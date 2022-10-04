ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

‘Last time they lost 3-1’ – Watch classy Jose Mourinho reassure Inter fan for Barcelona clash after Roma win at San Siro

By James Colasanti
 5 days ago

JOSE MOURINHO showed his softer side by reassuring a rival club's fan he had nothing to fear from a clash with Barcelona.

The Roma boss put a supportive arm around the Inter supporter after his visiting side won at the San Siro on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UHQyw_0iLTMxqC00
Roma's Chris Smalling is mobbed by team-mates after scoring their winner at Inter Milan on Saturday Credit: Getty

A spectacular volley from Paulo Dybala and a strike from ex-Manchester United star Chris Smalling sealed a 2-1 Serie A victory for the Giallorossi.

Afterwards the Special One appears to have had an impromptu chat with a home fan at the ground.

It is not clear exactly what was said from the barely audible video clip during an exchange in Italian.

But journalist Ronald Morgan reports the Portuguese was offering words of comfort ahead of all-star Barca's Champions League visit to Inter tonight.

Mourinho apparently told him not too worry, and added: "The last time they came here they lost 3-1!"

In fact, the Catalans won 2-1 at Inter on their last visit for a Champions League group match three years ago.

But Mourinho, who is often portrayed as an uncompressing figure on the touchline, was clearly trying to placate the seemingly shy fan.

Both sides will be desperate to win the Group C clash at the San Siro this evening.

Inter and Barca are both three points behind group leaders Bayern Munich after both were beaten 2-0 by the German champions.

The Italian giants have has lost five of their first ten games this season and there is growing pressure on boss Simone Inzaghi.

