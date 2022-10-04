ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Benzinga

Tesla To $370? Plus HC Wainwright Slashes PT On This Stock By 67%

HC Wainwright & Co. cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALV price target from $48 to $16. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares fell 1.8% to $5.06 in pre-market trading. Barclays cut IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV price target from $235 to $215. IQVIA Holdings shares fell 0.3% to close at $192.49 on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered...
Motley Fool

A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy Before the Recovery

Today's bear market has demolished some of the best growth stocks. But history shows that every bear market recovers, yielding phenomenal gains. These three companies are leaders in their industries and could lead the way. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
invezz.com

Jim Cramer agrees ‘it’s absolutely not the time to go long’

The benchmark S&P 500 index made a new 52-week low on Friday. Cramer explains why there's further downside in the S&P 500. He likes Vail Resorts Inc after it reported encouraging Q4 results. S&P 500 made a new 52-week low on Friday but famed investor Jim Cramer warns the bears...
24/7 Wall St.

Wednesday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Boeing, FedEx, Hasbro, Meta Platforms, Micron Technology, Snap and More

The futures are trading higher Wednesday after Tuesday’s initial risk-on rally (that was on track to end five consecutive across-the-board losing days) was all but over by midday. The major indexes closed the day mixed, with the Nasdaq and the Russell 2000 posting modest gains. Strategists initially pointed to the very oversold conditions and cited the October seasonality as a positive as we move into the fourth quarter. However, continued concerns over the spiraling inflation, the prospects for end-of-the-month selling and the blackout window for corporate stock repurchases all weighed on equities.
Benzinga

Tesla Stock Continues To Slide: What's Going On?

Tesla Inc TSLA shares continue to trade lower Wednesday after CEO Elon Musk made a proposal to buy Twitter Inc TWTR for the original deal price of $54.20 per share. According to a new regulatory filing, Musk intends to proceed with the closing of the transaction based on terms in the previous merger agreement, which was put in place on April 25.
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today: Stocks Fall as Bond Yields Continue Rising

Stock indices finished today’s trading session in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 decreased 1.15%, 1.02%, and 0.76%, respectively. The utilities sector remained the session’s laggard throughout the day, as it fell by 2.31%. Conversely, the energy sector continued its upward momentum, making it the session’s leader with a gain of 1.8%.
Yahoo!

Amazon stock has gotten too cheap to ignore, analyst argues

Amazon's stock has basically priced in elevated inflation and a potential recession, Jefferies long-time tech analyst Brent Thill says, meaning that it's an attractive investment. Shares of the tech giant have plunged 30% so far in 2022 as investors fret over whether higher interest rates and a potential recession will...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics RELL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Richardson Electronics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24. Richardson Electronics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
