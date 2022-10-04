ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane Mills, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYT 27

Kentuckians mourn loss of country music legend Loretta Lynn

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentuckians and millions around the country are mourning the loss of country music legend Loretta Lynn. Her family says she passed away Tuesday morning at her Tennessee home. She was 90 years old. Born and raised in Eastern Kentucky, Loretta was known for her songs...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

WATCH | Kentuckians mourn loss of country music legend Loretta Lynn

WATCH | BCTC breaks ground on Newtown Pike campus expansion project. BCTC breaks ground on Newtown Pike campus expansion project. WATCH | Ky. couple arrested after human remains found during investigation into missing child. Updated: Oct. 3, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT. According to a press release, Daviess County deputies...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hurricane Mills, TN
State
Tennessee State
State
Mississippi State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
State
Oregon State
City
Mills, KY
City
Portland, TN
City
Van Lear, KY
Local
Kentucky Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
99.5 WKDQ

34 Things That Might Shock Out-of-Staters About Kentucky

Growing up, I always heard one big thing that people thought about Kentuckians that really isn't true...that we all run around barefoot all the time. As a kid, that's very confusing since winter is, you know, a REALITY and that wouldn't make any sense. See, you should never underestimate kids; when something doesn't make sense, they'll know and they'll let YOU know.
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Former Kentucky Baptist pastor recovering from Ian

ARCADIA, Fla. (KT) — Kentucky native Chuck Poe can identify with a familiar television advertisement that says “we know a thing or two because we’ve seen a thing or two.” He’s serving at a Florida church for the second time, and has been in the crosshairs of a major hurricane for the second time.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Teams from Ky. continue to help with Hurricane Ian relief efforts

FLORIDA (WKYT) - Teams from across the country are in southwest Florida right now, helping with hurricane relief efforts. Hurricane Ian pummeled the gulf coast a week ago. It hit the Fort Myers area as a Category 4 storm, bringing devastating storm surge, leveling communities. Emergency Disaster Services out of...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reba Mcentire
Person
Sissy Spacek
Person
Tommy Lee Jones
Person
Crystal Gayle
Person
Loretta Lynn
Person
Patsy Cline
Person
Conway Twitty
hancockclarion.com

Mile Marker 5 CBD owner, Paul Glover talks about CBD, delta-8 and KY laws

Paul Glover, of Hawesville, began his journey in the Industrial Hemp Program in 2015 and started his own company, Mile Marker 5 CBD, offering oils, tinctures, salves and even soaps made with the medicinal hemp plant. The cannabis plant has two main compounds: Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and Cannabidiol (CBD). THC is...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Can you guess Kentucky's favorite Halloween candy?

KENTUCKY — It's not Halloween without a stockpile of spooky sweets. As the big day gets closer, retail data has unveiled the most popular candies in Kentucky and around the nation. What You Need To Know. Kentucky's, and America's, favorite Halloween candy is Reese's Cups. That's according to the...
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Havingfun#Performance Info#Music Hall#Academy Of Country Music#Coal Miner#The Associated Press
WKYT 27

Best views still ahead for Kentucky ‘leaf peepers’

KENTUCKY (WKYT) - For a lot of us, it doesn’t feel like fall until the leaves change colors. From mostly greens to some yellows and even a bit of red, we are starting to see the leaves turn in Kentucky, just ahead of the peak fall foliage season. The...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Fall drought may be developing in Kentucky

The Commonwealth already had to deal with one drought this year in the first half of the summer. Now, abnormally dry conditions have returned. Meteorological fall began on Sept. 1, and the season started wet with decent soaking rain events across Kentucky. However, in the second half of September into the first few days of October, it has been a different story.
KENTUCKY STATE
thelevisalazer.com

KENTUCKY STATE POLICE POST 14, ASHLAND, KY. RELEASES ANNOUNCEMENT OF UPCOMING CHECKPOINTS

OCTOBER 4, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. On October 1, 2022, a press release statement from the Kentucky State Police (KSP), Ashland, Post 14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, announced they will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
103GBF

7 Must-Visit Consignment Shops in Kentucky Worth The Drive (PHOTOS)

If you are someone who loves a good deal then you probably hit up the consignment shops from time to time. We've found some amazing ones right here in Kentucky. Consignment shops allow you to bring your items to their store for a profit. You take items according to seasons for clothing and some take household and other items. The return for items is generally about 50% and I have seen a few places offer 60%.
KENTUCKY STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Kentucky couple arrested after missing child’s remains were found in storage unit

DAVIESS CO., Ky. — A couple in Kentucky has been arrested after their missing child’s remains were found in a storage unit, officials say. According to a news release from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call about a possible missing person on September 30. A concerned caller said that a young girl was missing from a family and that they had not seen her for some time. The caller claimed that Jose Gomez-Alvarez and Cheyanne Porter took care of multiple children and kept making different excuses as to where the missing child was.
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy