Learn about upcoming improvements to University Drive

The City’s Transportation & Public Works Department is hosting a community meeting to update residents on upcoming improvements to University Drive.

The project will add a median to enhance safety and will improve pedestrian, bicycle and transit facilities. The project does not include reconstructing the existing University Drive pavement. The improvements are being funded by the 2018 Bond Program.

The community meeting will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the Fort Worth Zoo’s Education Building, 1989 Colonial Parkway. Park in the main zoo lot.

Text Hello to 844-960-3326 for text message alerts during construction.

To learn more about the project, contact project manager Mark McCoy at 817-392-2547.

