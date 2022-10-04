As temperatures take a slight cool down over the next week, winds of up to 20 miles per hour could be coming to the Yuma area. YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Storm chances will continue over the higher terrain through early next week as a weak upper low takes shape and becomes centered over the northern Gulf of California. Some of those days, the lower deserts will also have storm chances. At this time, the most likely days will be Thursday and Saturday. High temperatures will remain near average over south-central AZ and most of southwest AZ a few degrees above west of there, before a modest cooling trend Friday and Saturday.

YUMA, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO