PREVIEW: Aaron Judge, Yankees vs. Rangers in DH

Texas continues its final home series of the season by playing a doubleheader with the New York Yankees on Tuesday.

The Texas Rangers held off New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge from American League history on Monday night. But he has three more games to try and break Roger Maris’ single-season record, and he gets two chances on Tuesday against the Texas Rangers.

Globe Life Field will host a day-night doubleheader, with Game 1 set for 1:05 p.m. and Game 2 set for 7:05 p.m.

Texas (66-93) is three games left this season.

Judge went 1-for-4 with a strikeout on Monday night against the Rangers, which kept him tied with Maris at 61 home runs.

For the Rangers, it was another loss, their sixth in a row. The Rangers have lost nine of their last 10, 26 of their last 34 and are 25-43 since the All-Star Break. They are struggling at the finish under interim manager Tony Beasley, who is 15-30 since he took over.

The Yankees (98-61) have already won the American League East Division title.

Here is a preview of today game.

New York Yankees (98-61) at Texas Rangers (66-93)

Oct. 4, 2022, Globe Life Field, 1:05/7:05 p.m.

Starting Pitchers

Game 1

TEX: RHP Jon Gray (7-7, 3.93)

Vs.

NYY: RHP Jameson Taillon (14-5, 3.83)

Game 2

TEX: RHP Jesus Tinoco (0-0, 1.83)

Vs.

NYY: RHP Gerrit Cole (13-7, 3.51)

-

Rangers Pregame Transactions:

None

Rangers Injury List:

The following players will not return this season:

P Dane Dunning (15-day, right hip surgery), placed on Sept. 27

P Brett Martin (15-day, left shoulder strain), placed on Sept. 27

LHP Cole Ragans (15-day, left calf strain), placed on Oct. 3.

OF Brad Miller (60-day, right hip strain), placed on Sept. 9. Moved to 60-Day IL on Sept. 19.

OF Eli White (60-day, right wrist fracture), placed on June 13.

C Mitch Garver (60-day, right forearm flexor tendon repair surgery), placed on July 11.

P Josh Sborz, placed on 15-Day IL on Aug. 30. Moved to 60-Day IL on Sept. 1.

OF Nick Solak (50-day, right foot fracture), placed on Sept. 21.

Follow the Game

TV

Rangers – Bally Sports Southwest

Yankees — YES

Rangers – 105.3 The Fan, KRLD 1080-AM, KFLC 1270

Yankees – WFAN 660/101.9 FM, WADO 1280

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup – Game 1

2B Marcus Semien

SS Corey Seager

1B Nathaniel Lowe

DH Adolis García

3B Josh Jung

LF Josh Smith

C Kevin Plawecki

CF Leody Taveras

RF Bubba Thompson

-

New York Yankees Starting Lineup – Game 1

DH Aaron Judge

1B Anthony Rizzo

3B Oswaldo Cabrera

CF Harrison Bader

LF Aaron Hicks

2B Oswald Peraza

SS Isiah Kiner-Falefa

RF Marwin Gonzalez

C Kyle Higashioka

-

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup – Game 2

2B Marcus Semien

1B Nathaniel Lowe

DH Adolis García

3B Josh Jung

SS Josh Smith

C Sam Huff

RF Kole Calhoun

CF Leody Taveras

RF Bubba Thompson

-

New York Yankees Starting Lineup – Game 2

RF Aaron Judge

DH Giancarlo Stanton

2B Oswaldo Cabrera

3B Josh Donaldson

1B DJ LeMahieu

SS Oswald Peraza

CF Harrison Bader

C Jose Trevino

LF Aaron Hicks

