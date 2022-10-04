ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Ohio high school wide receiver leads nation in receiving yards

CINCINNATI—A football star in the Queen City is getting noticed, not just in Ohio, but across the country. Donte Ferrell is a junior wide receiver at Woodward. Ferrell has over 1300 receiving yards, the most in the nation. The junior says he hopes his story of hard work inspires...
Police: Homicide suspect with gun killed by Ohio officers

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in southwestern Ohio say police shot and killed a man who pulled out a handgun when confronted by officers, about an hour after he allegedly fled the scene of a fatal shooting. What You Need To Know. An assault after a car crash left...
Corporex officials share Ovation construction update

NEWPORT, Ky. — It’s a construction site now, but officials with Corporex Companies say the 25 acre Ovation space is working its way to a mixed use development that’ll feature 1,000 residential units and half a million square feet of office space. What You Need To Know.
Miyan Williams' brother hopes to continue legacy

CINCINNATI — Last week in Ohio State’s victory over Rutgers, running back Miyan Williams had a breakout performance, tying the school record of five rushing touchdowns in a game. But his stardom all started in the Queen City, back at his high school of Winton Woods, where his younger brother Qierstin is a senior.
