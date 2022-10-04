ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Cornell University

A Q&A with Dr. Erin Scott of the Veterinary College

The Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine has recently welcomed many new faculty members to our academic departments, each one bringing a unique set of skills and experience that enriches our college every day. In this Q&A series, you'll get to know their interests, expertise and more. This Q&A features...
ITHACA, NY
Cornell University

‘Our story’: Native American writers cultivate their craft

Tyler Hill couldn’t find a children’s book about Native American kids who play lacrosse to read to his three children at bedtime. So he wrote one himself. “Wormburner” follows the story of Canoe, a 10-year-old Native American boy whose life revolves around lacrosse. The title comes from a type of fast, targeted lacrosse shot in which the ball whips just above the ground’s surface.
NORTH SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Masks urged in 9 NY counties with high Covid levels; Onondaga County downgraded

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging masks in nine New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, Oct. 7, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Albany County, Broome County, Oswego County and Tioga County.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Steve & Kim play a newlywed inspired game

SYRACUSE, N.Y.(WSYR-TV) — Steve and Kim Infanti hosted Friday’s version of Bridge Street, but we wanted to put them to the test. Erik Columbia put his gameshow host hat on and put the couple under the spotlight. How well do Steve and Kim really know each other? We all get to find out in the show’s newest game… Who’s Sleeping on the Couch?
SYRACUSE, NY
theithacan.org

BREAKING: Swastika reported on Kosher Kitchen storage room

The Ithaca College campus community was notified via email Oct. 7 that a swastika was scratched onto the door of a Kosher Kitchen storage room in the Terrace Dining Hall, but President La Jerne Cornish said the symbol has been on the door since August 2021 and was not reported until Oct. 6.
ITHACA, NY
ithaca.com

Chief of Staff and Sustainability Director Resign Before Upcoming Election

The Chief of Staff and Director of Sustainability for the City of Ithaca have resigned from their positions in the incumbent mayor's administration weeks before the upcoming mayoral election on November 8. Faith Vavra, who has served as the Chief of Staff to the Mayor since she was appointed by...
ITHACA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Paris Baguette Opens its Doors in Ithaca

Ithaca, N.Y. (WENY)-- The globally famous chain Paris baguette has opened in downtown Ithaca based out of Korea and is super excited to be in the community. It is located on 125 E State St. "Paris Baguette is a bakery concept it is based out of Korea we are growing...
ITHACA, NY
96.9 WOUR

One of the Oldest Bowling Alleys in the U.S. is in Central New York

Bowling is one of the oldest past times in human history, with evidence of primitive gameplay going as far back as ancient Egyptian times. Knocking things over with a ball is just good, clean fun. And when you add some beer, food and friends to the mix, it's easy to see why bowling has remained so popular all these years.
SOLVAY, NY
whcuradio.com

Several job listings in Dryden Central School District

DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Dryden Central School District has several job openings. The district has two openings for a teacher aide at Dryden Elementary and Dryden Middle School. Other available positions include school monitors, a school social worker at Dryden Elementary, and bus drivers. Find the full list...
DRYDEN, NY
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County announced new COVID-19 death

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Another Tompkins County resident has died from COVID-19. It’s the first death reported in October, and the 68th overall since March 2020. As of this morning, seven people are hospitalized. There’s been nearly 25-thousand cases since Tompkins County began tallying numbers at the start of the pandemic.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
