Coconino County, AZ

12news.com

It fell below freezing in Flagstaff and it's only October

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — It may still be hovering around the century mark in the Valley, but our brothers and sisters in northern Arizona got an early winter preview this week. The National Weather Service in Flagstaff posted a photo on Twitter Wednesday morning announcing the temperature officially dropped below freezing for the first time this season.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
SignalsAZ

What Were the Monsoon 2022 Rainfall Totals?

October 1st marked the end of Monsoon 2022, Prescott Valley and other areas of Northern Arizona saw a lot of rainfall! US National Weather Service-Flagstaff reported a few spots recorded their wettest Monsoon on record, including Blue Ridge, Sunset Crater, and Walnut Canyon. Quite a few others made the top 5!
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
12news.com

Monday's storms destroyed a Denny's sign, and 3 cars parked beneath it

WILLIAMS, Arizona — Mother nature kicked up quite a bit of weather activity Monday. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado tore through a northern Arizona community. At least 10 homes were damaged by the twister that formed north of Williams, shutting down parts of state road 64...
WILLIAMS, AZ
12news.com

Already? Flagstaff sees its first snow of the season

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Monday was a wild weather day in the Grand Canyon State. It started with an EF-1 tornado that touched down north of Williams, causing damage to several homes in the Junipine community. Thankfully, no injuries were reported. And then, just days after the monsoon season was...
kjzz.org

Coconino County is assessing damage after rare tornado

Coconino County is still assessing the damage after a rare tornado touched down in northern Arizona earlier this week. No injuries have been reported. But county spokesperson Stephen Pelligrini says there’s a lot of damage. “There’s a lot of debris presence, a lot of broken and damaged trees, trees...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
kjzz.org

Dust storm moves through metro Phoenix causing power outages

Dust storms, rain and wind moved through the Phoenix area Monday afternoon, downing power lines that sparked fires and cut power to thousands. The Phoenix Fire Department reported on Twitter that firefighters responded to more than a half-dozen fires in homes, businesses and in a salvage yard. One adult was treated for smoke inhalation in one of those fires, and some people were displaced from their apartments, officials said.
PHOENIX, AZ
thestandardnewspaper.online

50 miles of Hwy 95 to be repaved￼

MOHAVE COUNTY – Nearly 50 miles of State Route 95 will be repaved in northwest Arizona next year. Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) Public Information Officer Ryan Harding said the state legislature initially provided $46-million for the projects and $19.5-million more this year. Harding said design work is nearly...
LAKE HAVASU CITY, AZ
kyma.com

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Dry and breezy days coming for the area

As temperatures take a slight cool down over the next week, winds of up to 20 miles per hour could be coming to the Yuma area. YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Storm chances will continue over the higher terrain through early next week as a weak upper low takes shape and becomes centered over the northern Gulf of California. Some of those days, the lower deserts will also have storm chances. At this time, the most likely days will be Thursday and Saturday. High temperatures will remain near average over south-central AZ and most of southwest AZ a few degrees above west of there, before a modest cooling trend Friday and Saturday.
YUMA, AZ
12news.com

EF-1 tornado tears through northern Arizona community, NWS confirmed

WILLIAMS, Arizona — A tornado touched down north of Williams on Monday afternoon, causing damage to several homes in the Junipine community, officials said. No injuries have been reported at this time. At 1:30 p.m. the Coconino County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) received reports of a weather-related event in the...
WILLIAMS, AZ
NPR

Meet the California farmers awash in Colorado River water, even in a drought

Water from the drought-plagued Colorado River is much sought after and much disputed. Cities such as Phoenix and Las Vegas depend on it, but the single biggest user of that water is a single irrigation district in the southern tip of California, which serves about 400 farms. The farmers there face growing pressure to give up some of that water. Dan Charles reports from El Centro, Calif.
CALIFORNIA STATE

