The popular Salisbury Tidewater Classic High School Cross Country Invitational was held this Wednesday just outside Salisbury, Md., with most Henlopen Conference runners racing along with 39 other teams from Delmarva. The course is fast and flat, and some of the best times of the season are usually turned in at Tidewater. Cape’s senior stopper Ryan Baker, enjoying the best season of his career, continued his winning ways, capturing the overall title by a 29-second margin in a time of 15:53. Senior Chase Sims of Indian River ran a nice race for second in 16:22, while Cape junior Joey DeGregory ran well at 16:48 for third. Junior Patrick Craig of Caesar Rodney was fourth in 16:50, while senior Seth Barron finished out the top five in a time of 16:51.

SALISBURY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO