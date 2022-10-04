Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen Walters
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
83 Year Old Michigan Woman Shot While Handing Out Pro-Life PamphletsKyle SchepperleyLake Odessa, MI
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMichigan State
Related
WOOD
Students positively impacting community through Ionia ISD
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD TV8)-Local student leaders are coming together to create positive change throughout the community, thanks to the Ionia County ISD and State Farm. Click the video above to see how local students are making an impact.
Here’s One Way You Can Help Kalamazoo’s Homeless Community this Winter
A local group is gathering much-needed items to help the homeless community in Kalamazoo as the weather turns cold. There is a unique event happening on November 12th, in Kalamazoo to help homeless people here in Kalamazoo. We'll get into what makes this event unique in a moment. First, we have to talk about the items that are needed before the event launches on the 12th. The 'Baby It's Cold Outside' event is asking for new or gently used donations of the following items:
WOOD
A better tomorrow starts with hopeful thinking today
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Wedgwood Christian services works with many troubled youths to instill hope in them. Now more than ever young people are facing so many challenges in their day to day lives that they may have nowhere to turn. The State of Michigan hosted a Thrive Conference that focused on positive youth development. One of the biggest factors into positive youth development is hope.
Rescue mission plans ‘tiny home’ community in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — As Mel Trotter Ministries works to reduce homelessness, the Christian rescue mission is eyeing a new strategy: tiny homes. The organization received approval this week from the Grand Rapids City Commission to begin work on Hope Village, a mixed-use development that would include the construction 16 tiny homes. Located near the corner of Garden Street SE and Division Avenue, the homes would each be between the size of 240-480 square feet.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOOD
How Gentex is helping the Spanish-speaking community
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – During Hispanic Heritage Month, we’ve had the chance to highlight organizations across West Michigan. Today, we’re excited to welcome an organization and a business along the lakeshore working to make a difference. Gentex is Ottawa County’s largest employer and recently started an inclusion program for people who primarily speak Spanish to join its manufacturing team.
Haunted car wash in Grand Rapids area bringing good clean fun
WYOMING, MI — A Grand Rapids area car wash business is serving suds and scares this month to raise funds for Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital. Speedy Wash car wash, at 2200 28th St. SW in Wyoming, will put on the haunted car wash from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 21 and 22. The event includes Halloween decorations, spooky characters, lights and projectors.
WOOD
Learn about Congenital Heart Disease this weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The ACHA Michigan Regional Conference is a dynamic partnership between the Congenital Heart Center at Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital and the Adult Congenital Heart Association. Patients, family members, friends and healthcare professionals are invited to learn about specialized lifelong care for adults with congenital heart disease (ACHD) and to connect with the ACHD community. Dr. Marcus Haw and other experts in adult congenital heart disease will be presenting on topics, and Dr. Haw is here to share more details about this event.
WOOD
HBA Parade of Homes kicks off tomorrow
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The very popular Fall Parade of Homes kicks off tomorrow in Greater Grand Rapids. It’s a chance to see the best in new home construction and renovation. Interra Homes has a home in the parade this year in their Reserve Community in Wyoming. You can check out the beautiful 2 story homes that is their Biltmore floor plan. Interra Homes builds in 25 communities throughout West Michigan! They offer single family homes and condos with options to build a new home or buy a brand new, finished home if you’re looking to find something sooner. If a new home is something that’s been on your mind, check out an Interra Homes up close and see everything they offer at the Fall Parade of Homes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOOD
Hulst Jepsen can help with pelvic floor dysfunction
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Today we’re focusing attention on a topic many women may not want to talk about, or may feel uncomfortable discussing: pelvic floor dysfunction and the impact it has on their bodies. Hulst Jepsen is a locally owned PT company that has therapists at many locations specializing in women’s health and pelvic floor dysfunction. Pelvic floor dysfunction can include pain with sexual activity, urinary or fecal incontinence, pelvic heaviness, and more. Today we want to highlight pain with sexual activity. Many women experience this postpartum after the stress their pelvic floor has gone thru with pregnancy and delivery. However, pain with sexual activity can occur at any age. This is not something you need to live with; physical therapy can help.
