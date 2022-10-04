Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDEF
Cleveland Recalls Monumental Victory Over Maryville
Cleveland, TN-(WDEF-TV) Cleveland shocked the state on Friday. They defeated Maryville, handing the Knoxville power house program their first region loss in 22 years. Cleveland head coach Marty Wheeler didn’t have a single player who was born the last time Maryville lost a region game. Said Wheeler:”First thing that...
wvlt.tv
Friends remember Clinton High grad killed in Turks and Caicos
All around his man cave are scenes of favorite football teams and memories of being an SEC football official. It's John Wright's favorite game but the season that never ends is about family and mentoring to young adults in the game of life. Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges. Updated:...
SEC Basketball: Tennessee, Ole Miss among biggest September recruiting winners
Taking a look at the entirety of September, there were multiple SEC Basketball teams who added a commitment during the last month. Of that group overall, which teams were the biggest recruiting winners during the month of September? (NOTE: Recruiting rankings courtesy of the 247Sports Composite) Tennessee, Ole Miss among...
Highly ranked Tennessee CB commitment ready to play on national TV
A highly ranked Tennessee commitment will get a chance to play in front of national TV audience Thursday night. Four-star Class of 2023 cornerback Jordan Matthews and his team from Woodlawn High School in Baton Rouge, La., are scheduled to play host to Zachary (La.) High School at 8 p.m. Eastern time Thursday on ESPNU.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LSU Reveille
Column: Reasons to be skeptical of Tennessee’s ranking
In Week 5, Tennessee cracked the top-ten for the first time since 2016, along with achieving its highest ranking since 2006 at No. 8. And with the team starting the season unranked, its rise wasn’t the product of preseason rankings. Well, not directly. Though they weren’t a part of...
WATE
‘UT legend’ & Friends of Smokies President honored with Heroes of Southern Appalachia Award
NORRIS, Tenn. (WATE) — The Museum of Appalachia honored two men with the “Heroes of Southern Appalachia” award. Dr. Joseph E. Johnson and James M. Hart were celebrated during an October 1 event at the museum. Each Hero of Southern Appalachia award is given to a person of Southern Appalachian heritage, who embodies the spirit of the region with characteristics of perseverance, fortitude, self-reliance, and service. The museum looks for people whose accomplishments have brought greater awareness and understanding of Appalachian culture.
WYSH AM 1380
Bobby Ray Snipes, age 87, of Clinton
Bobby Ray Snipes, age 87, of Clinton, went to be with the Lord peacefully, at his home on October 5, 2022. He was surrounded by his family and friends. Bobby was born on June 3, 1935, in Harlan, Kentucky. He graduated in 1955 from Oliver Springs High School then went in the Navy. When he got an honorary discharge, he went on to work in the coal mines as a High Lift Operator, loading coal trucks. He then went on to K-25 and then retired from Y-12 as a Chemical Supervisor in 2000.
WYSH AM 1380
Randall “Randy” Dotson, age 60, of Clinton
Randall “Randy” Dotson, age 60, of Clinton, TN, left this world suddenly on October 4, 2022. Randy was a handyman who could fix anything. He enjoyed tinkering with cars, lawn mowers and other things. He worked at J B Rhea and Son Pottery. Randy is proceeded in death...
RELATED PEOPLE
crossvillenews1st.com
CCHS PLANNING FOR A NEW SUPER-SIZED AUDITORIUM
The Cumberland County community got its first glance Tuesday at the plans for a new auditorium at Cumberland County High School. Director of Schools Billy Stepp said unlike Stone Memorial High School, the Cumberland County campus does not have an auditorium. “A lot of the comments in the community that...
4 Great Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
WYSH AM 1380
Register now for the Blockhouse Valley Deer Hunt Draw
Anderson County sportsmen and women are invited to register for the upcoming Blockhouse Valley Deer Hunt Draw. Register by sending name and phone number to deerhunt@andersoncountytn.gov, or by calling 865-457-6291. The deadline to register is October 14th at 12 noon. County Mayor Terry Frank will draw names at 2 pm...
Knoxville veteran, pillar of the community laid to rest
A Korean War and Vietnam War veteran has been laid to rest after struggling with stage four pancreatic cancer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvlt.tv
Third grade students in Anderson County receive special visit
CLAXTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley shared with students at Claxton Elementary School how the WVLT First Alert Weather team forecasts for our area. These third-grade students have been working on their weather unit and learned about how the water cycle connects to weather, various climate zones on the planet and weather patterns.
WYSH AM 1380
ORNL FCU donates again to OR Street Painting Festival
(ORNL FCU) A financial institution with a history of donating to worthy causes in the region has stepped forward again to support the Oak Ridge Street Painting Festival. ORNL Federal Credit Union has donated $2,500 to the event, scheduled for Saturday, October 8, in Oak Ridge’s Historic Jackson Square.
WYSH AM 1380
AC paramedic receives ‘Operation Angel Wing’ honor
(Submitted) Lt. Matt Wilson, a paramedic with the Anderson County Emergency Medical Services, recently was recognized as a recipient of the George H. Neeley Award for Exemplary Service, an award from Operation Angel Wing, according to a press release from the County Mayor’s office. Lt. Wilson, who serves as...
Egg manufacturing operation coming to Morristown
A leading producer of eggs will bring over 100 new jobs to Hamblen County with a $30 million investment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Knoxville home once owned by hero of Coal Creek disaster up for sale
North Broadway Ave., a house stands that was once owned by a dedicated Tennessee Coal Miner, nicknamed "Lead Man."
Tennessee Tribune
Winner of NBC’s America’s Got Talent Comes to Cumberland County Playhouse in Crossville, TN
Crossville, Tenn. (TN Tribune)–For the first time, the season six winner of NBC’s America’s Got Talent, Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., will be headlining a show at Cumberland County Playhouse (221 Tennessee Ave. Crossville, TN) Thursday, October 6th at 7:30 pm. Accompanied by the dynamic Landau Little Big Band, Landau will perform classics from The Great American Songbook and salute the Magic of Motown in an unforgettable night of stories and songs!
Crossville couple donates land along Obed river for conservation
A half a mile stretch of land across 32 acres has been donated as a conservation easement by a Crossville couple to protect a river in Cumberland County.
Beaver Dams causing problems in Campbell County community
WHITE OAK, Tenn. (WATE) — Beavers are causing huge problems for the White Oak community in Campbell County. The unusual issue was reported about two weeks ago to County Mayor Jack Lynch by a resident who owns land in the area. “A man named David Marlow came and had a discussion with me and I […]
Comments / 0