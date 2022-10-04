Read full article on original website
floridapolitics.com
Fernandina Beach follows county, extends state of emergency
'This is really for FEMA purposes, should we find damage we haven’t discovered yet.'. Echoing actions of the Nassau County Board of County Commissioners the day before, the Fernandina Beach City Commission voted to extend the city’s state of emergency from Hurricane Ian. The original declaration, which went...
floridapolitics.com
‘We’ll design our own damn sign,’ Fernandina Beach Mayor says of county plans
The issue regards the sign at 8th and Lime streets. Those wanting to turn Amelia Island into the sort of mass-produced luxury destination for rich folks that other places have become will have to go through the Fernandina Beach Mayor first. Mayor Mike Lednovich voiced his displeasure with actions by...
Yes, the American Community Survey request you got in the mail is real and required by law
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An elderly viewer is asking for help verifying if a survey that came in the mail and appears to be a part of the US Census is real. Likely some of you received this as well, but Vickey Turner got nervous that it could be a scam.
News Leader
NOTICE OF ELECTION DATE IN NASSAU COUNTY, FLORIDA
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT AN ELECTION HAS BEEN CALLED BY THE SCHOOL BOARD OF NASSAU COUNTY, FLORIDA, AND WILL BE HELD FROM 7:00 A.M. UNTIL 7:00 P.M. ON THE DAY OF NOVEMBER 8, 2022, AT WHICH TIME THERE SHALL BE SUBMITTED TO THE DULY QUALIFIED ELECTORS OF NASSAU COUNTY, FLORIDA THE FOLLOWING QUESTION:
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville sheriff candidate Lakesha Burton responds to allegations made in campaign ad from opponent T.K. Waters
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – You may have seen a new political ad in the special election for Jacksonville sheriff. It’s from the campaign of T.K. Waters, and it claims his opponent, Lakesha Burton, can’t be trusted, pointing to arrests in her past. The 30-second ad makes three separate...
floridapolitics.com
Nassau County extends hurricane disaster declaration, sends help elsewhere
The county remains in the recovery phase. Disaster recovery is a process, so Nassau County Commissioners gathered to see what went right, what could be improved upon, and what’s next as the county dries out from the bullet dodged with Hurricane Ian. “My God, look around the state,” County...
News Leader
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CITY COMMISSION CITY OF FERNANDINA BEACH
ORDINANCE 2022-25 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF FERNANDINA BEACH, FLORIDA, ASSIGNING A FUTURE LAND USE MAP CATEGORY OF CONSERVATION (CON) FOR 3.17 ACRES OF LAND LOCATED AT 1060 JEAN LAFITTE BLVD; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; AND PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE. ORDINANCE 2022-26 AN ORDINANCE OF...
WCJB
Dozens voice their concerns about the future of Richardson Community Center
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Columbia County commission discussed whether to continue funding the Richardson Community Center in Lake City. The meeting brought dozens of residents, who voiced their opinions. “Let’s come back to the table together and let’s come up with more ideas of bringing more funds in,”...
Local Jax health care provider settles fraud allegations by paying $700,000
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The United States Attorney for the Middle District of Florida announced that Physicians Group Services, P.A. has agreed to pay $700,000 to resolve allegations of violating the False Claims Act. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The Jacksonville-based health care provider was accused of submitting...
Beach water advisory in Glynn County
Glynn County, Fla. — The Department of Natural Resources advises Glynn County residents to not go in beaches for a short period due to a bacteria outbreak. Costal Resources Division tests water samples in Glynn County throughout the year. It tested the water and found a enterococcus bacteria, which is found in humans and in some wildlife.
WCJB
Employees laid off at Richardson Community Center one day after special meeting
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - We have a TV20 news update on discussions over the future of Richardson Community Center in Lake City. As of this afternoon, staff at Richardson were laid off because the county no longer has a recreation department according to Lake City council member Chevella Young.
floridapolitics.com
Faith leaders back LeAnna Cumber for Jacksonville Mayor
Five pastors announced they were endorsing Cumber in the race. Jacksonville City Council member LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber’s bid for Mayor picked up a stack of endorsements from area faith leaders this week. The set includes Heritage Christian Center pastors Dr. James White and Dr. Terresa White, Divine Power Missionary...
Community members talk Downtown development, growth across Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As city leaders look at current and future plans to enhance Downtown Jacksonville, people are speaking out with what they envision for the River City. Action News Jax told you about the 2022 State of Downtown Report that highlighted the nearly $5 billion in development projects in the pipeline.
New trail announced for Jennings State Forest in Middleburg
Jennings State Forest in Middleburg is unveiling a new hiking trail in honor of October State Forest Awareness Month. The new trail, “Sandridge Trail” will be open to the public Oct. 22.
somerspoint.com
Steve Howard of Camden County Georgia Explains How Local Government Can Adapt to be More Effective in Leadership
Steve Howard of Camden County, Georgia is the local county administrator and an executive government leader. Steve Howard’s main focus in his position is to assist the Board of County Commissioners and listen to the needs and concerns of residents throughout the county, creating action plans to implement local suggestions and organize goals for future county projects. In the following article, Steve Howard of Camden County discusses ways the local government can be more effective in leadership, encouraging participation and community partnerships, while presenting precise visions for the county’s future.
News4Jax.com
Bill Basford, longtime Jacksonville public servant, dead at age 92
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Bill Basford, a longtime Jacksonville public servant who in the 1960s championed the very first bill passed by the Florida Legislature to clean up the St. Johns River, has died. He was 92 years old. After serving two terms in the Florida House, Basford became a...
Orange Park Town Council considering digital speed signs for city streets
Speeders beware! The Orange Park Town Council is considering placing 10 digital speed signs throughout the town. The solar signs come with a hefty $50,000 price tag. The signs would cost $38,500 in addition to the poles to mount the signs, $11,500.
Jacksonville ex-offender working to open halfway house, struggles with employment due to felony record
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Francina Canady has big goals to leave a legacy that will make her family proud. But she's struggling, because she says others won't look past her criminal record. Every year millions of people are released from incarceration, and within three years, more than half of them...
News4Jax.com
Trash pickup, yard waste resumes in Jacksonville, Clay and St. Johns counties
Trash pickup will resume in Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties on Monday. People in Clay County can also drop off yard waste for free at the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility until Oct. 11 during normal operating hours of Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Those interested must bring proof that they are a Clay County resident with a driver’s license, lease, or utility bill.
