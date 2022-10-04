ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

Santa Barbara Independent

Old Town Trick or Treat Event

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. LOMPOC, CA, October 4, 2022 – The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce Annual Old Town Trick or Treat will take place on Saturday, October 29th from 1pm-3pm in collaboration with The City of Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division. There will be 40+ local businesses participating throughout Lompoc and handing out candy from their storefronts. In addition, there will be a Free Kid’s Activity Corner at Centennial Park, located at corner of South H Street & Cypress Avenue. Trick or Treat Maps will be available at the Chamber beginning October 5th located at 111 South I Street.
LOMPOC, CA
Lompoc Record

About Town: SB Vintners Festival returns Saturday to Solvang

The Santa Barbara Vintners Festival is set to return for a 38th year featuring 59 wineries and over 30 regional chefs, restaurants and food producers ready to dole out gourmet samplings. This year's celebration will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Old Mission Santa...
SOLVANG, CA
Lompoc Record

Lompoc fall carnival kicks off today at Ryon Park

A fall carnival at Lompoc's Ryon Memorial Park kicks off today at 5 p.m. and runs through Sunday, featuring rides, games and food concessions. The event is presented by Paul Maurer Shows traveling amusement company of Huntington Beach. Entrance to the four-day carnival is free and open to the public,...
LOMPOC, CA
Lompoc Record

Photos: Solvang Farmer Pumpkin Patch open on Alamo Pintado Road

The Solvang Farmer Pumpkin Patch is one of the many area facilities welcoming visitors and offering a wide selection of pumpkins for the fall season. The Solvang patch features a 14-acre corn maze. There are night-time maze events scheduled for Oct. 28 and 29 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. The cost is $8 for the adult corn maze and $4 for the kids corn maze. The U-Pick Pumpkin Patch and The Patch at Los Flores Ranch are both open in Santa Maria.
SOLVANG, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Special Delivery: Santa Barbara Humane Receives a Feline Surprise

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. It’s not unusual for staff at Santa Barbara Humane to find packages at the shelter when they arrive in the morning. Generous donors frequently leave blankets, pet food, and other supplies near the door to help animals in need. But one sunny July day, staff at the Santa Maria campus were greeted by a different kind of unexpected surprise: a cat left abandoned in a cardboard box.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Lompoc Record

Lompoc's Surf Beach reopens to public following seasonal plover restrictions

All sections of Surf, Wall and Minuteman beaches have fully reopened to the public as of Sept. 26, four days ahead of the scheduled end of annually enforced restrictions to protect the threatened Western Snowy Plover and its nesting habitat under the Endangered Species Act, according to Vandenberg Space Force Base officials.
LOMPOC, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Large Tree Blocked Solvang Road Tuesday

A large oak tree fell and blocked the roadway in a Solvang neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon. At 2:11 p.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 900 block of Fredensborg Road and discovered the tree was completely blocking the road. It took several hours for crews on the scene to...
SOLVANG, CA
Lompoc Record

C.A.R.E.4Paws continues to help Central Coast families care for their pets

Locals lined up with their pets Wednesday for an affordable pop-up pet clinic to get the services and information they needed for their furry friends. The C.A.R.E.4Paws Mobile Unit set up shop at the Elwin Mussell Senior Center in Santa Maria — the unit has been helping families and their pets on the Central Coast for about 10 years and the program continues to grow.
SANTA MARIA, CA
syvnews.com

Santa Maria council OKs first reading of social host ordinance

An ordinance that makes providing alcohol and illegal drugs to minors an infraction was approved on a first reading Tuesday by the Santa Maria City Council and will come back at a future meeting for final adoption. Called a social host ordinance, it specifically targets responsible adults who host parties...
SANTA MARIA, CA
sitelinesb.com

Could the Dutch Garden Be Opening Soon?

••• “The St. Barbara Greek Orthodox Church decided in the fall of 2020 to host a less social but still culturally relevant fundraiser [than its annual festival] by selling traditional, homemade meals to the community under the banner of Greek Grab ’n’ Go. […] Now it’s back again, with orders—which range in price from $5 for dolmas and donuts to $50 for a full dinner platter—being accepted until October 16 for pickups at the church on October 29 and 30.” —Independent.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Lompoc Record

Lights and Sirens in the Santa Ynez Valley

The following is taken from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department media report for the Santa Ynez Valley patrol. Those appearing as "arrested" have only been arrested on suspicion of the crime indicated and are presumed innocent.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

C.A.R.E.4PAWS Safe Haven program in desperate need for dog foster homes in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Nothing is more difficult for Wendy Domanski of C.A.R.E.4PAWS than seeing pets in need of a home. “We need wonderful caring loving foster families to help out with our pets in the Safe Haven program," said Domanski. The Safe Haven program provides temporary anonymous fostering for survivors of domestic violence. Two The post C.A.R.E.4PAWS Safe Haven program in desperate need for dog foster homes in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Philanthropist Leslie Ridley-Tree Dies

Leslie Ridley-Tree, Santa Barbara’s one-woman powerhouse of philanthropic giving, died this week at. the age of 97. Since moving to Santa Barbara in 1988 with her husband, Paul, who died in 2006, Ridley-Tree has given away untold hundreds of millions of dollars. In person, Ridley-Tree, with. her signature shock...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

