Cape Gazette
Timothy James McCarthy, proud veteran
Timothy James McCarthy, 71, of Rehoboth Beach, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at his home. He was born Feb. 13, 1951, in Milwaukee, Wis., in one of the city’s biggest snowstorms, son of the late Thomas and Jeanne McCarthy. Tim was a proud veteran, having honorably served in...
Cape Gazette
Lewes in Bloom thanks community for support
Our lovely town has done it again. Lewes was awarded a first-place trophy by America in Bloom for being the most beautiful city in its population category (2,000 to 5,000 residents). Our participation in this competition was spearheaded by Lewes in Bloom, but it took the entire city – government, nonprofits, citizens and businesses – to bring home the award. Thank you to all who participated. We should all be proud of our little gem of a town.
Cape Gazette
Paul W. Lowe Jr., lifelong farmer
Paul W. Lowe Jr., 92, of Gumboro, passed away Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, at his home. He was born Oct. 28, 1929, in Millsboro, to the late Paul W. and Elizabeth Hall Lowe. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one brother, Preston Lowe. Paul was...
Cape Gazette
‘Secret Delaware’ author talk set Oct. 12
The Lewes Public Library and Browseabout Books will welcome authors Rachel Kipp and Dan Shortridge for a discussion and signing of their new book, “Secret Delaware: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure,” at 5 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 12, at the library. The talk also will be available to view live online via Zoom.
Cape Gazette
Bruce Anthony and Samuel Nobles to play The Room at Cedar Grove Oct. 13
Popular artists Bruce Anthony and Samuel Nobles will take the stage at The Room at Cedar Grove in Lewes at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 13. The event includes a multicourse wine-pairing dinner with proceeds to benefit Paul Kares, a nonprofit supporting young musicians and aspiring culinary professionals. “Bruce and Sam...
Cape Gazette
American Legion Henlopen Post 5 hosts lunch for Rehoboth crew
To recognize the importance of their work and observe the conclusion of the summer season, the American Legion Henlopen Post 5 hosted a luncheon for the City of Rehoboth Beach street crew Sept. 14. Coordinating the efforts were Kevin Williams, Rehoboth Beach public works director, and Tom Dahl, Post 5...
Cape Gazette
Cape Henlopen Senior Center making plans for new home
It’s been nearly 20 years since the Cape Henlopen Senior Center was given six acres of land off Hebron Road outside Rehoboth Beach with the express purpose of building a new home. Senior center board members are now in the beginning stages of developing a site plan. For a...
Cape Gazette
Coldwell Banker Premier Announces September Top Sales Producers in Rehoboth and Lewes
Coldwell Banker Premier is pleased to announce the firm’s top producers for the Rehoboth and Lewes Offices for the month of September. For the Lewes office, the top listing agent was Sarah Russ. The top selling agent was Jeff Gibson. The top overall agent was Ruth Sivils. The top team for listing, selling and overall was the Julie Gritton Team. For the Rehoboth office, the top listing agent was Ben Steward. The top selling and overall agent was Skip Faust.
Cape Gazette
Lewes named most beautiful city in America again
It comes as no surprise to the people of Lewes that their beloved city has again been named one of the most beautiful towns in America. Lewes was awarded the top prize for towns with a population of 2,000 to 5,000 people at the 2022 America in Bloom annual symposium held Sept. 29-Oct. 1 in St. Louis, Mo.
Cape Gazette
News Briefs 10/7/22
Sussex County Council will meet at 9 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the county administration building, 2 The Circle, Georgetown. Included on the agenda is an appeal of the Sussex County Planning & Zoning Commission’s approval of the Coral Lakes subdivision. It will be followed by an executive session.
Cape Gazette
When it comes to ‘craft,’ it’s not all about beer
Our Cape Region is home to a significant number of small businesses that specialize in unique food products, many of which are not available anywhere else. We have craft breweries, of course. And craft distilleries. Even a couple of craft wineries. Take a closer look at Milton, and you’ll find Krista Scudlark’s Backyard Jams & Jellies. We’ve even got craft hot sauces like Rick Ewing’s Eagle Wingz, Chef Mark Schaeffer’s Murder Sauce and Travis Bowers’ Tatanka Sauce.
