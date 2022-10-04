Read full article on original website
A Night at the Theatre: Black tie gala at Ground Zero benefits Myrtle Beach teenagers
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — You’re invited to get dressed up and enjoy a night out to benefit Grand Strand teenagers. Ground Zero will host a black-tie, red-carpet event to raise money for their organization, which offers faith based programs for area teens. The gala will be held...
The Best Festivals are in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Take your Myrtle Beach adventure to a new level by attending one of the area’s popular, family-friendly festivals during your next visit. With a wide variety of celebrations and special events happening throughout the year, chances are good you’ll be able to experience one of the festivals that make Myrtle Beach so much fun. Here are some of the area’s favorites:
Winna’s Kitchen offers fresh tastes and drinks to Downtown Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Winna’s Kitchen’s Chef Jess Sagun took home the Chef Swap at The Beach winner’s knife for her creative use of rosemary caramel in her sweet-meets-savory take on a pork breakfast meatball!. That’s just the start of what Winna’s Kitchen has to offer....
Lake City to hold Masquerade Ball and Silent Auction
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Lake City will be holding a silent auction Saturday October 8, at the ROB. The vent begins at 7 p.m. and is part of the inaugural Lake City Masquerade Ball with live music from Flavor Big Band out of Atlanta. There will also be...
Watch: Popular shrimp boat featured in TV shows, music video refloated after Hurricane Ian
Crews worked day and night to refloat a popular shrimp boat from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, after Hurricane Ian blew the abandoned ship onto a beach.
Bike the Beach: 62-mile, 30-mile and 10-mile family ride this Saturday in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The second annual Bike the Beach is this weekend in Myrtle Beach. Organizers say it's a great way for locals and tourists to experience our area and learn where bike trails are located. New this year is a free 10-mile family ride. The event...
Top Three Things To Do in Georgetown/Williamsburg County This Weekend
Here are the top three things to do in Georgetown County this weekend!Cheapism. Georgetown and Williamsburg County certainly had a lot of great and exciting events over the summer and that trend looks to continue going into the fall and winter! Rather you like good BBQ, live entertainment, boat shows, or festivals, Georgetown and Williamsburg County definitely has an event that you will want to attend! In this article, we will take a look at three of the top things to do in Georgetown and Williamsburg County this weekend!
BEACH BITES: The Trestle Bakery & Cafe
Conway, S.C. (WBTW) — If you haven’t eaten inside the restaurant or sampled something from their bakery, maybe you’ve been to an event they’ve catered. The Trestle Bakery and Cafe is a Conway staple that does a little bit of everything. ‘Everyone already knows about The Trestle’ is what I often hear, but isn’t success […]
Our Favorite Eats In Myrtle Beach
We moved to the Carolinas in 2006. Since then it’s a tradition to visit Myrtle Beach at least twice a year. Of course we love the beach and all the activities. But, there are so many yummy restaurants, and we spend a lot of time sampling them all! Here are a few of our trusted faves.
Little River coffee shop now open to locals looking for ‘a place to belong’
Owners of a new Little River coffee shop are hoping to create a welcoming spot where customers can feel known. The veteran-owned coffee shop on Sea Mountain Highway called Be Known Coffee Company is now open for locals and visitors. “Be Known Coffee is a specialty coffee shop with a...
Man killed in South Carolina while performing handstand on hotel balcony during hurricane
A man was killed in South Carolina after falling from a hotel balcony while trying to do a handstand during Hurricane Ian. Markell Hope, 34, of Ohio, fell from the 15th-floor balcony at the Patricia Grand Hotel in Myrtle Beach, according to Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. It...
History Is In The Works with First Sub-Sea Cable Landing In SC Coming To Myrtle Beach
It was announced that The Grand Strand is growing and will be better connected to the rest of the world. On Tuesday, Governor McMaster as well as other local leaders visited Myrtle Beach for the ground breaking of DC Blox’s new $31.5 million cable landing in the city. It is located in the International Technology and Aerospace Park near The Market Common. This event is significant and made history because it is the first sub-sea cable landing in South Carolina. The cable landing station brings an undersea cable from across the Atlantic and will connect the world to Myrtle Beach. There will also be a cable connecting Myrtle to Atlanta, which will connect to the rest of the US. The cable landing station is expected to be online in 2023.
Top Myrtle Beach Area Playgrounds
When traveling with children, parents quickly learn the value of a good playground. And thankfully we have tons to choose from in the Myrtle Beach area. From oceanfront playgrounds to shaded hidden gems to multi-acre park experiences, here is a list of some of our favorite area playgrounds:. Savannah’s Playground...
Huntington Beach State Park to reopen after Hurricane Ian
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Huntington Beach State Park is expected to reopen Thursday as the park completes its cleanup process after Hurricane Ian, according to information obtained by News13. The Murrells Inlet-area park faced damage, including wood from the Nature Center walkway that floated to the other end of the pond. The park will […]
Myrtle Beach Chefs Face Off In New Cooking Channel Competition
As someone who loves to cook, every weekend I devour as many food competition shows as I can find. This weekend a new series debuted featuring chefs at many of our favorite Myrtle Beach, South Carolina restaurants. Chef Swap at the Beach filmed six episodes this summer and airs every Saturday at 7 p.m. eastern on Cooking Channel. Here’s how it works. Host Chef Amanda Freitag of Chopped on Food Network, visits two restaurants each week. She challenges chefs at each restaurant to leave their comfort zone and swap kitchens with the other chef. The chefs have no idea where they will be cooking. The ingredients are also a mystery to them, as well as what they will cook. They can take one ingredient with them from their own kitchen. The competitors will have 60 minutes to complete their dish to impress the judges.
Myrtle Beach gutter business swamped with calls after Hurricane Ian
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Coastal Gutters is used to having a booked schedule, but the aftermath of Hurricane Ian has proved to be a different kind of busy. “It is overwhelming, but we’re not going to just put a band-aid on somebody’s property,” Van Melder, owner of Coastal Gutters said. “We wanna make sure […]
South Carolina’s Hammock Coast Is Open Again
GEORGETOWN, S.C. — Just days after Hurricane Ian came ashore, South Carolina’s Hammock Coast is already welcoming vacationers. Diners are packing restaurants, golfers are on the fairways, and rental homes are occupied as vacationers enjoy the area’s idyllic fall weather and everything the Hammock Coast has to offer.
