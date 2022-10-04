ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

wccbcharlotte.com

Auger & Auger’s Doghouse: Meet Floyd

CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Auger & Auger‘s Doghouse, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Floyd. Floyd is 8 years old and 84 pounds. He arrived at the shelter on September 24th and is looking for his forever home. If you are interested in adopting...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Do My Job: Trackhouse Pitcrew

CONCORD, NC– Nascar returns to Charlotte this weekend for the 5th running of the Roval 400. Ahead of race day WCCB’s Lauren McDonald got the chance to see what it takes to become a member of the pitcrew at TrackHouse in this week’s Do My Job.
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

North Carolina Christmas Extravaganza at Cabarrus Arena and Event Center

North Carolina Christmas Extravaganza takes place at Cabarrus Arena and Event Center, 4751 NC Hwy 49, Concord, NC, on Saturday, November 26th, and Sunday, November 27th, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. We’ve put together a huge list of holiday markets in the Charlotte area! Shop for unique gifts…or...
CONCORD, NC
Charlotte, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Plaza Midwood restaurant closing after five-year run

CHARLOTTE — Coaltrane’s Char Grill will serve its last customers in Plaza Midwood Tuesday night. The South American-inspired rotisserie chicken restaurant is closing after a five-year run at 1518 Central Ave. It dished up favorites including char-grilled wings, stuffed avocados and healthy bowls. That roughly 2,400-square-foot space is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Food hall at Gibson Mill opens this week

CONCORD, N.C. — The newest vendors at the Gibson Mill Market in Concord will officially open this week. Cara’s Cookie Company, Johnny Rogers BBQ & Burgers, Taco Street, Churn Buddies Ice Cream, Defined Coffee and The Market Bar will join previously opened High Branch Brewing Company and Luck Factory Games.
CONCORD, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Fall Colors Crescendo Through October

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s that time of year again. Leaf-peeping season has begun across the Carolinas. The Blue Ridge Parkway, which attracts millions every fall, is already showing signs of a colorful breakthrough. Dr. Beverly Collins of Western Carolina University explains why. “The days have been bright and...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

These Are The Carolinas “Absolute Best” Nachos

Is there a better bar snack to munch on than nachos? It’s a hard sell to convince me otherwise. I can think of so many places I love to get nachos. And I’m not talking just chips and salsa or queso (though a definite guilty pleasure). Instead, I’m talking piled high with seemingly endless toppings type of nachos. Or a great way to get evenly distributed goodness- sheet pan nachos. RIP Rosemont, those were always a favorite of mine. But who has the best nachos? It’s a tough sell, and frankly I volunteer to test them all out. Unfortunately, Mashed already took one for the team and compiled a list.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

THE Best Pumpkin Patch In North Carolina

This time of year, you just can’t help but think about pumpkins. You can’t escape it. There is pumpkin spice this and pumpkin spice that but what about the real thing. Nothing beats a fall family outing to a great pumpkin patch. North and South Carolina have wonderful pumpkin patches to choose from but one patch in particular caught the eye of the folks at Reader’s Digest.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte Stories

Charlotte’s 10 Worst Restaurant Health Scores in September 2022

Even though the Charlotte region’s restaurant selection continues to grow, so does our population, and some restaurants are taking advantage of this growing customer base by letting their health standards slide. Some of the most common reasons for low scores were food handlers not washing their hands properly, contaminated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

National Coffee With a Cop Day at Concord Mills Starbucks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Wednesday, you can celebrate National Coffee With a Cop Day. Officers with the Concord Police Department, Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol will be a the Starbucks inside Concord Mills. The event is from 10am-2pm. Shoppers are encouraged to stop...
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

One shot in shopping center parking lot in southwest Charlotte

Conover family fights for justice after college student shot and killed. Family members tell WBTV they’re at a loss at why this happened and are hoping police can find the gunman quickly. CMPD investigating shooting at Wells Fargo building in uptown. Updated: 5 hours ago. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police detectives are...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Joe Maus Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament Held In Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. — The annual Joe Maus Foundation Celebrity Golf Tournament was held this week in Matthews. The tournament raises money for several area causes including local police departments, Esther House, Butterfly House for battered women and abused children, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, and Greater Charlotte SPCA. Over 40 celebrities...
MATTHEWS, NC
country1037fm.com

Fall Festival Comes To Ballantyne This Weekend

If you’re in search of a way to spend a beautiful Fall afternoon close to home, this sounds like the ticket. An open-air market with live music, outdoor yoga, picnics, food trucks, wine and beer heads to Ballantyne’s Backyard Saturday. Markets at 11 brings a chance to shop seasonal and specialty items as well as beauty, health and and home products. Local vendors will be on site for quick bites and drink. It all takes place on Ballantyne’s former golf course starting at 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Make sure you bring a blanket to lounge on the grounds to listen to live music. Chairs, games and dogs are welcome! Free parking is available nearby at 11611 North Community House Rd. in Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

North Charlotte families forced out of homes

Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh is stepping down in June. Hickory man dies after Jeep plunges into creek, becomes submerged, authorities say. The driver, 47-year-old Philip John Paxson, of Hickory, was found dead inside the Jeep, according to the highway patrol. Meck County Sheriff's Office changes traffic stop policy. Updated: 3...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

What Are The Top Breakup Songs?

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Breaking up is really hard to do. But, the right songs can help you cope with lost love. Time magazine recently complied a list of the greatest breakup songs. The list includes songs like “Call Out My Name” by The Weekend, “Ain’t No Sunshine” by Bill Withers...
Charlotte, NC

