Opening date announced for Cherokee County History Center

The Cherokee County History Center opens Nov. 5.

A new history museum years in the making is now just a few weeks away from opening, History Cherokee announced.

The Cherokee County History Center is slated to open Nov. 5. The history center will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

History Cherokee is celebrating the grand opening with an event called Hey Day, a carnival-themed event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 5 including games, prizes and entertainment for all ages. Hey Day is a nod to Canton’s 1958 Denim Day Carnival.