'I wish they would reconsider': Casino shuttle service ending in November
WAYLAND, Mich. — A shuttle service that offers West Michigan seniors rides to Gun Lake Casino in Wayland is coming to an end in about a month. One couple tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE this will mean losing out on a weekly trip they always look forward to. Donna...
WOOD
Harder & Warner hosting Fall Fest sale
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – These days, we’re not just focusing on what’s inside our homes but also what’s on the outside! Fall is a good time to put plants in the ground and while you’re out shopping for landscaping items, you can also take advantage of “Fall Fest” taking place at Harder and Warner Landscapes and Boutique Gardens. There’s a lot to enjoy there every Saturday in October plus big discounts, including 30% off everything that grows.
Pronto Pups coming to Grand Rapids
Pronto Pups is coming to Grand Rapids for the winter season! Starting today you can get your famous dog fix all winter long at the Fowling Warehouse in Cascade.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo nonprofit adds light to northside neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Resident- and volunteer-driven project "Light Up the Northside" took place Saturday in Kalamazoo to add solar lights to core neighborhoods. Building Blocks of Kalamazoo took control of the project, along with 90 plus community members and volunteers, according to the nonprofit. The volunteers and community members...
New Holland neighborhood grows hope of homeownership
Rachel Hutchinson sees something much different in the patchy grass and dirt at 285 W. 36th Street in Holland.
WOOD
GR cites wedding venue that won’t serve LGBTQ couples
A wedding venue in Grand Rapids that will not serve LGBTQ couples has been cited by the city. (Oct. 5, 2022) GR cites wedding venue that won’t serve LGBTQ couples. A wedding venue in Grand Rapids that will not serve LGBTQ couples has been cited by the city. (Oct. 5, 2022)
WOOD
A neighborhood that offers beautiful views in Holland
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The real estate market shows there’s still a strong demand for homes in neighborhoods that offer a lot, including top notch schools, close proximity to water, and gorgeous views! We know of a place just like that: Macatawa Legends by Eastbrook Homes! Plus, the community also offers access to golf, an amazing clubhouse, and much more! Macatawa Legends is located in beautiful Holland, Michigan and is less than 5 minutes away from Lake Michigan AND downtown Holland. Rachael got the chance to stop by and learn more about an exciting new phase of homes that’s just beginning!
WOOD
Bringing together generations while getting an education
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Samaritas has been working with Grand Valley State University to welcome a new innovative program that is bringing generations together. It is being called the intergeneration experience which is open to students at Grand Valley State University who are studying health as a profession. The students apply by writing a letter to the residents as to why they want to be part of this experience. Then a panel of residents and leaders at Samaritas decide which student gets accepted. This year’s first ever intergenerational experience student from Grand Valley State University is Kayla Gacioch.
WOOD
Connecting education and community for a bright future
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The students at Ferry Elementary and Voyager School in Grand Haven have enjoyed hands on activities outside of the classroom with local businesses. MiSTEM Network is a program that works across the state in 16 different regions working to bring businesses, the community, and education, together to partner for high quality STEM experiences for students. The students were able to partner with local businesses in their community. The idea behind the program was to get students engaged in learning about their community. As they visit and help these local businesses, they can learn not only about a possible career path but also learn about what is available in their community.
Ottawa County hosting second expungement clinic this month
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — The Ottawa County Public Defender Office will be holding an expungement fair to help residents begin the process of expunging their criminal convictions. This is the second clinic the county has hosted. In April, 61 Ottawa County residents attended to get the expungement process underway.
WOOD
Waterproof your basement before winter
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Winter is right around the corner so you definitely want to make sure your home is ready and protected from rain and snow. Bob from Great Lakes Waterproofing joins us to talk about their process and how it can help you waterproof your home through a non-destructive process. Their water proofing system saves time and money with no need to excavate. It’s also safe for pets, shrubs and landscaping and is more economical than exterior excavation.
Comments / 0