Hopewell Township, OH

beavercountyradio.com

Leaf Collection to Begin in New Brighton, Daugherty and Pulaski

(File Photo taken by Frank Sparks in 2020) (New Brighton, Pa.) Leaf collection will begin in New Brighton Borough this coming Monday, October 10, in Daugherty Township on Monday, October 17, and in Pulaski Township Monday, October 24, 2022. All three municipalities will end leaf collection on Friday December 2, 2022.
NEW BRIGHTON, PA
spectrumnews1.com

Ohio State Highway Patrol, 6-State Trooper Project to focus on I-70

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Members of the 6-State Trooper Project and the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be focusing on Interstate 70 to enforce speed, safety belts and OVI over the weekend. The Project begins after midnight on Oct. 7 and ends at midnight on Oct. 9. The Indiana State...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Scioto County man arrested for alleged rape of four boys

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — A West Portsmouth man who allegedly raped four male children in Ohio and Virginia is in custody. Gary Cook III, 36, was arrested Thursday, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office. Cook faces several felony charges, including three counts of rape of a child...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
Local
Ohio Cars
Local
Ohio Accidents
City
Hopewell Township, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
#Accident
MyWabashValley.com

Active Air Force member drowns on Class 4 Gauley River rapid

ANSTED, WV (WVNS) – An active United States Air Force member drowned on the Gauley River on October 3, 2022, according to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. The accident happened on the lower Gauley at a class four rapid called Stairsteps. The victim of the accident was a 46 year old man from Ohio.
OHIO STATE
MLive

Wild turkey breaks into Ohio home, police video shows what happened

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Residents in a home in southwest Ohio had an unexpected adventure when a wild turkey broke through a window and into a child’s playroom. Bodycam video released by the township’s police department shows efforts to get the panicked bird out of the house. Glass and other objects can be seen on the floor of the room as an unidentified person tries to capture the turkey with a net.
OHIO STATE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
cleveland19.com

There are two reasons your gas prices are going up in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Drivers in Northeast Ohio have seen gas prices go up by as much as 40 cents in the past week and there are two main reasons. Any time there is a disruption at an oil refinery, which is where gasoline is produced, there is going to be a jump in prices because supply is cut in that area.
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

New rule will allow more Ohio fishermen to use three lines

After receiving word of alleged cheating in a walleye tournament this week, Ohio fishermen needed some good news. It came from the Ohio Wildlife Council’s regular meeting where members voted to approve a proposal to allow a maximum of three fishing lines statewide. The rule, which will take effect...
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio

Are you looking for a great bakery that offers delicious cakes, bread, cookies, and more?. If so, then you should visit these bakeries in Ohio. Bakehouse Bread & Cookie Co. If you're looking for high-quality loaves of bread, you should check out this bakery in the western part of Ohio. Their bread is hand-shaped and made with all-natural ingredients. Customers love their baguettes, sourdough, and challah. Bakehouse also offers excellent cookies and muffins. Their raspberry and white chocolate muffin is a customer favorite, and they have delicious chocolate chunk, snickerdoodle, peanut butter & white chocolate, ginger molasses, and oatmeal raisin cookies.
OHIO STATE
Jake Wells

$350 stimulus check proposed for many Ohio residents

money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) As costs continue to soar in Ohio, one individual has a short-term solution to help with rising costs. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley recently announced her plan to provide the citizens of Ohio with a rebate of $350.
OHIO STATE

