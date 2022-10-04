ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mold-Rite Packaging rebrands company to MRP Solutions

By Liz Carey
Transportation Today News
Transportation Today News
 2 days ago
Lake Forest, Illinois-based packaging solutions company Mold-Rite Packaging announced it is changing its name to MRP Solutions as part of a corporate rebranding initiative.

The new name and branding reflects the company’s mission of “providing specialized, innovative solutions to its valued customers across health & wellness, specialty food and other sectors,” while embodying the company’s evolution over the recent past, the company said on Friday.

“Our mission is to recognize that industry trends continuously change and customer needs are always evolving,” said MRP Solutions President and CEO Jim Fitzgerald. “Our ability to succeed begins with our willingness to approach new challenges with innovation, and maintaining our customer-centric culture that has enabled our long-term success.”

The more than 70-year-old company provides packaging solutions and produced more than 13,000 SKUs annually. The company specializes in child resistant, continuous thread and dispensing closures, as well as jars for a variety of end markets.

The company said the new branding is rooted in the same elements that have made the company a reliable, responsive supplier, while allowing it to focus its mission to lead the market as a trusted supplier and strategic supply chain partner.

As part of the re-branding, the company said it plans to debut a new Solutions Center within its Lake Forest, Ill. corporate headquarters later this year. The center will focus on the company’s consultative approach to its customers’ packaging needs while expanding its capabilities to customize smarter, safer and more flexible packaging solutions.

