msn.com

The 10 biggest early warning signs of dementia, CDC says

Slide 1 of 11: According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “Dementia is not a specific disease, but is rather a general term for the impaired ability to remember, think, or make decisions that interfere with doing everyday activities.” The most common type of dementia is Alzheimer’s disease, though there are several types of dementia including frontotemporal dementia (FTD), dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), and vascular dementia (VaD) to name a few. Globally, more than 50 million people have dementia, and an estimated 10 million new cases are reported each year. Projections show that the number of affected individuals will reach 82 million in 2030 and 152 million by 2050. A dementia diagnosis comes after a series of tests of memory, problem-solving, and other cognitive abilities performed by a health care provider. Blood tests, brain scans, and physicals are carried out to help doctors figure out the underlying cause. Dementia is broken down into early, mid, and late stages, with a worsening of symptoms as the condition progresses. The long-term effects of dementia can be difficult for both those affected and their caregivers, family, and friends, and can include a lack of family recognition, difficulty walking, and significant memory impairment. The afflicted person becomes completely dependent on others for care. Early diagnosis is especially important and can help with planning both at home, with preventive care and other measures such as reminders, and at work. It also enables dementia patients to access clinical trials and available therapies that may improve cognitive functioning and overall quality of life. Neural Effects consulted the CDC’s list of warning signs for dementia and Alzheimer’s disease to review what adults should look for before seeking an official medical diagnosis. This list may also prove helpful for those who’ve noticed loved ones who are experiencing one or more early signs of dementia.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Psych Central

Can Lunesta Help Reduce Anxiety Symptoms?

Lunesta is a medication typically used to help individuals with insomnia. Some research indicates it can also benefit individuals diagnosed with anxiety. If you experience anxiety or have been diagnosed with an anxiety disorder, you may use medication to help alleviate anxiety symptoms. There are many medication options for reducing anxiety; it may be hard to know where to start.
MENTAL HEALTH
SheKnows

There’s a Link Between the COVID-19 Vaccine & Temporary Period Changes, Study Says

No, it’s not just you: The COVID-19 vaccine is indeed linked to changes in your menstrual cycle, according to a new study funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH). For the study, researchers analyzed period-tracking data from nearly 20,000 cisgender women across the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Europe to explore any changes to the length of their cycles after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. About 15,000 participants were vaccinated; roughly 5,000 were not. Researchers looked at four menstrual cycles per participant. For vaccinated people, they studied three cycles prior to inoculation and one after.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
ajmc.com

Contributor: In the Misdiagnosis of Menopause, What Needs to Change?

Menopause symptoms are not being recognized, leading to misdiagnosis and improper treatment. Approximately 1.3 million women in the United States enter menopause every year. Many of whom do not get correct treatment because their symptoms are not attributed to hormonal changes. On average, women enter menopause at age 51. Officially,...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Psych Centra

Is There a Link Between Schizophrenia and Writing?

Symptoms of schizophrenia can make writing more challenging. But this hasn’t stopped famous authors from telling their stories. Schizophrenia symptoms include involuntary nerve movements that can make writing and handwriting more challenging. Other symptoms including disorganized thinking can also interfere with a person’s ability to write. Notable writers...
MENTAL HEALTH
Cheddar News

Today Explained: Panel Recommends Anxiety Screening for Adults Under 65

For the first time, adults under the age of 65 are recommended to be screened for anxiety. Cheddar News breaks down how anxiety has become such a cross-generational epidemic. Gene Beresin, MD, MA, executive director of the Clay Center for Young Healthy Minds at Massachusetts General Hospital and professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School and Dr. Lori Pbert, a member of the U.S. Preventative Services Task Force joined Cheddar News to discuss.
MENTAL HEALTH
Psych Centra

Bipolar Disorder and Eating Disorders: What’s the Link?

Eating disorders are common in people with bipolar disorder, especially binge eating disorder and bulimia. We look at the reasons why. Nutrition is crucial to your overall health, especially if you’re living with bipolar disorder — but it can be difficult to get the nutrition that you need when you’re dealing with mood shifts.
MENTAL HEALTH
ADDitude

ADHD Awareness Requires Comorbidity Awareness: ADDitude on Anxiety, Depression, LDs, and Beyond

Of adults with ADHD, 72 percent have anxiety, and 70 percent report depression, according to a recent ADDitude survey of 1,500 readers. These are the two most common comorbid conditions diagnosed alongside ADHD. Also topping the list: sleep disorders, eating disorders, learning differences, and autism spectrum disorder, all of which also impact children with ADHD.
MENTAL HEALTH
Verywell Mind

Understanding the Link Between ADHD and Suicide

There is a link between ADHD and suicidal ideation. Research notes that girls are more at risk for suicidal thoughts, while boys are more at risk for completing the act of suicide. Several organizations offer resources to help youth living with ADHD and their parents, including insight on getting the...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Self-Diagnosis of Bipolar Disorder

Bipolar Disorder is a debilitating mental health condition that requires an accurate diagnosis by an experienced clinician. A diagnosis of bipolar disorder is very complicated and includes many aspects of a person’s history. Information on the internet about BD may be helpful, but it does not replace assessment and...
MENTAL HEALTH
NIH Director's Blog

Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder in Children and Teens: What You Need to Know

Have you noticed that your child or teen finds it hard to pay attention? Do they often move around during times when they shouldn’t, act impulsively, or interrupt others? If such issues are ongoing and seem to be impacting your child’s daily life, they may have attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
KIDS
msn.com

Why Magic Mushrooms Are Emerging As Major Part Of Public Discourse: Microdosing

(Part two of a four-part series) Regarding small psilocybin doses, a recently published crowd-sourced research site found that 953 people who microdose showed on average greater improvement in mental health and mood over one month compared to 180 who do not microdose. As a mycologist and advocate Paul Stamets recently...
LIFESTYLE
Health Digest

What Is The Difference Between Narcolepsy And Sleep Apnea?

Most people would agree that nothing beats a good night's sleep. However, if you suffer from a sleep disorder, your nights may be far from pleasant. There are a wide range of sleep disorders, from restless legs syndrome to insomnia, all of which can impact your ability to get proper rest (via the Mayo Clinic).
HEALTH
healio.com

Preexisting psychological distress may be risk factor for long COVID

High psychological distress, including anxiety, worry and depression, before SARS-CoV-2 infection may be a risk factor for developing post-COVID-19 symptoms, a recent study published in JAMA Psychiatry found. According to Siwen Wang, MD, a researcher in the department of nutrition at Harvard University, and colleagues, “sustained psychological distress may cause...
MENTAL HEALTH
healio.com

Pregnancy-related anxiety associated with earlier delivery

Pregnant women who had anxiety about their current pregnancy had a greater risk for early delivery, with third trimester anxiety having the strongest association with early birth, according to a prospective cohort study. “Anxiety about a current pregnancy is a potent psychosocial state that may affect birth outcomes,” Christine Dunkel...
