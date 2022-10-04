Read full article on original website
The Onion files a brief with the Supreme Court. It’s not a parody
The Onion has some serious things to say in defense of parody.
creators.com
Mocking the Police Is Not a Crime: A First Amendment Case Prompts The Onion to Explain How Parody Works
In a Supreme Court brief it filed this week, The Onion claims it was founded in 1756 and has "a daily readership of 4.3 trillion." The brief describes The Onion as "the single most powerful and influential organization in human history," with interests in shipping, strip mining, deforestation and animal testing as well as journalism.
Jeffrey Dahmer Once Fried a Man’s Arms With Oil & Ate Them—Why He Was a Cannibal
Jeffrey Dahmer, otherwise known as the Milwaukee Cannibal, is by far one of the most disturbing killers in America’s, if not the world’s, history, having confessed to the rape and murder of 17 young men and boys between 1978 and 1991. Some of which he consumed. Forensic psychologists and true crime fans alike are intrigued by what motivates a man like him and we have to wonder why Jeffrey Dahmer wanted to eat his victims. Unlike many other killers, Jeffrey says he didn’t have a “profoundly unhappy” childhood. He told NBC in 1994 that his childhood was “fairly normal”, though his...
thetrace.org
‘It’s Invisible’: New Assault Weapon Mod Retails for $50
“It’s invisible”: The latest workaround to machine gun regulations retails for only $50. A new product for AR-style weapons, VICE News reports, enables the guns to shoot hundreds of rounds per minute, a rate of fire that makes the weapon virtually indistinguishable from machine guns. Dubbed “The Bolt,” the part can be discreetly and easily installed, and its creator has claimed that the modification can empty a 30-round magazine in 2.3 seconds. The return of the machine gun: There are numerous devices on the market that convert semiautomatic weapons into firearms capable of emptying an entire magazine with a single pull of the trigger. In March, The Trace’s Alain Stephens and VICE’s Keegan Hamilton documented the rise of one of the cheapest, most common conversion parts: the auto sear.
The Squad hit on a special rule shakes the Democratic leadership
One of the first things a new member learns on entering Congress is to always vote with your party on procedural matters. Whether it’s on adopting standing rules and special rules, or motions for the previous question, to recommit, or to adjourn, you’re expected to toe the line.
If only Biden had kept his word
America elected Joe Biden as president in part to turn down the volume and bring people together. At the Democratic convention, upon accepting his party’s nomination, Biden said, “Too much anger, too much fear, too much division. Here and now, I give you my word: If you entrust me with the presidency, I will draw on the best of us, not the worst. I will be an ally of the light, not the darkness. It is time for us, for ‘We, the People,’ to come together.”
Justice Jackson makes waves in first Supreme Court arguments
WASHINGTON — As the Supreme Court on Tuesday weighed a conservative attempt to weaken the landmark Voting Rights Act, enacted in 1965 to protect minority voters, the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court delivered a history lesson on the divisive issue of race in the United States.
US News and World Report
U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Challenge to Pennsylvania Electoral Map
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned away a Republican former congressman's challenge to a map charting Pennsylvania's U.S. House of Representatives districts that the state's highest court adopted in place of one drawn up by Republican lawmakers. The justices declined to hear an appeal of a ruling...
This Is Michigan’s Most Notorious Serial Killer
The United States has had more serial killers than any other country.
Kari Lake walks back 'rare and legal' abortion comment
PHOENIX (AP) — A spokesman for Kari Lake said Tuesday the Republican candidate for Arizona governor didn’t mean to suggest abortion should be legal, saying she’s not calling for changes to abortion laws weeks after a judge ruled that prosecutors can enforce a near-total ban on terminating pregnancies. In her most expansive comments on abortion since the ruling last month, Lake told a Phoenix talk radio host that it should be “rare and legal” before saying twice that it should be “rare but safe.” Ross Trumble, a spokesman for Lake, said she meant to say only “rare but safe.” “You know, it would be really wonderful if abortion was rare and legal — the way they said it before, remember? Rare but safe, rare but safe, I think is what they said,” Lake told conservative host Mike Broomhead on KTAR radio. “It’d be really wonderful if that’s how it turned out. But that’s not what they want, Mike. They don’t want rare but safe.” Lake appeared to be referring to former President Bill Clinton’s famous line that abortion should be “safe, legal and rare.”
