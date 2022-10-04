Read full article on original website
beavercountyradio.com
Leaf Collection to Begin in New Brighton, Daugherty and Pulaski
(File Photo taken by Frank Sparks in 2020) (New Brighton, Pa.) Leaf collection will begin in New Brighton Borough this coming Monday, October 10, in Daugherty Township on Monday, October 17, and in Pulaski Township Monday, October 24, 2022. All three municipalities will end leaf collection on Friday December 2, 2022.
7 Ohio students aboard bus in serious injury crash
Seven students and a bus driver were aboard a school bus involved in a crash on Monday afternoon that left another driver seriously injured.
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio State Highway Patrol, 6-State Trooper Project to focus on I-70
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Members of the 6-State Trooper Project and the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be focusing on Interstate 70 to enforce speed, safety belts and OVI over the weekend. The Project begins after midnight on Oct. 7 and ends at midnight on Oct. 9. The Indiana State...
NBC4 Columbus
Scioto County man arrested for alleged rape of four boys
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) — A West Portsmouth man who allegedly raped four male children in Ohio and Virginia is in custody. Gary Cook III, 36, was arrested Thursday, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office. Cook faces several felony charges, including three counts of rape of a child...
WHIZ
Ohio State Highway Patrol Warns of Increase in Deer-Related Car Accidents
ZANESVILLE, Oh – If you drive, you’ve probably noticed more deer on and near the roadways. This is completely normal. However, this annual increase results in thousands of deer-related accidents each year, some even deadly. Nearly half of those incidents occur in the fall and early winter months...
richlandsource.com
Freeze warning in effect for north central Ohio
MANSFIELD -- It's time to break out the winter jackets. A freeze warning is in effect for north central Ohio from 2 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, according to the Richland County Emergency Management Agency.
Court rules Ohio police chief ‘shouldn’t have been fired’
The court ruled that Newton Falls City Council failed to follow state law, which requires 2/3 of the majority vote to fire a police chief. The final vote -- taken in January -- was 3 to 2.
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio Wildlife Council approves a maximum of three fishing lines statewide
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Wildlife Council on Wednesday voted to approve a proposal, allowing a maximum of three fishing lines across the state, a new rule for fishers which will take effect Jan. 1, 2023. The Ohio Wildlife Council is an eight-member board that approves all Division of...
Freeze Warning & Frost Advisory issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties
The National Weather Service issued a Freeze Warning & a Frost Advisory for multiple Northeast Ohio counties overnight on Saturday.
MyWabashValley.com
Active Air Force member drowns on Class 4 Gauley River rapid
ANSTED, WV (WVNS) – An active United States Air Force member drowned on the Gauley River on October 3, 2022, according to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve. The accident happened on the lower Gauley at a class four rapid called Stairsteps. The victim of the accident was a 46 year old man from Ohio.
Wild turkey breaks into Ohio home, police video shows what happened
MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Residents in a home in southwest Ohio had an unexpected adventure when a wild turkey broke through a window and into a child’s playroom. Bodycam video released by the township’s police department shows efforts to get the panicked bird out of the house. Glass and other objects can be seen on the floor of the room as an unidentified person tries to capture the turkey with a net.
'We’re done playing games' | Ohio AG warns Doug Evans to clean up illegal waste
Evans Landscaping owner Doug Evans has 60 days to start cleaning up illegal waste as part of his $550,000 settlement with the state of Ohio.
Walleye fishermen still struggling on Lake Erie: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — After enjoying a tremendous summer of walleye fishing all along the Ohio shoreline of Lake Erie, anglers this week are wondering where all of the walleye have gone. Bob Hanko at Cranberry Creek Marina keeps his Huron area shop open until late October so anglers have...
cleveland19.com
There are two reasons your gas prices are going up in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Drivers in Northeast Ohio have seen gas prices go up by as much as 40 cents in the past week and there are two main reasons. Any time there is a disruption at an oil refinery, which is where gasoline is produced, there is going to be a jump in prices because supply is cut in that area.
‘Fowl’ Play: Video shows wild turkey causing chaos in Ohio home
A video posted by Ohio's Miami Township Police shows a wild turkey trying to make an escape from police captivity.
New lodge at Hocking Hills State Park opens this weekend, with overnight rooms and spectacular views
LOGAN, Ohio – Ohio’s first new state park lodge in more than 30 years will open its doors this weekend – and the views are expected to be terrific. The 81-room lodge at Hocking Hills State Park is set amid some of Ohio’s most spectacular scenery, with the park’s signature waterfalls, caves and intricate rock formations a short distance away.
Ohio’s COVID-19 cases hit milestone unseen in months
The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 9,997 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, going under 10,000 for the first time in nearly six months.
WFMJ.com
New rule will allow more Ohio fishermen to use three lines
After receiving word of alleged cheating in a walleye tournament this week, Ohio fishermen needed some good news. It came from the Ohio Wildlife Council’s regular meeting where members voted to approve a proposal to allow a maximum of three fishing lines statewide. The rule, which will take effect...
4 Bakeries To Check Out in Ohio
Are you looking for a great bakery that offers delicious cakes, bread, cookies, and more?. If so, then you should visit these bakeries in Ohio. Bakehouse Bread & Cookie Co. If you're looking for high-quality loaves of bread, you should check out this bakery in the western part of Ohio. Their bread is hand-shaped and made with all-natural ingredients. Customers love their baguettes, sourdough, and challah. Bakehouse also offers excellent cookies and muffins. Their raspberry and white chocolate muffin is a customer favorite, and they have delicious chocolate chunk, snickerdoodle, peanut butter & white chocolate, ginger molasses, and oatmeal raisin cookies.
$350 stimulus check proposed for many Ohio residents
money in handPhoto by Sasun Bughdaryan (Creative Commons) As costs continue to soar in Ohio, one individual has a short-term solution to help with rising costs. Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley recently announced her plan to provide the citizens of Ohio with a rebate of $350.
