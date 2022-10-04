ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Controversial streamer Sneako banned from YouTube over ‘severe violations’ of rules

By Charlotte Edwards
The US Sun
 2 days ago
CONTROVERSIAL YouTube streamer Nico "Sneako" has been banned from YouTube with both his accounts taken down.

YouTube said that Sneako committed "severe" or "repeated" violations of its platform rules.

Sneako is associated with banned streamer Andrew Tate Credit: Instagram
Andrew Tate was also banned for repeated violations Credit: Instagram

Sneako is associated with another controversial YouTuber, Andrew Tate, who was banned from the site earlier this year.

Tate and Sneako were recently in Romania together for a reported collaboration.

Some of their followers believe Sneako has been banned for his association with Tate.

However, YouTube did not list this as a specific reason.

Sneako posted the email YouTube sent him about the ban to his Instagram account.

The 24-year-old predominately dedicated his YouTube channels to talking about male lifestyles and giving motivational advice.

He would also post controversial videos about genetic conspiracy theories.

Sneako has announced he will now be appearing on the streaming service Twitch.

Twitch also has strong guidelines on the type of content that can be posted about.

YouTube told Sneako in an email that he could appeal its decision to remove his channel.

It wrote: "We know this is probably very upsetting news, but it's our job to make sure YouTube is a safe place for all.

"If we think a channel severely violates our policies, we take it down to protect other users on the platform - but if you believe we've made the wrong call, you can appeal this decision."

