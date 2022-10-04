Read full article on original website
King Charles III Will Only Give Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Children Royal Titles If They Cancel Bombshell Memoir, Royal Expert Says
Rumor has it that King Charles III could give Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s children the HRH titles they have been desperately longing for if Prince Harry doesn’t release his $20M bombshell memoir! Wow!. There has been a lot of discussion surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan’s children’s titles...
Former Royal Butler Predicts Prince William Will Someday Be a ‘Compassionate’ Monarch, ‘Not King Because That’s His Job’
According to a former royal butler, Prince William will someday be a monarch who balances compassion, duty, modernity, and tradition.
Sarah Ferguson Was The Only Exception To A Royal Rule At The Queen's Funeral
Although she was missing from the mourning services for Queen Elizabeth II, Sarah Ferguson, the former wife of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, was in attendance at Her Majesty's funeral. Clad in an all-black ensemble and wearing a brooch in the shape of a swallow — a symbol of love and mourning from the Victorian era (per the Mirror) — the Duchess of York accompanied her two daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, to the services.
Prince William, Kate Middleton Losing Their New Prince and Princess of Wales Title? New Petition Calls to Scrap the Title
King Charles proclaimed Prince William and Kate Middleton the new Prince and Princess of Wales in his inaugural speech as the new monarch. However, there is a petition to scrap the title, according to a new report. Will Prince William And Kate Middleton Lose Their Wales Titles?. A new petition...
Meghan Markle's worst nightmare isn't King Charles, it's the Prince of Wales: royal expert
LONDON, England – Prince Harry faces a life of permanent "exile" with King Charles III plotting to follow the playbook drawn up by the royals when they overcame the crisis triggered by Edward VIII, the king who abdicated in 1936 and was obliged to live the rest of his life outside the U.K.
Prince William Makes It Clear To His Children That Queen Consort Camilla Is Not 'Step-Granny': Book
Despite having been married to King Charles III for almost two decades, Queen Consort Camilla is not considered the grandmother to Prince William's three children, according to a new book. The newly appointed Prince of Wales, who shares sons Prince George, 9, and Prince Louis, 4, as well as daughter Princess Charlotte, 7, with Kate Middleton, is said to be adamant that Camilla would be known as his father's wife rather than step-grandparent.Royal biographer Angela Levin claimed in her new book, "Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort," that King Charles' eldest, "has made it clear that Camilla is the wife...
Spotify Confirms What We All Suspected About Meghan Markle's Podcast
Meghan Markle's "Archetypes" podcast has been tearing up the charts on Spotify, even giving Joe Rogan a run for his money. The show, hosted by the Duchess of Sussex herself, explores words and phrases that have described women for years and dives into the stereotypes that females are often subjected to in their lives.
Meghan Markle Was ‘Obsessed’ With Persuading Palace to Deny Kate Middleton Feud, Author Says
Meghan Markle was reportedly 'obsessed' about setting the record straight about making Kate Middleton cry before her wedding.
A spooky secret message during Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral chills viewers to the bone
A puzzling clip purported to have been taken during the ITV broadcast of Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral has sparked massive interest on social media, but most people unsurprisingly can’t make heads or tails of it. The oldest clip on Twitter that we could find appears to be from...
A “Ghost Voice” Was Heard During Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral and Viewers Are Convinced It’s Diana
People love a good ghost story, especially ones that pack revelations from beyond the grave. Call me pessimistic, but I think a lot of that has to do with the fact that most people don't plan on changing their lives for the better and want to believe that somehow their deaths will culminate in a magic reconciliation, unveiling all of life's mysteries and connecting all their vain pursuits with some magical, meaning.
Meghan Markle Wasn’t Impressed by Thoughtful Lunch Menu From Camilla Parker Bowles — Book
Angela Levin claims in her upcoming 2022 book, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall: From Outcast to Queen Consort, Camilla Parker Bowles' lunch 'surprise' for Meghan Markle made 'no impact' whatsoever.
Where Was Pippa Middleton At The Queen's Funeral?
Pippa Middleton made quite the to-do when she sashayed down the aisle at the royal wedding of her big sis, Kate Middleton, and the Duke of Cambridge — now formally known as William, Prince of Wales. While Kate stunned the world in an ivory satin dress complete with lace sleeves and a full bodice, it was Pippa who turned heads in a sleek, form-fitting number. "As I have found out, recognition has its upside, its downside, and — you may say — its backside," she later joked about the iconic body-hugging bridesmaid dress at the Women in Advertising and Communications dinner in 2014, per E! News. She then went on to confess that while she was just "glad it fitted," perhaps "In retrospect, it fitted a little too well." Still, others argued that Pippa nailed it. "If the brief for Pippa's dress was 'classically elegant', Pippa certainly looked every bit the part," Daena Borrowman of JewelleryBox Ltd gushed to Express.
Queen Elizabeth Couldn’t Control Her Laughter After Camilla Parker Bowles Suffered a Wardrobe Mishap on Her Wedding Day
Camilla, Queen Consort reveals how Queen Elizabeth II reacted when she had an unfortunate wardrobe mismatch the day she and King Charles tied the knot.
King Charles Put a Stop to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘Sweet-Talking’ Queen Elizabeth the Way Prince Andrew Did, Author Says
A royal commentator is claiming King Charles initiated the meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan a few months ago because he did want them to try and "sweet-talk" Queen Elizabeth.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, to the UK for the Queen's funeral with their grandmother Doria Ragland after having spent more than a week apart, royal expert claims
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may fly Archie and Lilibet to the UK for the Queen’s funeral, it has been suggested. The US-based Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly confirmed they will be staying in Britain until the end of the royal mourning period, which finishes seven days after the service on September 19.
Kate Middleton’s Icy Glare at Meghan Markle During Recent Appearance Explained by Body Language Expert
A body language expert explained the moment that Kate Middleton appeared to glare at Meghan Markle, saying she 'appeared to look through her.'
Kate Middleton has 2 tricks that help her stand in heels for hours, and they're almost impossible to notice
Kate Middleton has been known to wear special tights and shoe cushions to help make heels more comfortable, according to expert Myka Meier.
So Long, Corgis! Meet the New Dogs Moving into Buckingham Palace
If there’s one thing the royal family loves, it’s dogs. Everybody knows about Queen Elizabeth’s famous corgis, but the identities of King Charles III’s dogs are more of a mystery. The queen’s beloved Welsh Corgis will go down in history as some of the cutest British royal family pets, but the dogs that the new King Charles and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, prefer will definitely give them a run for their money once they take up residence at the palace.
King Charles is giving Prince William and Princess Kate Frogmore House not Frogmore Cottage
Frogmore House and Frogmore Cottage are two different locations. Frogmore Cottage is the home of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle where they recently stayed while in the UK and was a gift from Queen Elizabeth when they wed. It has just been announced that King Charles is giving Prince William and Princess Kate Frogmore house which is a totally different location.
The bodies of the princes murdered in the Tower of London may have already been found in the 1600s
A young King Edward V and his brother RichardCredit: Creator of image is John Everett Millais; CC-BY-SA-4.0 King Edward V and his younger brother, Richard of York were only 12 and 9 when they were both imprisoned in the Tower of London in 1483.
