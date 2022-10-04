Read full article on original website
Related
WOLF
Former Luzerne County constable charged with having unregistered assault rifle
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A former Luzerne County constable has been charged with possessing an unregistered firearm. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced today that a grand jury indicted 48-year-old Sydney Snelling, Jr., formerly of Wilkes-Barre, and charged him with the unlawful possession of an unregistered firearm.
WOLF
Three family members arrested for assaulting each other
FRACKVILLE, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — Three people from Frackville are facing assault charges after a reported domestic disturbance on Monday afternoon. According to Skook News, Frackville Police Chief Paul Olson says officers were dispatched to a home on Railroad Avenue around 1:15 PM and made contact with 21-year-old Darren Kroh, 30-year-old Brittany Marks, and 49-year-old Paul Townsend.
WOLF
Suspect in fatal Kingston shooting returns to Luzerne County
KINGSTON, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A man accused of shooting and killing a man outside Leonardo’s Club, on Main Street in Kingston, has returned to the area to face charges. Law enforcement located 26-year-old Tyquan Lassiter in Hackensack, NJ, and took him into custody on September 23rd. Today,...
WOLF
Luzerne Co. man sentenced to 5 years in jail for meth trafficking
SWOYERSVILLE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A Swoyersville man was sentenced Monday for conspiring with others to distribute meth throughout Luzerne County in 2020. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that 30-year-old Michael Marchese was sentenced to 5 years in prison on the charge of conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams of meth.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOLF
High School senior dies at scene of fatal Schuylkill County crash
HUBLEY TWP, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — A Schuylkill County high school senior has been identified as the victim of a fatal weekend crash. According to Skook News, the crash happened around 3:20 PM on Saturday. Officials say 17-year-old Jozlyn Reinoeh, of Spring Glen, was driving west in the 2200 block of East Main Street in Sacramento, Hubley Township.
WOLF
Missing woman found dead inside Conyngham Twp. home
CONYNGHAM TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A woman reported missing from Luzerne County on Monday was found dead inside her home. State Police in Shickshinny issued a release stating that 75-year-old Leona Sherrick hadn't been seen or heard from since last Thursday. Hours later, PSP canceled the missing person...
WOLF
CDC: Teen vaping is back on the rise
A new study released today from the CDC found that the rate of vaping among teens is on the rise again, and at an alarming rate. According to the study over 2.5 million middle and high school students admitted to currently vaping. That’s 14.1% of high school students and 3.3% of middle school students.
WOLF
Water boil advisory for Freeland area
FREELAND, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The Freeland Municipal Authority issued a water boil advisory for the community due to a water main break. Until further notice, residents are warned not to drink water from the tap until it has been boiled for at least a minute. The Freeland Municipal...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WOLF
Hearing to discuss environmental justice in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus and the House Democratic Policy Committee held a hearing on Wednesday to discuss environmental justice in the state. Legislators heard from activists who say minority and low-income populations are disproportionately impacted by harmful pollutants and air quality, which ultimately affects their...
WOLF
Turnpike to Close 37 Miles for Bridge Replacement
CARBON CO. (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is closing about 37 miles of Route 4-76 between Carbon and Lehigh counties. The commission says the Huckleberry Road Bridge in South Whitehall Township will be replaced. The detour is expected to last from 9:00p.m. on Friday, October 14th until 4:00a.m....
WOLF
Abandoned Mine Land Revitalization
NANTICOKE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection says there are more than 5,000 abandoned underground mines across the state. The department says the abandoned mines harm the health of people, wildlife, and the economy. Highly acidic water containing heavy metals, known as acid mine drainage,...
WOLF
With more openings than workers, job market puts the power in hands of employees
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — There are still more job openings than there are unemployed people. “We continue to be in a job seekers’ market,” Harrisburg Regional Chamber & CREDC President and CEO Ryan Unger told CBS 21 News. “Companies are going to have to respond to that by looking at wage and benefits.”
JOBS・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOLF
Misericordia University Helps Students Register to Vote
DALLAS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — With the General Election right around the corner, Misericordia University is taking action by helping students register to vote. “I just think it’s important for students to get out and vote. We see that college-age students are one of the lowest turnouts to vote, so simply by politics aside, by getting students to register to vote it gets them more involved” says Jude Unitis, Misericordia Senior and Organizer of MU Leads the Vote.
WOLF
Will a candy shortage impact you this Halloween?
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — According to PayPal data, the cost of Halloween sweets is projected to rise 34 percent compared to last year. In August, Hershey said they wouldn’t be able to meet the demand for this Halloween season, but you can’t tell yet in stores around Central PA. The shelves are stocked at Karns Foods in Lemoyne.
Comments / 0