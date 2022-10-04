ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

houstonpublicmedia.org

Harris County courts backlog continues amid finger pointing

A years-long case backlog, exacerbated by Hurricane Harvey and the COVID-19 pandemic, has been reduced during the past year. But it remains a key issue and could be contributing to crime in the Houston area. A backlog of cases in the Harris County criminal courts system continues to be a...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

Houston-area convenience store reaps some rewards after selling $19 million Lotto Texas winning ticket

A convenience store north of Houston is the talk of its small town after recently selling a winning lottery ticket worth millions of dollars. The jackpot-winning ticket in the $19 million Lotto Texas drawing on Sept. 17 was sold at Master Food Mart, 13053 E. FM 1097 Rd. in Willis, about 50 miles north of Houston in Montgomery County. The Texas Lottery Commission said the winner is a resident of Katy, a suburb west of Houston, who asked to remain anonymous.
WILLIS, TX

