is getting noticed, not just in Ohio, but across the country. Donte Ferrell is a junior wide receiver at Woodward. Ferrell has over 1300 receiving yards, the most in the nation. The junior says he hopes his story of hard work inspires...
spectrumnews1.com
Police: Homicide suspect with gun killed by Ohio officers
HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in southwestern Ohio say police shot and killed a man who pulled out a handgun when confronted by officers, about an hour after he allegedly fled the scene of a fatal shooting. What You Need To Know. An assault after a car crash left...
spectrumnews1.com
Corporex officials share Ovation construction update
NEWPORT, Ky. — It’s a construction site now, but officials with Corporex Companies say the 25 acre Ovation space is working its way to a mixed use development that’ll feature 1,000 residential units and half a million square feet of office space. What You Need To Know.
spectrumnews1.com
Miyan Williams' brother hopes to continue legacy
CINCINNATI — Last week in Ohio State’s victory over Rutgers, running back Miyan Williams had a breakout performance, tying the school record of five rushing touchdowns in a game. But his stardom all started in the Queen City, back at his high school of Winton Woods, where his younger brother Qierstin is a senior.
