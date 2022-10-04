ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Body discovered in retention pond on Jacksonville’s Southside

By Jeana Gondek
 2 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, FL. — A man is dead after what’s believed to be a drowning in a retention pond on Jacksonville’s Southside.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was called to an apartment complex in the area of Western Way off of Southside Boulevard early Tuesday morning after someone was heard screaming for help from the water.

A good Samaritan attempted to save a man from the pond, but he went under.

Shortly before 6:30 a.m., the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department along with officers and the JSO dive team responded to the area to assist and recovered a body from the water, believed to be a white man in his early 30s. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities do not believe there are any obvious signs of foul play at this time but detectives are conducting an investigation. The victim has not been identified.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

