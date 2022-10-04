Read full article on original website
corneliustoday.com
Weekender Oct. 7-9: Asian festival, dog show, food drive and lots of music
Trying to figure out what to do? Here is what’s going on this weekend. For events that repeat weekly, we’ve created an ONGOING category; scroll down and you’ll find it. 10 am to 4:30 pm. Monday through Friday. Cornelius Art Center Gallery, 19725 Oak St. Through Nov....
wccbcharlotte.com
Auger & Auger’s Doghouse: Meet Floyd
CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Auger & Auger‘s Doghouse, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Floyd. Floyd is 8 years old and 84 pounds. He arrived at the shelter on September 24th and is looking for his forever home. If you are interested in adopting...
wccbcharlotte.com
Do My Job: Trackhouse Pitcrew
CONCORD, NC– Nascar returns to Charlotte this weekend for the 5th running of the Roval 400. Ahead of race day WCCB’s Lauren McDonald got the chance to see what it takes to become a member of the pitcrew at TrackHouse in this week’s Do My Job.
charlotteonthecheap.com
North Carolina Christmas Extravaganza at Cabarrus Arena and Event Center
North Carolina Christmas Extravaganza takes place at Cabarrus Arena and Event Center, 4751 NC Hwy 49, Concord, NC, on Saturday, November 26th, and Sunday, November 27th, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. We’ve put together a huge list of holiday markets in the Charlotte area! Shop for unique gifts…or...
Plaza Midwood restaurant closing after five-year run
CHARLOTTE — Coaltrane’s Char Grill will serve its last customers in Plaza Midwood Tuesday night. The South American-inspired rotisserie chicken restaurant is closing after a five-year run at 1518 Central Ave. It dished up favorites including char-grilled wings, stuffed avocados and healthy bowls. That roughly 2,400-square-foot space is...
Food hall at Gibson Mill opens this week
CONCORD, N.C. — The newest vendors at the Gibson Mill Market in Concord will officially open this week. Cara’s Cookie Company, Johnny Rogers BBQ & Burgers, Taco Street, Churn Buddies Ice Cream, Defined Coffee and The Market Bar will join previously opened High Branch Brewing Company and Luck Factory Games.
Homeowner asks City of Charlotte for help with 6-foot-deep hole that keeps getting bigger
CHARLOTTE — A man says a massive hole in the backyard of his University City home is expanding, and he’s hoping the City of Charlotte can fix it. Bernard Walker says the problem has been growing for the last year. “Every time it rains it just gets bigger,”...
wccbcharlotte.com
Fall Colors Crescendo Through October
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s that time of year again. Leaf-peeping season has begun across the Carolinas. The Blue Ridge Parkway, which attracts millions every fall, is already showing signs of a colorful breakthrough. Dr. Beverly Collins of Western Carolina University explains why. “The days have been bright and...
country1037fm.com
These Are The Carolinas “Absolute Best” Nachos
Is there a better bar snack to munch on than nachos? It’s a hard sell to convince me otherwise. I can think of so many places I love to get nachos. And I’m not talking just chips and salsa or queso (though a definite guilty pleasure). Instead, I’m talking piled high with seemingly endless toppings type of nachos. Or a great way to get evenly distributed goodness- sheet pan nachos. RIP Rosemont, those were always a favorite of mine. But who has the best nachos? It’s a tough sell, and frankly I volunteer to test them all out. Unfortunately, Mashed already took one for the team and compiled a list.
country1037fm.com
THE Best Pumpkin Patch In North Carolina
This time of year, you just can’t help but think about pumpkins. You can’t escape it. There is pumpkin spice this and pumpkin spice that but what about the real thing. Nothing beats a fall family outing to a great pumpkin patch. North and South Carolina have wonderful pumpkin patches to choose from but one patch in particular caught the eye of the folks at Reader’s Digest.
Charlotte Stories
Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in September 2022
Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
Carolina Renaissance Festival returns with new changes to buying tickets
The Carolina Renaissance Festival is back this October in the Huntersville area after experiencing traffic troubles last year.
Kannapolis named one of the best locations in US for corporate headquarters
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Charlotte may have the more recognizable skyline of big business buildings, but it’s nearby Kannapolis that’s apparently the hot spot to be in if you want to set up a new corporate headquarters. According to a statement from the city on Wednesday, Kannapolis was...
wccbcharlotte.com
National Coffee With a Cop Day at Concord Mills Starbucks
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Wednesday, you can celebrate National Coffee With a Cop Day. Officers with the Concord Police Department, Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol will be a the Starbucks inside Concord Mills. The event is from 10am-2pm. Shoppers are encouraged to stop...
WBTV
One shot in shopping center parking lot in southwest Charlotte
Conover family fights for justice after college student shot and killed. Family members tell WBTV they’re at a loss at why this happened and are hoping police can find the gunman quickly. CMPD investigating shooting at Wells Fargo building in uptown. Updated: 5 hours ago. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police detectives are...
Killed over a credit card: Brother identifies victim killed outside NC restaurant
A family is in mourning after losing a 21-year-old in a shooting outside a north Charlotte restaurant. Many who work and live around Northlake Commons are upset with how senseless the shooting was.
wccbcharlotte.com
Joe Maus Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament Held In Matthews
MATTHEWS, N.C. — The annual Joe Maus Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament was held this week in Matthews. The tournament raises money for several area causes including local police departments, Esther House, Butterfly House for battered women and abused children, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and Greater Charlotte SPCA. Over 40 celebrities...
country1037fm.com
Fall Festival Comes To Ballantyne This Weekend
If you’re in search of a way to spend a beautiful Fall afternoon close to home, this sounds like the ticket. An open-air market with live music, outdoor yoga, picnics, food trucks, wine and beer heads to Ballantyne’s Backyard Saturday. Markets at 11 brings a chance to shop seasonal and specialty items as well as beauty, health and and home products. Local vendors will be on site for quick bites and drink. It all takes place on Ballantyne’s former golf course starting at 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Make sure you bring a blanket to lounge on the grounds to listen to live music. Chairs, games and dogs are welcome! Free parking is available nearby at 11611 North Community House Rd. in Charlotte.
WBTV
North Charlotte families forced out of homes
Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh is stepping down in June. Hickory man dies after Jeep plunges into creek, becomes submerged, authorities say. The driver, 47-year-old Philip John Paxson, of Hickory, was found dead inside the Jeep, according to the highway patrol. Meck County Sheriff's Office changes traffic stop policy. Updated: 3...
wccbcharlotte.com
What Are The Top Breakup Songs?
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Breaking up is really hard to do. But, the right songs can help you cope with lost love. Time magazine recently complied a list of the greatest breakup songs. The list includes songs like “Call Out My Name” by The Weekend, “Ain’t No Sunshine” by Bill Withers...
Comments / 0