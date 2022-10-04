ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, FL

floridapolitics.com

Fernandina Beach follows county, extends state of emergency

'This is really for FEMA purposes, should we find damage we haven’t discovered yet.'. Echoing actions of the Nassau County Board of County Commissioners the day before, the Fernandina Beach City Commission voted to extend the city’s state of emergency from Hurricane Ian. The original declaration, which went...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
News Leader

NOTICE OF ELECTION DATE IN NASSAU COUNTY, FLORIDA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT AN ELECTION HAS BEEN CALLED BY THE SCHOOL BOARD OF NASSAU COUNTY, FLORIDA, AND WILL BE HELD FROM 7:00 A.M. UNTIL 7:00 P.M. ON THE DAY OF NOVEMBER 8, 2022, AT WHICH TIME THERE SHALL BE SUBMITTED TO THE DULY QUALIFIED ELECTORS OF NASSAU COUNTY, FLORIDA THE FOLLOWING QUESTION:
NASSAU COUNTY, FL
News Leader

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING CITY COMMISSION CITY OF FERNANDINA BEACH

ORDINANCE 2022-25 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COMMISSION OF THE CITY OF FERNANDINA BEACH, FLORIDA, ASSIGNING A FUTURE LAND USE MAP CATEGORY OF CONSERVATION (CON) FOR 3.17 ACRES OF LAND LOCATED AT 1060 JEAN LAFITTE BLVD; PROVIDING FOR SEVERABILITY; AND PROVIDING FOR AN EFFECTIVE DATE. ORDINANCE 2022-26 AN ORDINANCE OF...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
Action News Jax

Beach water advisory in Glynn County

Glynn County, Fla. — The Department of Natural Resources advises Glynn County residents to not go in beaches for a short period due to a bacteria outbreak. Costal Resources Division tests water samples in Glynn County throughout the year. It tested the water and found a enterococcus bacteria, which is found in humans and in some wildlife.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
floridapolitics.com

Faith leaders back LeAnna Cumber for Jacksonville Mayor

Five pastors announced they were endorsing Cumber in the race. Jacksonville City Council member LeAnna Gutierrez Cumber’s bid for Mayor picked up a stack of endorsements from area faith leaders this week. The set includes Heritage Christian Center pastors Dr. James White and Dr. Terresa White, Divine Power Missionary...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News Break
somerspoint.com

Steve Howard of Camden County Georgia Explains How Local Government Can Adapt to be More Effective in Leadership

Steve Howard of Camden County, Georgia is the local county administrator and an executive government leader. Steve Howard’s main focus in his position is to assist the Board of County Commissioners and listen to the needs and concerns of residents throughout the county, creating action plans to implement local suggestions and organize goals for future county projects. In the following article, Steve Howard of Camden County discusses ways the local government can be more effective in leadership, encouraging participation and community partnerships, while presenting precise visions for the county’s future.
CAMDEN COUNTY, GA
News4Jax.com

Trash pickup, yard waste resumes in Jacksonville, Clay and St. Johns counties

Trash pickup will resume in Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties on Monday. People in Clay County can also drop off yard waste for free at the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility until Oct. 11 during normal operating hours of Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Those interested must bring proof that they are a Clay County resident with a driver’s license, lease, or utility bill.
CLAY COUNTY, FL

