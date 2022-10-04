ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Comments / 0

actionnewsnow.com

Suspect arrested after attempted burglary in Redding Sunday morning

REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police say that a man was arrested after possibly attempting to burglarize Trilogy Architecture & Design at 2055Pne St. in Redding on Sunday at about 2:04 P.M. When a Redding Police officer responded to an alarm activation at the office, they saw Travis McLaughlin, 34, of...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man arrested after shattering store windows on Hilltop Drive in Redding Saturday

REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police say that a man was arrested for throwing rocks at and shattering store windows in Redding on Saturday at around 11:50 p.m. After receiving reports that a man, later identified as Rafael Zendejas, 51, of Redding, was possibly trying to burglarize smash windows the 99 Cents Only Store at 2611 Hilltop Dr., police arrived at the scene and saw multiple shattered windows and Zendejas walking from the 99 Cents Only Store to Ross Dress for Less at 2651 Hilltop Dr.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Stabbing suspect arrested behind RABA Station in Redding Sunday morning

REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department says that they arrested a stabbing suspect behind the RABA Station on South Market Street in Redding on Sunday at around 7:10 a.m. Redding police responded to the scene after receiving a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived they found a 65-year-old...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Red Bluff Police looking for runaway 16-year-old girl Sunday

RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Police Department is asking for help looking for a runaway teenager girl on Sunday. They are looking for 16-year-old Haley Palmer. She is white, 5’6”, 110 lbs and has brown hair and hazel eyes, as shown in the picture. Police say...
RED BLUFF, CA
Redding, CA
Redding, CA
Redding, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Deputies search for owner of dog who bit a man

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Authorities are asking for help identifying the owner of a dog who bit a 65-year-old man on Thursday. The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office said the man was walking in the area of Walker Street in Orland after an unknown dog bit the man when he stopped petting the dog.
ORLAND, CA
actionnewsnow.com

1 dead after head-on crash in eastern Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A person is dead following a crash with a big rig in Shasta County on Wednesday, the CHP told Action News Now Thursday morning. The CHP said a black Subaru Forester that was traveling south on Highway 89 crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on with a big rig.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Over 400 pounds of pot found during search of Corning homes

CORNING, Calif. - Corning Police Department says it found 440 pounds of marijuana, estimated to be worth a street value of $260,000, Thursday morning. Police say an Animal Control Officer was in the area of the 1900 block of Mckinley Avenue when they got a strong smell of marijuana. The...
CORNING, CA
krcrtv.com

Logging truck catches fire after crash in eastern Shasta County

OLD STATION, Calif. — A logging truck crashed with a sedan in eastern Shasta County on Wednesday morning according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say there was a crash between logging truck and a car near the junction of Highway 89 and Highway 44, just before 11 a.m., about four miles north of Old Station.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Burglary leads to 6 arrested in Cottonwood

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies arrested a person for operating a drug house in Cottonwood following a report of a burglary, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, deputies responded to a report of a burglary at a business of Main Street in Cottonwood. Deputies said they...
COTTONWOOD, CA
actionnewsnow.com

4-year-old bitten by rattlesnake in Tehama County

COTTONWOOD, Calif. - A child was taken to the hospital after being bit by a rattlesnake in Tehama County. The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Cottonwood on Saddleback Ridge Loop and Hooker Creek Road. CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit confirmed a 4-year-old boy was bit. He was taken...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Trinity County Sheriff’s Office experiencing system outage Saturday

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office says that they are experiencing a system outage as of Saturday. All 911 calls are currently being routed through Shascom. TCSC says that for non-emergencies call the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center at 530-623-8126 or 530-623-8127. You can also email them...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Driver Arrested for DUI Collision with Injury

Originally Published By: Redding Police Department Facebook Page. “On 09/28/22 at about 9:58pm, officers from the Redding Police Department were dispatched to the area of Westside Road and Buenaventura Blvd for a reported traffic collision. On scene, officers located a Dodge Ram pick-up with major damage and a large amount of gas leaking from the Veterinarian Clinic.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man sentenced for deadly DUI crash in 2020

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A Shasta County man was sentenced to 35 years to life in prison for second-degree murder in a DUI crash in 2020, according to the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office. Robert Maughs was sentenced on Friday for a DUI crash in Redding that killed Jimmie...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

Shasta Street Railroad Crossing Improvement Projects started this week in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — The City of Redding can expect to see more construction downtown, as the city moves forward with its Shasta Street Railroad Crossing Improvement Project. This project's initiative is to construct pedestrian crossing facilities located on Shasta Street between the cross-street California Street and Oregon Street, according to the City of Redding (COR).
REDDING, CA

Comments / 0

