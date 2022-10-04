The risks associated with pre-market and after-hours trading may be slightly higher than the regular market hours. The reason is that extended-hours trading may result in wider spreads for particular security due to lower liquidity and higher volatility as issuers often announce critical financial information outside regular trading hours. After-hours trades for Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) shows that investor sentiment remained intact, with the stock’s consolidated last price rising by +$0.82, or +2.87%, to $29.38. Volume reached 127,359 shares, with price reaching a high of $29.38 and a low of $29.37. Most recently, Yahoo Finance reported about the stock as it publicized that Weyerhaeuser to Release Third Quarter Results on October 27.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO