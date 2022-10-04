Read full article on original website
wtae.com
Body found inside vehicle in Allegheny River near Pittsburgh's North Shore
PITTSBURGH — The man whose body was found inside a vehicle that was recovered from the Allegheny River Saturday afternoon has been identified as Tod A. Diminno, 54, of Harmony, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office confirmed. Pittsburgh police confirmed to Pittsburgh's Action News 4 the vehicle was discovered...
Pa. police officer punched woman at rock concert: reports
An off-duty Pittsburgh police officer is accused of punching a woman in the face during a heavy metal concert, according to reports from WPXI and KDKA. Citing a criminal complaint, WPXI said that Chas Kulow and his girlfriend were at a Five Finger Death Punch concert at the Pavilion at Star Lake in Washington County.
Pittsburgh police investigating armed robbery of convenience store
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police were called to the 4900 block of Penn Avenue in the city’s Garfield neighborhood at 7:15 p.m. Friday for an armed robbery in progress at a convenience store. Two males entered the store and threatened employees with guns before stealing cash and cigarettes, according...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Film crew finds Harmony businessman's body in Allegheny River
A Harmony-area businessman was found dead in the Allegheny River on Saturday afternoon. Tod DiMinno, 54, who owned the Harmony Emporium, was last seen Sept. 28, according to the Zelienople Borough Police Department. More than a week after he went missing, his body was found in a submerged car in...
beavercountyradio.com
15-Year-Old Arrested in Connection With Kennywood Park Shooting, Being Charged as an Adult
A Kennywood Park security guard stands at the main entrance to the amusement park in West Mifflin, Pa., early Sunday, Sept 25, 2022. Pennsylvania police and first responders have descended on the amusement park southeast of Pittsburgh following reports of shots fired inside the attraction, which was kicking off a Halloween-themed festival. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puska.
beavercountyradio.com
Construction Worker Killed on The Parkway East Early Friday Morning
(Pittsburgh, Pa.) A construction worker fell to his death around 3:10 AM this morning along the Parkway East. The unnamed man pronounced dead at Mercy Hospital in Pittsburgh after he was transported their by Medics. Pa State Police said this morning via release that the construction worker was working in...
Target 11 Exclusive: Pittsburgh firefighter takes near-lethal dose of heroin in firehouse
PITTSBURGH — A City of Pittsburgh firefighter who works at the Engine 37 Firehouse in Manchester was found unconscious and unresponsive in the fire station on the afternoon of Aug. 10. According to a City of Pittsburgh police report obtained by Target 11, a fellow firefighter discovered him on...
West Mifflin police looking to identify man in connection to ongoing case
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — West Mifflin police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man connected to an open investigation. According to police, they need help identifying a man seen in surveillance footage. Because the case is open, police said they cannot release more information at...
Pitt News
Opinion | We’re killing Pittsburgh and it’s killing us
Trash cans are overfilled, spilling out and covering the streets in plastic. We trek through the debris of garbage and soggy cardboard boxes in the streets of South Oakland to get to class. Broken glass shines in the sun and you’re careful not to step on it, but you can’t escape the smell of the sewers’ mist releasing burning garbage and feces. This is the physical reality of our Pittsburgh campus, and we helped make it this way.
Hill District man charged with stealing FBI vehicle last year
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man from the Hill District is accused of stealing a vehicle belonging to the FBI.An indictment accuses Lashawn Norwood of stealing an SUV from Schenley Park a year ago.An FBI agent's gun was in the SUV, but when the vehicle was recovered a short time later, the gun was not.Norwood is not facing any charges related to the firearm.
beavercountyradio.com
South Beaver Twp. Police Searching For Missing Woman
(South Beaver Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) South Beaver Twp. Police Department is asking for the publics help in finding a missing 87 year old female. Police said in a release that Mildred Belas who answers to Malia or Mickey walked away from Lakeview Personal Care Home 498 Lisbon Rd Darlington PA 16115.
Driver hits bicyclist in Downtown Pittsburgh
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A bicyclist was hit by the driver of a vehicle in Downtown Pittsburgh on Tuesday.The crash happened at Liberty Avenue and Commonwealth Place around 5 p.m.The bicyclist was taken to a local hospital. Their condition is not clear at this time.
Finland pedestrian bridge demolished, Bigelow Boulevard reopens
PITTSBURGH — UPDATE 10/8/22 6:30 p.m. The City of Pittsburgh said Bigelow Boulevard has reopened after the demolition of the Finland pedestrian bridge. “I am incredibly thankful and proud of the team from DOMI and our partners at PENNDOT who came together quickly and efficiently in order to keep our residents safe and re-open this critical piece of our infrastructure,” said Mayor Ed Gainey. “I would also like to thank the contractor Mele & Mele for their quick work in helping us re-open Bigelow Blvd as quickly and as safely as possible.”
Worker killed in Parkway East crash involving tractor trailer and bucket truck
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A worker in a bucket truck died early Friday morning after being hit by a tractor trailer along the Parkway East. The outbound lanes of the roadway are currently closed just past the Oakland exit. State Police tell KDKA that the crash occurred when a tractor trailer struck a bucket truck around 3 a.m. just past the Oakland exit of I-376.The individual working in the bucket truck died after he was taken to the hospital. Both the tractor trailer and the bucket truck were heavily damaged at the scene. It's unclear what led up to the crash at this time. State Police are handling the investigation. Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for the latest on this developing story.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh officer on administrative leave after incident at Star Lake
A Pittsburgh police officer is on administrative leave after he was accused of punching a woman in the face at Star Lake last month. According to the criminal complaint, Chas Kulow appeared under the influence and agitated at the Five Finger Death Punch concert on Sept. 21. The complaint alleges EMS was trying to treat Kulow's girlfriend when he interfered repeatedly and threatened them.
Pittsburgh Police officer accused of assaulting EMT at Star Lake
The arrest report says Chas Kulow and his girlfriend were at the Five Finger Death Punch concert and medics say Kulow was being aggressive and uncooperative as they tried to treat his girlfriend.
Police to announce arrest in Kennywood shooting
Allegheny County and West Mifflin Police are expected to announce an arrest in the Kennywood shooting that injured three people, including two teenagers.
Man found shot in Downtown Pittsburgh alley dies from injuries
A man found shot Monday night in a Downtown Pittsburgh alley has died, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV. Police responded to a report of shots fired at Fort Duquesne Boulevard and Maddock Place in the city’s Cultural District around 11:20 p.m. Police said they found a man with...
Doctor with Allegheny County Jail suspended following licensing issues
One of Allegheny County Jail’s doctors has been suspended from work following a published report outlining his license suspensions in other states. Dr. Wilson Bernales
Target 11 Exclusive: Pittsburgh officer accused of attacking woman at Star Lake, defying police
BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. — An off-duty Pittsburgh police officer is accused of punching a woman in the face at the Five Finger Death Punch concert at Star Lake amphitheater in September. According to the criminal complaint obtained by Target 11, Chas Kulow became aggressive towards and uncooperative with EMS as...
