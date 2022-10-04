ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The lesson from the first round of Brazil’s election: Bolsonarismo is here to stay

The first lesson from Brazil’s election on Sunday is that public opinion surveys severely misfired. Just a few days before the contest, many reported a 15% lead for Luiz Inàcio Lula da Silva over the incumbent, Jair Bolsonaro; and many also predicted a Lula first-round victory. The second lesson is that, far from being a flash in the pan – as many had hoped – the rightwing populist movement Bolsonarismo is an organised political force, and it is here to stay, at least for the medium term.
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricardo Salles
Person
Marina Silva
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
Fox News

New Philippines president fighting back against China's incursions

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has stepped up efforts to push back against Chinese incursions, lodging 52 protests against Beijing over disputes in the South China Sea. The diplomatic protests have been filed over what the Philippines called China's "illegal presence" in the South China Sea, where China has conducted...
POLITICS
AFP

Nicaragua breaks ties with Netherlands, bars US envoy

Nicaragua found itself even more isolated on the international stage Saturday after saying it would deny entry to the ambassador appointed by Washington and then severing diplomatic ties with the Netherlands. Declared persona non grata on Friday, EU ambassador Bettina Muscheidt left Nicaragua Saturday on a commercial flight to France via Mexico City.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate#Greenhouse Gas#Rio De#The Liberal Party#Congresso#Foco
The Independent

Voices: The outcome of Brazil’s titanic election battle will reverberate across the Western world

On Sunday, the two biggest names in Brazilian politics went head-to-head to claim the greatest prize in Latin America. The most highly-anticipated election in Brazil’s history, it has garnered significant international attention. Few, however, foresaw the result that played out.Some polls had predicted left-wing former president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, better known simply as Lula, would achieve the 50 per cent threshold required for a first round victory.Instead, the incumbent, far-right former army captain Jair Bolsonaro, far outperformed expectations, winning in several key states where he was projected to lose heavily, and securing 43 per cent of the...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Brazil
HuffPost

Bolsonaro, Lula Neck-And-Neck In Polarized Brazil Election

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s top two presidential candidates were neck-and-neck late Sunday in a highly polarized election that could determine if the country returns a leftist to the helm of the world’s fourth-largest democracy or keeps the far-right incumbent in office for another four years.
WORLD
AFP

Brazil third-place candidate backs Lula in runoff

The candidate who finished third in Brazil's first-round presidential election gave her endorsement Wednesday to leftist veteran Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for his runoff against far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro. "I maintain my criticism of Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva... but I will give him my vote, because I recognize his commitment to democracy and the constitution, which I have never seen from the current president."
POLITICS
AFP

Blinken hails 'shared approach' with Chile

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday hailed a "shared approach and shared priorities" with Chile under President Gabriel Boric, one of a string of leftist leaders recently elected in Latin America.  Hailing the United States and Chile's "shared approach and shared priorities," Blinken said the countries would strive together for "building more equitable and inclusive economies... dealing with the issues that are front and center in the lives of our people."
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Markets open up after Bolsonaro's strong showing in Brazil vote

SAO PAULO, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Stronger-than-expected support for Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro in the first round of a presidential election was cheered by financial markets on Monday, as expected by bankers and analysts after Sunday first round, as the race went to an Oct. 30 runoff.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy