SYRACUSE, N.Y.(WSYR-TV) — Steve and Kim Infanti hosted Friday’s version of Bridge Street, but we wanted to put them to the test. Erik Columbia put his gameshow host hat on and put the couple under the spotlight. How well do Steve and Kim really know each other? We all get to find out in the show’s newest game… Who’s Sleeping on the Couch?

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO