Country music legend Loretta Lynn dies, from Kentucky coal miner’s daughter to pinnacle of music
Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music, has died. She was 90. In a statement provided to The Associated Press, Lynn’s family said she...
Kentucky’s Dahmer: Chronicling the ‘Kentucky Cannibal’
As the Netflix show "Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" incites a renaissance in serial-killer fascination, you may find yourself wondering about other serial killers and cannibals. You don't have to search too far to find one right here in the Bluegrass State known as the "Kentucky Cannibal".
Kentuckians mourn loss of country music legend Loretta Lynn
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentuckians and millions around the country are mourning the loss of country music legend Loretta Lynn. Her family says she passed away Tuesday morning at her Tennessee home. She was 90 years old. Born and raised in Eastern Kentucky, Loretta was known for her songs...
WATCH | Kentuckians mourn loss of country music legend Loretta Lynn
WATCH | BCTC breaks ground on Newtown Pike campus expansion project. BCTC breaks ground on Newtown Pike campus expansion project. WATCH | Ky. couple arrested after human remains found during investigation into missing child. Updated: Oct. 3, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT. According to a press release, Daviess County deputies...
34 Things That Might Shock Out-of-Staters About Kentucky
Growing up, I always heard one big thing that people thought about Kentuckians that really isn't true...that we all run around barefoot all the time. As a kid, that's very confusing since winter is, you know, a REALITY and that wouldn't make any sense. See, you should never underestimate kids; when something doesn't make sense, they'll know and they'll let YOU know.
Former Kentucky Baptist pastor recovering from Ian
ARCADIA, Fla. (KT) — Kentucky native Chuck Poe can identify with a familiar television advertisement that says “we know a thing or two because we’ve seen a thing or two.” He’s serving at a Florida church for the second time, and has been in the crosshairs of a major hurricane for the second time.
South Central KY County Welcomes Film Crew for October TV-Movie Shoot
Now, we're talking. If I've said it once, I've said it a million times...Kentucky has an inordinate amount of awesome locations to shoot movies, and the Southern Kentucky Film Commission doesn't disagree. MAKING MOVIES IN KENTUCKY. Just this spring, Orlando Bloom and Andie MacDowell headlined a cast of actors shooting...
Teams from Ky. continue to help with Hurricane Ian relief efforts
FLORIDA (WKYT) - Teams from across the country are in southwest Florida right now, helping with hurricane relief efforts. Hurricane Ian pummeled the gulf coast a week ago. It hit the Fort Myers area as a Category 4 storm, bringing devastating storm surge, leveling communities. Emergency Disaster Services out of...
Master P helps publish children's book by Kentucky boy who was shot in the head
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky boy who lost his sight in an act of gun violence is becoming a published author. Malakai Roberts was shot in the head in December 2020, leaving him permanently blind. After that, Roberts got involved in the Future Healers Program in Louisville. Now, he's...
Five Ingredients You Probably Wouldn’t Put In Chili, But Kentuckians Do
Fall weather brings lots of things- pumpkins, mums, falling leaves, warm blankets, hot apple cider and big bowls of chili. Earlier this week on my morning radio show, my cohost Angel and I asked our listeners this!. As the conversation transpired on social media and the show, we started to...
Mile Marker 5 CBD owner, Paul Glover talks about CBD, delta-8 and KY laws
Paul Glover, of Hawesville, began his journey in the Industrial Hemp Program in 2015 and started his own company, Mile Marker 5 CBD, offering oils, tinctures, salves and even soaps made with the medicinal hemp plant. The cannabis plant has two main compounds: Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and Cannabidiol (CBD). THC is...
Can you guess Kentucky's favorite Halloween candy?
KENTUCKY — It's not Halloween without a stockpile of spooky sweets. As the big day gets closer, retail data has unveiled the most popular candies in Kentucky and around the nation. What You Need To Know. Kentucky's, and America's, favorite Halloween candy is Reese's Cups. That's according to the...
Best views still ahead for Kentucky ‘leaf peepers’
KENTUCKY (WKYT) - For a lot of us, it doesn’t feel like fall until the leaves change colors. From mostly greens to some yellows and even a bit of red, we are starting to see the leaves turn in Kentucky, just ahead of the peak fall foliage season. The...
Kentucky native loses three rental properties to Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. (WKYT) - A woman from Mt. Sterling was in Florida when Hurricane Ian hit last week, but was able to travel two hours away just in time. She’s now back in Fort Myers Beach to find her three rental properties a total loss. “All I...
Fall drought may be developing in Kentucky
The Commonwealth already had to deal with one drought this year in the first half of the summer. Now, abnormally dry conditions have returned. Meteorological fall began on Sept. 1, and the season started wet with decent soaking rain events across Kentucky. However, in the second half of September into the first few days of October, it has been a different story.
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE POST 14, ASHLAND, KY. RELEASES ANNOUNCEMENT OF UPCOMING CHECKPOINTS
OCTOBER 4, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. On October 1, 2022, a press release statement from the Kentucky State Police (KSP), Ashland, Post 14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, announced they will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
7 Must-Visit Consignment Shops in Kentucky Worth The Drive (PHOTOS)
If you are someone who loves a good deal then you probably hit up the consignment shops from time to time. We've found some amazing ones right here in Kentucky. Consignment shops allow you to bring your items to their store for a profit. You take items according to seasons for clothing and some take household and other items. The return for items is generally about 50% and I have seen a few places offer 60%.
Fort Campbell soldier killed in Kentucky motorcycle crash
A soldier stationed at Fort Campbell has been pronounced dead following a motorcycle crash last week.
EXPLAINER: Two Ky. constitutional amendments on the ballot
This November, Kentucky voters will find two proposed constitutional changes on their ballots. But what exactly are they voting on?
Kentucky couple arrested after missing child’s remains were found in storage unit
DAVIESS CO., Ky. — A couple in Kentucky has been arrested after their missing child’s remains were found in a storage unit, officials say. According to a news release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call about a possible missing person on September 30. A concerned caller said that a young girl was missing from a family and that they had not seen her for some time. The caller claimed that Jose Gomez-Alvarez and Cheyanne Porter took care of multiple children and kept making different excuses as to where the missing child was.
