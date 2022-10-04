Are the Chiefs the best team in the NFL?

We're about a quarter way through the NFL season already, which is generally the first time that everyone around the league starts taking stock of where things stand. Heading into October, the Chiefs are one of a few 3-1 teams across football, and are currently one game up on the Chargers for the AFC West lead. After dismantling the Buccaneers on Sunday night, is it fair to call them the best team in the NFL, though? 610's Chiefs Insider Pete Sweeney called into Fescoe In The Morning on Tuesday to give his thoughts.

"I would tell you that I think they're there, they're close," he said. "It's hard to argue, across the conference, with the Philadelphia Eagles right now. Just because they've been able to not largely slip up. I know that slip ups happen to other teams. I know it wasn't necessarily the Chiefs fault – sometimes you can't control these special teams issues that happen. Say you do have Harrison Butker for the Indy game, I don't know if they lose that one. But until the Eagles slip up a little bit more, it does feel like they have it cooking. It's fair to call them the best team in the league. But I think there's a long way to go, and the Chiefs just look unstoppable the other night."

You can listen to Sweeney's entire interview in the embedded player below: