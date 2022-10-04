Read full article on original website
Riley County Arrest Report October 7
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. JOEL PETER BALES, 50, Manhattan, Failure to appear; Remains confined to the Riley County Jail. DAYTON ALAN BITTLE, 19, St. George, Driving under...
WIBW
Stop for unreadable plate results in three arrests
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were taken into custody early Friday morning following a traffic stop for an unreadable license plate. According to the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office, Michael E. Aiken, 44, Anna M. Swarthout, 22, and Sean A. Coble, 33, all of Topeka, were apprehended. Officials say...
Defendant in weekend homicide case is returned to Junction City
Geary County Sheriff's authorities have reported that Deputies arrested Joshua J. Sturgis, Junction City, at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday at the County Detention Center. Sturgis was arrested on a Geary County District Court warrant charging him with 2nd Degree Murder and Aggravated Assault. The allegations stem from the shooting death of...
Police impersonation scam active in Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is warning local residents about scammers pretending to be members of law enforcement. According to the TPD, a new scam is active in the Capital City where people will receive a call from 785-368-9551, the police department’s phone number. The caller claims to be Sergeant Marr and says […]
County employees will participate in safety training
On Monday, all Geary County Office Buildings will be closed in observance of Columbus Day. However, Geary County employees will be taking part in a Safety Day Training at the Convention Center. Different speakers and breakout session are planned during the event. Over the lunch hour, static displays will be available for the employees to view and learn more about.
WIBW
KBI continues investigation into Junction City Police Department
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A KBI investigation into the Junction City Police Department continues. The agency started looking into the conduct of unnamed JCPD personnel in June, those employees are on administrative leave. The KBI says former Linn County Attorney James Brun has been appointed as special prosecutor to review...
1350kman.com
Shooting suspect arrested following probation violation
Riley County Police have arrested a Manhattan man accused in a March shooting incident for a probation violation. According to Thursday’s activity report, 38-year-old Ryan Powell was arrested late Wednesday. The violation is in reference to a March 27 domestic altercation in which Powell is accused of shooting a 23-year-old man in the leg. The bullet also grazed a 21-year-old woman.
Shawnee Co. crash follows call to 911, 1 taken to hospital
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A Manhattan man is in the hospital following an early morning crash in the 10000 block of N.W. Highway 24. A spokesperson for the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a call shortly after 5:30 a.m. about a light-colored minivan driving recklessly on US 24 […]
Riley County Police Department cautions motorists to stay clear
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – The Riley County Police Department is warning drivers of possible delays in the 1800 block of Tuttle Creek Blvd. following a t-bone crash near the intersection of Casement Road. The crash alert was sent out by the RCPD at 9:22 a.m. Friday morning. Authorities are asking motorists to be cautious of […]
KVOE
Proceedings in Lyon County drug distribution case continued to Nov. 16
Proceedings for a woman accused of drug distribution in Lyon County will continue next month. Proceedings for 30-year-old Nikki Rae Garrison were continued to Nov. 16 during a hearing in Lyon County District Court earlier this week. Garrison has been charged with single counts of methamphetamine distribution, possession of paraphernalia and use of paraphernalia.
WIBW
1 wounded in early morning shooting
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning in Central Topeka. TPD says officers responded just before 3 a.m. to the 1300 block of SW Polk. They found one person who’d been shot. The person’s injuries were not considered life threatening.
WIBW
Young boy missing nearly 3 hours found safe
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities say a young boy who went missing Thursday night in the Montara neighborhood south of Topeka was found safe and unharmed. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says the four-year-old’s family called 911 just before 7:30 p.m., saying they’d last ween the boy an hour earlier in the 6700 block of SW Windwood Lane. The location is west of the Paris Community Center and Montara North Park.
Funeral services set for Topeka shooting victim
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The funeral for a 23-year-old killed in a South Topeka apartment shooting has been set. The visitation for Keith Gaylord Jr. will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at the Peaceful Rest Funeral Chapel located at 401 SW Harrison St. in Topeka. The funeral service will be […]
Kansas man indicted for intent to distribute fentanyl
A man from Wichita has been indicted for the intent to distribute fentanyl.
WIBW
Stolen truck found in east Topeka creek
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police say a stolen truck was found in an east Topeka creek Friday morning. Crews were called to the 1500 block of SE 4th St. just before 9 a.m. on reports of a vehicle in Shunganunga Creek. When they arrived, they located the truck in...
Emporia gazette.com
Two juveniles arrested for alleged assault
Two juveniles were arrested outside of The Emporia Gazette office Thursday afternoon for their connection to an alleged aggravated assault. According to Emporia Police Captain Ray Mattas, police were dispatched to the 400 block of W. Sixth Avenue around 12:40 p.m. for reports of an aggravated assault. The victim was 45-year-old Daniel Klingensmith, who said a masked male had assaulted him.
RCPD: Suspect stole checks from mailbox, cashed them
RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating alleged theft and fraud in Manhattan. Just before 5p.m. Monday, officers filed a report for theft in the 5000 block of Muray Road in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. V P Racing Fuels-Heartland reported a 33-year-old male suspect...
3 Kansas girls dead after semi, van crash on Kansas Turnpike
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Three Kansas children died in an accident just after 9a.m. Saturday in Shawnee County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Kenworth semi driven by Robert Hosey Russell, 70, Huntsville, Alabama, was southbound on Interstate 335, the Kansas Turnpike, just south of Topeka. The semi struck a 2018...
WIBW
E-cycle event at City Hall to give back to low and middle income families
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka partnered with local organizations to provide access to digital devices and internet. In an effort to help Topeka residents dispose of old desktops, laptops and other digital devices in a safe and eco-friendly way, PC’s for People held their e-cycle event Saturday Morning.
KSNT
Early morning shooting leaves one in hospital
TOPEKA (KSNT)– The Topeka Police Department was dispatched to the 1300 Block of SW Polk Street at 2:57 a.m. Oct. 8 on reports of a shooting. When they arrived on the scene, one person was injured with a gunshot wound and was transported via AMR to the hospital. The injuries were described as non-life threatening.
