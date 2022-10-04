Read full article on original website
One Arizona Town Has Already Gotten Snow This Season
The state has had some wild weather already in October.
It fell below freezing in Flagstaff and it's only October
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — It may still be hovering around the century mark in the Valley, but our brothers and sisters in northern Arizona got an early winter preview this week. The National Weather Service in Flagstaff posted a photo on Twitter Wednesday morning announcing the temperature officially dropped below freezing for the first time this season.
What Were the Monsoon 2022 Rainfall Totals?
October 1st marked the end of Monsoon 2022, Prescott Valley and other areas of Northern Arizona saw a lot of rainfall! US National Weather Service-Flagstaff reported a few spots recorded their wettest Monsoon on record, including Blue Ridge, Sunset Crater, and Walnut Canyon. Quite a few others made the top 5!
Arizona sees damage from tornado, dust storm on Monday
Wild weather in Arizona caused damage to homes and left nearly 100,000 people without power Monday.
Monday's storms destroyed a Denny's sign, and 3 cars parked beneath it
WILLIAMS, Arizona — Mother nature kicked up quite a bit of weather activity Monday. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado tore through a northern Arizona community. At least 10 homes were damaged by the twister that formed north of Williams, shutting down parts of state road 64...
Already? Flagstaff sees its first snow of the season
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Monday was a wild weather day in the Grand Canyon State. It started with an EF-1 tornado that touched down north of Williams, causing damage to several homes in the Junipine community. Thankfully, no injuries were reported. And then, just days after the monsoon season was...
Coconino County is assessing damage after rare tornado
Coconino County is still assessing the damage after a rare tornado touched down in northern Arizona earlier this week. No injuries have been reported. But county spokesperson Stephen Pelligrini says there’s a lot of damage. “There’s a lot of debris presence, a lot of broken and damaged trees, trees...
Arizona Governor plans to fill border wall gaps in Cochise County with shipping containers
After plugging holes in the U.S.-Mexico border wall in Yuma with shipping containers, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey is now looking to do the same in Cochise County. One hundred and thirty double-stacked shipping containers now cover more than 3,800 feet of the previously open border, filling the gap between Yuma County and Mexico.
Dust storm moves through metro Phoenix causing power outages
Dust storms, rain and wind moved through the Phoenix area Monday afternoon, downing power lines that sparked fires and cut power to thousands. The Phoenix Fire Department reported on Twitter that firefighters responded to more than a half-dozen fires in homes, businesses and in a salvage yard. One adult was treated for smoke inhalation in one of those fires, and some people were displaced from their apartments, officials said.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry and breezy days coming for the area
As temperatures take a slight cool down over the next week, winds of up to 20 miles per hour could be coming to the Yuma area. YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Storm chances will continue over the higher terrain through early next week as a weak upper low takes shape and becomes centered over the northern Gulf of California. Some of those days, the lower deserts will also have storm chances. At this time, the most likely days will be Thursday and Saturday. High temperatures will remain near average over south-central AZ and most of southwest AZ a few degrees above west of there, before a modest cooling trend Friday and Saturday.
EF-1 tornado tears through northern Arizona community, NWS confirmed
WILLIAMS, Arizona — A tornado touched down north of Williams on Monday afternoon, causing damage to several homes in the Junipine community, officials said. No injuries have been reported at this time. At 1:30 p.m. the Coconino County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) received reports of a weather-related event in the...
Arizona residents cleaning up after Monday's severe weather
From the High Country to the Valley, Arizona received some pretty severe weather Monday. Rachel Cole has a recap of the storm damage.