MSNBC
She was once America's 'most-read woman.' Today, she has largely been forgotten.
Elsie Robinson was a woman before her time. In the early 1900s, Robinson went through a scandalous divorce and found herself a single mom with a chronically ill son. Robinson, however, dreamed of becoming a writer and was willing to do anything to accomplish her goal — even swinging a pickax in a gold mine to support her family and pay the bills.
‘Armed Rebellion’: Oath Keepers Trial Is Off to a Fiery Start
As hundreds of MAGA rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol last January, prosecutors say five members of the far-right militia group Oath Keepers were executing a long-planned mission: “an armed rebellion to shatter a bedrock of American democracy.”The argument, made Monday in D.C. federal court, launched the most significant trial yet over the insurrection intended to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s win over Donald Trump in the 2020 election. Prosecutors say that unlike some rank-and-file conspiracy theorists—many of whom have already been convicted—Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the Oath Keepers, and four of his acolytes plotted for weeks to...
Supreme Court rejects bump stock ban cases
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Monday it won’t take up two cases that involved challenges to a ban enacted during the Trump administration on bump stocks, the gun attachments that allow semi-automatic weapons to fire rapidly like machine guns. The justices’ decision not to hear the...
DOJ mistakenly exposes list of Trump files from Mar-a-Lago being vetted for privilege including medical records, notes on who should get a pardon and retainers for lawyers
The Justice Department inadvertently disclosed a list of Donald Trump documents being vetted by 'privilege review teams' that were included among thousands of materials seized from Mar-a-Lago. The documents, which Trump's lawyers are trying to keep out of the hands of government investigators, includes discussions about presidential pardons late in...
The Onion Files Brief with SCOTUS in Qualified Immunity Case Where Ohio Man Was Arrested and Prosecuted for Facebook Page Parodying Police Department
Marshaling several actual facts and the desire “to create fiction that may ultimately merge into reality,” humor publication The Onion filed an amicus brief in a case that may be heard by the U.S. Supreme Court where an Ohio man was arrested and prosecuted for making fun of a police department online.
Republican Chairman Under Fire for Using Fake Homemade ID to Vote
The Alabama Republican Party Chairman, a supporter of the state's voter ID law, used a non-valid ID to vote in at least two recent elections. In November 2020 and the party primaries in May 2022, Alabama GOP Chairman John Wahl showed up to the polls with what looked like an employee badge. Along with his name, the card read "Regional Press Secretary" and identified "The Office of State Auditor," according to an image obtained by AL.com.
Dem Senator Targets Gun Group Over Its Secret Gun Registry
Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) is taking aim at a gun industry association for the way it engaged in a tax-dodging “voter education” scheme that also violated a core tenet of Second Amendment enthusiasts: compiling a detailed database of gun buyers.The Daily Beast has obtained a letter, which Blumenthal sent to the National Shooting Sports Foundation on Friday, calling out the association for allegedly amassing a list of gun owners and what types of guns they own—all to further its voter influence campaigns.NSSF is made up of the nation’s largest gun makers and once had a running political campaign deal with...
Gun rights group eyes political expansion with initial 2022 ad buy
The largest gun rights organization most people have never heard of is expanding into electoral politics as part of a long-term strategy to boost the ranks of lawmakers in Congress who support the Second Amendment.
protocol.com
The Supreme Court is finally taking up Section 230
Hello and welcome to Protocol Policy! The Supreme Court is doing something I’ve been expecting for years, and I’m as surprised as anyone. Plus, the SEC fines Kim Kardashian, DeSantis is praising Musk’s Starlink after Hurricane Ian, and Tim Cook meets the Pope. its-happening-dot-gif The moment all...
Alex Jones’ lawyer says he is a ‘mad prophet’ like The Handmaid’s Tale author Margaret Atwood or George Orwell
Alex Jones’ lawyer compared the conspiracy theorist to The Handmaid’s Tale author Margaret Atwood in a bizarre closing address to the jury.Norm Pattis invoked literary greats from Atwood to George Orwell to Aldous Huxley while claiming that Mr Jones was a “mad prophet” who was trying to warn of a dystopian future.“There have always been creative geniuses in the world. And they speak loudly,” Mr Pattis said.In a rebuttal after the lunch break, the victims’ attorney Josh Koskoff dismissed the claims.“What is it doing in this courtroom? What is Alex Jones, a prophet? If he’s a prophet, he’s a...
