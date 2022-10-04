ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

103.3 WKFR

Here’s One Way You Can Help Kalamazoo’s Homeless Community this Winter

A local group is gathering much-needed items to help the homeless community in Kalamazoo as the weather turns cold. There is a unique event happening on November 12th, in Kalamazoo to help homeless people here in Kalamazoo. We'll get into what makes this event unique in a moment. First, we have to talk about the items that are needed before the event launches on the 12th. The 'Baby It's Cold Outside' event is asking for new or gently used donations of the following items:
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

A better tomorrow starts with hopeful thinking today

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Wedgwood Christian services works with many troubled youths to instill hope in them. Now more than ever young people are facing so many challenges in their day to day lives that they may have nowhere to turn. The State of Michigan hosted a Thrive Conference that focused on positive youth development. One of the biggest factors into positive youth development is hope.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Rescue mission plans ‘tiny home’ community in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — As Mel Trotter Ministries works to reduce homelessness, the Christian rescue mission is eyeing a new strategy: tiny homes. The organization received approval this week from the Grand Rapids City Commission to begin work on Hope Village, a mixed-use development that would include the construction 16 tiny homes. Located near the corner of Garden Street SE and Division Avenue, the homes would each be between the size of 240-480 square feet.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Health
Grand Rapids, MI
Society
Local
Michigan Society
City
Grand Rapids, MI
WOOD

How Gentex is helping the Spanish-speaking community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – During Hispanic Heritage Month, we’ve had the chance to highlight organizations across West Michigan. Today, we’re excited to welcome an organization and a business along the lakeshore working to make a difference. Gentex is Ottawa County’s largest employer and recently started an inclusion program for people who primarily speak Spanish to join its manufacturing team.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
MLive

Haunted car wash in Grand Rapids area bringing good clean fun

WYOMING, MI — A Grand Rapids area car wash business is serving suds and scares this month to raise funds for Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. Speedy Wash car wash, at 2200 28th St. SW in Wyoming, will put on the haunted car wash from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 21 and 22. The event includes Halloween decorations, spooky characters, lights and projectors.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Learn about Congenital Heart Disease this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The ACHA Michigan Regional Conference is a dynamic partnership between the Congenital Heart Center at Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital and the Adult Congenital Heart Association. Patients, family members, friends and healthcare professionals are invited to learn about specialized lifelong care for adults with congenital heart disease (ACHD) and to connect with the ACHD community. Dr. Marcus Haw and other experts in adult congenital heart disease will be presenting on topics, and Dr. Haw is here to share more details about this event.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

HBA Parade of Homes kicks off tomorrow

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The very popular Fall Parade of Homes kicks off tomorrow in Greater Grand Rapids. It’s a chance to see the best in new home construction and renovation. Interra Homes has a home in the parade this year in their Reserve Community in Wyoming. You can check out the beautiful 2 story homes that is their Biltmore floor plan. Interra Homes builds in 25 communities throughout West Michigan! They offer single family homes and condos with options to build a new home or buy a brand new, finished home if you’re looking to find something sooner. If a new home is something that’s been on your mind, check out an Interra Homes up close and see everything they offer at the Fall Parade of Homes.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Hulst Jepsen can help with pelvic floor dysfunction

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today we’re focusing attention on a topic many women may not want to talk about, or may feel uncomfortable discussing: pelvic floor dysfunction and the impact it has on their bodies. Hulst Jepsen is a locally owned PT company that has therapists at many locations specializing in women’s health and pelvic floor dysfunction. Pelvic floor dysfunction can include pain with sexual activity, urinary or fecal incontinence, pelvic heaviness, and more. Today we want to highlight pain with sexual activity. Many women experience this postpartum after the stress their pelvic floor has gone thru with pregnancy and delivery. However, pain with sexual activity can occur at any age. This is not something you need to live with; physical therapy can help.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Harder & Warner hosting Fall Fest sale

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – These days, we’re not just focusing on what’s inside our homes but also what’s on the outside! Fall is a good time to put plants in the ground and while you’re out shopping for landscaping items, you can also take advantage of “Fall Fest” taking place at Harder and Warner Landscapes and Boutique Gardens. There’s a lot to enjoy there every Saturday in October plus big discounts, including 30% off everything that grows.
CALEDONIA, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo nonprofit adds light to northside neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Resident- and volunteer-driven project "Light Up the Northside" took place Saturday in Kalamazoo to add solar lights to core neighborhoods. Building Blocks of Kalamazoo took control of the project, along with 90 plus community members and volunteers, according to the nonprofit. The volunteers and community members...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOOD

GR cites wedding venue that won’t serve LGBTQ couples

A wedding venue in Grand Rapids that will not serve LGBTQ couples has been cited by the city. (Oct. 5, 2022) GR cites wedding venue that won’t serve LGBTQ couples. A wedding venue in Grand Rapids that will not serve LGBTQ couples has been cited by the city. (Oct. 5, 2022)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

A neighborhood that offers beautiful views in Holland

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The real estate market shows there’s still a strong demand for homes in neighborhoods that offer a lot, including top notch schools, close proximity to water, and gorgeous views! We know of a place just like that: Macatawa Legends by Eastbrook Homes! Plus, the community also offers access to golf, an amazing clubhouse, and much more! Macatawa Legends is located in beautiful Holland, Michigan and is less than 5 minutes away from Lake Michigan AND downtown Holland. Rachael got the chance to stop by and learn more about an exciting new phase of homes that’s just beginning!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Bringing together generations while getting an education

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Samaritas has been working with Grand Valley State University to welcome a new innovative program that is bringing generations together. It is being called the intergeneration experience which is open to students at Grand Valley State University who are studying health as a profession. The students apply by writing a letter to the residents as to why they want to be part of this experience. Then a panel of residents and leaders at Samaritas decide which student gets accepted. This year’s first ever intergenerational experience student from Grand Valley State University is Kayla Gacioch.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Connecting education and community for a bright future

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The students at Ferry Elementary and Voyager School in Grand Haven have enjoyed hands on activities outside of the classroom with local businesses. MiSTEM Network is a program that works across the state in 16 different regions working to bring businesses, the community, and education, together to partner for high quality STEM experiences for students. The students were able to partner with local businesses in their community. The idea behind the program was to get students engaged in learning about their community. As they visit and help these local businesses, they can learn not only about a possible career path but also learn about what is available in their community.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
WOOD

Waterproof your basement before winter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Winter is right around the corner so you definitely want to make sure your home is ready and protected from rain and snow. Bob from Great Lakes Waterproofing joins us to talk about their process and how it can help you waterproof your home through a non-destructive process. Their water proofing system saves time and money with no need to excavate. It’s also safe for pets, shrubs and landscaping and is more economical than exterior excavation.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

