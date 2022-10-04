Read full article on original website
Cornell University
A Q&A with Dr. Erin Scott of the Veterinary College
The Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine has recently welcomed many new faculty members to our academic departments, each one bringing a unique set of skills and experience that enriches our college every day. In this Q&A series, you'll get to know their interests, expertise and more. This Q&A features...
Cornell University
‘Our story’: Native American writers cultivate their craft
Tyler Hill couldn’t find a children’s book about Native American kids who play lacrosse to read to his three children at bedtime. So he wrote one himself. “Wormburner” follows the story of Canoe, a 10-year-old Native American boy whose life revolves around lacrosse. The title comes from a type of fast, targeted lacrosse shot in which the ball whips just above the ground’s surface.
Masks urged in 9 NY counties with high Covid levels; Onondaga County downgraded
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is urging masks in nine New York state counties with high Covid-19 levels. The CDC updated its Covid Community Levels map on Thursday, Oct. 7, showing areas where Covid is at a “high” (orange), “medium” (yellow) or “low” (green) risk. Face coverings are recommended in areas with high Covid levels, including Albany County, Broome County, Oswego County and Tioga County.
localsyr.com
Steve & Kim play a newlywed inspired game
SYRACUSE, N.Y.(WSYR-TV) — Steve and Kim Infanti hosted Friday’s version of Bridge Street, but we wanted to put them to the test. Erik Columbia put his gameshow host hat on and put the couple under the spotlight. How well do Steve and Kim really know each other? We all get to find out in the show’s newest game… Who’s Sleeping on the Couch?
Central NY Fire Department Calls Out Disrespectful College Students: “Enough is Enough”
They say "kids will be kids." Does the phrase still apply the same "understanding" for college students going through the process to become contributing members to society? One Central New York Fire Department says no, as they are tired of being disrespected by disorderly students in their community. The Morrisville...
theithacan.org
BREAKING: Swastika reported on Kosher Kitchen storage room
The Ithaca College campus community was notified via email Oct. 7 that a swastika was scratched onto the door of a Kosher Kitchen storage room in the Terrace Dining Hall, but President La Jerne Cornish said the symbol has been on the door since August 2021 and was not reported until Oct. 6.
Elmira church hands out hot food, scarves to homeless ahead of winter
Volunteers from one Elmira church took to the streets ahead of winter to hand out hot meals and scarves to the homeless on the City's southside.
ithaca.com
Chief of Staff and Sustainability Director Resign Before Upcoming Election
The Chief of Staff and Director of Sustainability for the City of Ithaca have resigned from their positions in the incumbent mayor's administration weeks before the upcoming mayoral election on November 8. Faith Vavra, who has served as the Chief of Staff to the Mayor since she was appointed by...
NewsChannel 36
Paris Baguette Opens its Doors in Ithaca
Ithaca, N.Y. (WENY)-- The globally famous chain Paris baguette has opened in downtown Ithaca based out of Korea and is super excited to be in the community. It is located on 125 E State St. "Paris Baguette is a bakery concept it is based out of Korea we are growing...
One of the Oldest Bowling Alleys in the U.S. is in Central New York
Bowling is one of the oldest past times in human history, with evidence of primitive gameplay going as far back as ancient Egyptian times. Knocking things over with a ball is just good, clean fun. And when you add some beer, food and friends to the mix, it's easy to see why bowling has remained so popular all these years.
Airport’s struggles continue as Tompkins County steps in with millions in extra funding
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—The Ithaca Tompkins International Airport (ITH) received tens of millions in funding for a terminal renovation and the addition of a U.S. Customs facility meant to foster international travelers and greatly boost overall usage of the airport. That project was first announced to much fanfare in 2018,...
Binghamton Apartment Residents Complain About Lack of Heat
Some people who live at a Binghamton apartment complex say they and their kids have been without heat when temperatures have dropped into the thirties on recent nights. The Town & Country Apartments on the city's North Side consists of 256 units in 22 buildings. Residents of a couple of...
Madison Co. Bar Association accepts resignation of Bradley Moses
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Members of the Madison County Bar Association accepted the resignation of Bradley Moses on Monday, October 3. Moses was President of the association and it was a unanimous vote of those who were in attendance to accept his resignation. Furthermore, after discussions and motions, members of the association voted by a […]
whcuradio.com
Several job listings in Dryden Central School District
DRYDEN, N.Y. (WHCU) — The Dryden Central School District has several job openings. The district has two openings for a teacher aide at Dryden Elementary and Dryden Middle School. Other available positions include school monitors, a school social worker at Dryden Elementary, and bus drivers. Find the full list...
Bath veteran given handicap-accessible home
A local wounded combat veteran got the chance to walk into his fully-accessible, mortgage-free home in Bath Tuesday morning.
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County announced new COVID-19 death
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Another Tompkins County resident has died from COVID-19. It’s the first death reported in October, and the 68th overall since March 2020. As of this morning, seven people are hospitalized. There’s been nearly 25-thousand cases since Tompkins County began tallying numbers at the start of the pandemic.
Endicott is ‘The place to be this Halloween’
This October, the north side of Endicott is hosting several events to celebrate the Halloween season.
20 Places to Enjoy a Meal in Upstate New York’s Southern Tier
The Great Southern Tier of New York stretches from Central New York and the Pennsylvania border all the way to Jamestown. In this gallery we take a look at places to dine, drink and enjoy in a small portion of the Southern Tier (Broome, Tioga, Chemung and Steuben counties). These...
Plan to Turn Vestal Nursing Home into Senior Housing Still Alive
A developer says he wants to move forward with his proposal to convert a former nursing home in Vestal into a 128-apartment senior housing complex. People who live near the property at 860 Vestal Road have seen renewed activity at the site in recent weeks. Drivers on Route 17 have noticed lights on at night in the building just north of the highway.
Boscov’s Store Entrance Rebuilt Just in Time For Downtown Parade
Work crews are completing repairs to the heavily-damaged main entrance to the Binghamton Boscov's department store. The Court Street entryway was closed for almost seven weeks after a car slammed into the doors and the surrounding brick structure. The repair project was delayed until needed materials for the job became...
