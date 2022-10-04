The futures are trading higher Wednesday after Tuesday’s initial risk-on rally (that was on track to end five consecutive across-the-board losing days) was all but over by midday. The major indexes closed the day mixed, with the Nasdaq and the Russell 2000 posting modest gains. Strategists initially pointed to the very oversold conditions and cited the October seasonality as a positive as we move into the fourth quarter. However, continued concerns over the spiraling inflation, the prospects for end-of-the-month selling and the blackout window for corporate stock repurchases all weighed on equities.

