Read full article on original website
Related
houstonpublicmedia.org
School dropout rate amid COVID, and Texas AG candidate Rochelle Garza (Oct. 4, 2022)
On Tuesday’s show: Nearly 50,000 more Texas students dropped out of school during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in the 2020-2021 school year compared to the year before, according to new analysis of state data from the Houston Chronicle. Reporter Hannah Dellinger gives us the details. Also this...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County courts backlog continues amid finger pointing
A years-long case backlog, exacerbated by Hurricane Harvey and the COVID-19 pandemic, has been reduced during the past year. But it remains a key issue and could be contributing to crime in the Houston area. A backlog of cases in the Harris County criminal courts system continues to be a...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Houston-area convenience store reaps some rewards after selling $19 million Lotto Texas winning ticket
A convenience store north of Houston is the talk of its small town after recently selling a winning lottery ticket worth millions of dollars. The jackpot-winning ticket in the $19 million Lotto Texas drawing on Sept. 17 was sold at Master Food Mart, 13053 E. FM 1097 Rd. in Willis, about 50 miles north of Houston in Montgomery County. The Texas Lottery Commission said the winner is a resident of Katy, a suburb west of Houston, who asked to remain anonymous.
Comments / 0