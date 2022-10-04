ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Benzinga

Tesla To $370? Plus HC Wainwright Slashes PT On This Stock By 67%

HC Wainwright & Co. cut KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. KALV price target from $48 to $16. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares fell 1.8% to $5.06 in pre-market trading. Barclays cut IQVIA Holdings Inc. IQV price target from $235 to $215. IQVIA Holdings shares fell 0.3% to close at $192.49 on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics RELL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-10-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Richardson Electronics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24. Richardson Electronics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Tesla Stock Continues To Slide: What's Going On?

Tesla Inc TSLA shares continue to trade lower Wednesday after CEO Elon Musk made a proposal to buy Twitter Inc TWTR for the original deal price of $54.20 per share. According to a new regulatory filing, Musk intends to proceed with the closing of the transaction based on terms in the previous merger agreement, which was put in place on April 25.
Benzinga

US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Jumps 250 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 250 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.90% to 28,983.55 while the NASDAQ rose 0.33% to 10,611.02. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.79% to 3,614.08. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
Benzinga

S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Drop Lower As Traders Eye Fed Speeches, Friday's Jobs Report — Tesla, Twitter Pinterest, Credit Suisse Stocks In Focus

The major U.S. index futures point to a moderately lower opening on Thursday, potentially adding to the losses stocks incurred in the previous session. On Wednesday, the major averages retreated, as rate worries and profit-taking following two straight sessions of solid gains exerted downward pressure on stocks. The market opened lower and fell further in early trading as traders digested better-than-expected private payroll data. Stocks, however, cut their losses over the course of the session and yet closed modestly lower.
Benzinga

Constellation Brands, Conagra Brands And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday

With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Constellation Brands, Inc. STZ to report quarterly earnings at $2.81 per share on revenue of $2.51 billion before the opening bell. Constellation Brands shares rose 1.1% to $238.45 in after-hours trading.
Benzinga

10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

AeroClean Technologies AERC stock rose 19.6% to $3.84 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.1 million. Applied UV AUVI stock moved upwards by 17.42% to $1.48. The company's market cap stands at $18.9 million. ShiftPixy PIXY shares increased by 10.0% to $15.07. The...
Benzinga

Twitter, RPM International And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US stock futures trading lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects RPM International Inc. RPM to report quarterly earnings at $1.34 per share on revenue of $1.88 billion before the opening bell. RPM International shares fell 0.1% to $89.74 in after-hours trading.
Benzinga

AngioDynamics's Earnings: A Preview

AngioDynamics ANGO is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-06. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that AngioDynamics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02. AngioDynamics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Benzinga

What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About CarGurus

Within the last quarter, CarGurus CARG has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for CarGurus. The company has an average price target of $28.8 with a high of $44.00 and a low of $20.00.
Benzinga

Analyzing Green Giant's Short Interest

Green Giant's GGE short percent of float has fallen 25.0% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 7 thousand shares sold short, which is 0.03% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 0.1 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Energy Sector

VAALCO Energy EGY - P/E: 3.59. Most recently, Shell reported earnings per share at $3.08, whereas in Q1 earnings per share sat at $2.4. The company's most recent dividend yield sits at 3.89%, which has increased by 0.38% from 3.51% last quarter. This quarter, ConocoPhillips experienced an increase in earnings...
Benzinga

Benzinga