Cape Gazette
History Book Festival chairs extend gratitude
On behalf of the authors, audience, volunteers and board, we wish to extend our sincere gratitude to those who helped to make the sixth annual History Book Festival Sept. 23-25 a resounding success!. Over 2,000 people attended the festival, the only event of its kind in the nation devoted exclusively...
Cape Gazette
Cross country talent showcased at Tidewater Classic
The popular Salisbury Tidewater Classic High School Cross Country Invitational was held this Wednesday just outside Salisbury, Md., with most Henlopen Conference runners racing along with 39 other teams from Delmarva. The course is fast and flat, and some of the best times of the season are usually turned in at Tidewater. Cape’s senior stopper Ryan Baker, enjoying the best season of his career, continued his winning ways, capturing the overall title by a 29-second margin in a time of 15:53. Senior Chase Sims of Indian River ran a nice race for second in 16:22, while Cape junior Joey DeGregory ran well at 16:48 for third. Junior Patrick Craig of Caesar Rodney was fourth in 16:50, while senior Seth Barron finished out the top five in a time of 16:51.
Cape Gazette
Introduction to medicine wheel program set Oct. 22
HealTree will present Introduction to the Medicine Wheel as an Object of the Wholeness, facilitated by the Rev. Sue Greer, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22, at 1632 Savannah Road, Suite 10, Lewes. The medicine wheel has been used in many cultures as a model for an...
Cape Gazette
A Night of Danceable Big Band Music set Nov. 13
American Legion Auxiliary Unit 28 and American Legion Post Family will present A Night of Danceable Big Band Music provided by the Tim Laushey Orchestra from 4 to 8 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 13, at American Legion Post 28, 31768 Legion Road, Millsboro. Dress to impress. Tickets are $25 per person...
Cape Gazette
Cape Henlopen Elks host Delaware Cornhole’s fall tournament
Cape Henlopen Elks Lodge 2540 opened up its expansive back yard and pavilion Sept. 17, to host its annual fall pig roast and a Delaware Cornhole Tournament. Attendees took full advantage of the beautiful end-of-summer weather. There were two categories of play, a social division with eight teams and a...
Cape Gazette
Car fire at Midway
A car caught on fire Oct. 7 at Midway, and was put out by Lewes Fire Department firefighters. More information will be provided when available.
Cape Gazette
Tanger’s Joey Venezia takes advantage of opportunities
“You never know when opportunity will strike,” says Joey Venezia, the operations director for Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach. Joey mentioned that phrase several times during our recent sit-down meeting. It’s also an idea he ensures his staff at Tanger Outlets embraces. He wants them to understand they will likely never know what person they meet, what situation they face or what decision they might make that presents them with that unique opportunity to make a significant impact on someone or something.
Cape Gazette
Athletes of the Week Oct. 7
Salisbury University wide receiver Ja’Vaughn Burton hauled in the first touchdown reception of his career from Diego Mendez Oct. 1 at 12:53 of the second period, as the Seagulls of coach Sherman Ward went on to defeat visiting Montclair State 30-7 to raise their season record to 4-1. Burton broke into the clear on a skinny post from trips left and that was all she wrote, as a video of the reception circled Slaughter Neck instantaneously. Burton, at 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds wearing No. 84, is a sophomore. The first person to greet him after his TD catch was Cape high school teammate Jaden Davis. The Gulls don’t throw the ball much; it was just their fourth passing touchdown in five games. J-Roc was an old-school baller his senior basketball season at Cape, putting together numerous 30-point games.
Cape Gazette
Crime Stoppers unveils kiosk at Lewes ferry terminal
Delaware Crime Stoppers, in partnership with Delaware River and Bay Authority, unveiled a new informational kiosk Oct. 3 inside the Cape May-Lewes Ferry terminal in Lewes. It’s the first of many to be placed in areas with good public interaction and in high-crime areas throughout the state, said Crime Stoppers Executive Director Michael Gallagher.
