Read full article on original website
Related
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect arrested after attempted burglary in Redding Sunday morning
REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police say that a man was arrested after possibly attempting to burglarize Trilogy Architecture & Design at 2055Pne St. in Redding on Sunday at about 2:04 P.M. When a Redding Police officer responded to an alarm activation at the office, they saw Travis McLaughlin, 34, of...
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested after shattering store windows on Hilltop Drive in Redding Saturday
REDDING, Calif. - Redding Police say that a man was arrested for throwing rocks at and shattering store windows in Redding on Saturday at around 11:50 p.m. After receiving reports that a man, later identified as Rafael Zendejas, 51, of Redding, was possibly trying to burglarize smash windows the 99 Cents Only Store at 2611 Hilltop Dr., police arrived at the scene and saw multiple shattered windows and Zendejas walking from the 99 Cents Only Store to Ross Dress for Less at 2651 Hilltop Dr.
actionnewsnow.com
Stabbing suspect arrested behind RABA Station in Redding Sunday morning
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Police Department says that they arrested a stabbing suspect behind the RABA Station on South Market Street in Redding on Sunday at around 7:10 a.m. Redding police responded to the scene after receiving a report of a stabbing. When officers arrived they found a 65-year-old...
actionnewsnow.com
Red Bluff Police looking for runaway 16-year-old girl Sunday
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Police Department is asking for help looking for a runaway teenager girl on Sunday. They are looking for 16-year-old Haley Palmer. She is white, 5’6”, 110 lbs and has brown hair and hazel eyes, as shown in the picture. Police say...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnewsnow.com
Shasta County fire agencies conduct illegal open fire patrols, 3 arrested
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Fire agencies in Shasta County went to more than 25 homeless encampments and found they all had an active fire or evidence of a past fire, according to CAL FIRE Shasta-Trinity Unit. CAL FIE said those people received information about local services. Over the past two...
actionnewsnow.com
Driver arrested in Red Bluff area for possession of over 2 pounds of suspected cocaine
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Tehama County Probation Department says that K9 unit, Riggs, helped officers find suspected cocaine during a traffic stop on Thursday in the Red Bluff area. K9 Riggs, during a free-air sniff, alerted officers to the presence of suspected cocaine in a locked suitcase in a...
krcrtv.com
UPDATE: Fire south of Redding now 60% contained, started in well-known transient camp
REDDING, Calif. — UPDATE, OCT. 7, 8:43 AM:. The Hobby Fire burning south of Redding is 60% contained. The fire remains at 12 acres. CAL FIRE officials in Shasta County said firefighters have a hose lay around the Hobby Fire, last reported to be burning 12 acres in south Redding.
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies search for owner of dog who bit a man
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Authorities are asking for help identifying the owner of a dog who bit a 65-year-old man on Thursday. The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office said the man was walking in the area of Walker Street in Orland after an unknown dog bit the man when he stopped petting the dog.
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnewsnow.com
Man caught on camera spraying unknown substance on multiple homes in Woodson Bridge Estates
CORNING, Calif. - Some seniors living at Woodson Bridge Estates in Corning want answers after someone sprayed their property with an unknown substance, killing several plants and damaging property. One neighbor caught it on camera. A man is seen slowly driving down the road around 11 p.m. in a dark...
actionnewsnow.com
1 dead after head-on crash in eastern Shasta County
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A person is dead following a crash with a big rig in Shasta County on Wednesday, the CHP told Action News Now Thursday morning. The CHP said a black Subaru Forester that was traveling south on Highway 89 crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on with a big rig.
actionnewsnow.com
Over 400 pounds of pot found during search of Corning homes
CORNING, Calif. - Corning Police Department says it found 440 pounds of marijuana, estimated to be worth a street value of $260,000, Thursday morning. Police say an Animal Control Officer was in the area of the 1900 block of Mckinley Avenue when they got a strong smell of marijuana. The...
krcrtv.com
Logging truck catches fire after crash in eastern Shasta County
OLD STATION, Calif. — A logging truck crashed with a sedan in eastern Shasta County on Wednesday morning according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say there was a crash between logging truck and a car near the junction of Highway 89 and Highway 44, just before 11 a.m., about four miles north of Old Station.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
actionnewsnow.com
Burglary leads to 6 arrested in Cottonwood
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Deputies arrested a person for operating a drug house in Cottonwood following a report of a burglary, according to the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, deputies responded to a report of a burglary at a business of Main Street in Cottonwood. Deputies said they...
actionnewsnow.com
4-year-old bitten by rattlesnake in Tehama County
COTTONWOOD, Calif. - A child was taken to the hospital after being bit by a rattlesnake in Tehama County. The incident was reported around 6:30 p.m. Thursday in Cottonwood on Saddleback Ridge Loop and Hooker Creek Road. CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit confirmed a 4-year-old boy was bit. He was taken...
actionnewsnow.com
Trinity County Sheriff’s Office experiencing system outage Saturday
TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. - The Trinity County Sheriff’s Office says that they are experiencing a system outage as of Saturday. All 911 calls are currently being routed through Shascom. TCSC says that for non-emergencies call the Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center at 530-623-8126 or 530-623-8127. You can also email them...
crimevoice.com
Driver Arrested for DUI Collision with Injury
Originally Published By: Redding Police Department Facebook Page. “On 09/28/22 at about 9:58pm, officers from the Redding Police Department were dispatched to the area of Westside Road and Buenaventura Blvd for a reported traffic collision. On scene, officers located a Dodge Ram pick-up with major damage and a large amount of gas leaking from the Veterinarian Clinic.
actionnewsnow.com
Man sentenced for deadly DUI crash in 2020
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A Shasta County man was sentenced to 35 years to life in prison for second-degree murder in a DUI crash in 2020, according to the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office. Robert Maughs was sentenced on Friday for a DUI crash in Redding that killed Jimmie...
krcrtv.com
Palo Cedro teen returns to work at Goodtime Pizza & Things months after major car crash
PALO CEDRO, Calif. — Anyone in the town of Palo Cedro will tell you it’s a tight-knit community. So when a local high school girl got into a head-on collision, which resulted in months of recovery, the town and her job came together to support her. Goodtimes Pizza...
krcrtv.com
Shasta Street Railroad Crossing Improvement Projects started this week in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — The City of Redding can expect to see more construction downtown, as the city moves forward with its Shasta Street Railroad Crossing Improvement Project. This project's initiative is to construct pedestrian crossing facilities located on Shasta Street between the cross-street California Street and Oregon Street, according to the City of Redding (COR).
actionnewsnow.com
Power is back on for almost 500 PG&E customers in Montgomery Creek area Sunday
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 12:58 P.M. UPDATE - Power is back on for 482 PG&E customers in Shasta County in the Montgomery Creek and Round Mountain areas on Sunday, according to the PG&E outage map. The map says that the power went out at 7:29 a.m., power was restored at around...
Comments / 0