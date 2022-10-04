Read full article on original website
7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (September 16)
Streaming services are in a bit of a limbo state right now. The high fantasy drama of House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power looks set to continue keeping subscribers busy for a few weeks yet, and we’re not expecting to see too many tentpole series (save for Andor on Disney Plus) arriving to join them in the battle for viewers’ eyeballs any time soon.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 30
Amazon Prime Video's list of its most popular movies and shows has featured the same 10 films and series all week, but it's new release Friday, so did anything change? Nope. It's still the same 10, with the only change being a swap between The Summer I Turned Pretty and The Outfit at the end of the list. We'll see if the stylish, hip-hop-influenced crime drama Jungle or the horror-comedy My Best Friend's Exorcism can shake things up on Monday.
TVOvermind
Netflix Releases the Full Cast List of the Live-Action Avatar: The Last Airbender Series
Are you excited about the new Avatar live-action series?. When Netflix announced that they would bring the classic cartoon to their streaming platform as a live-action reimaging, fans rejoiced over reliving the adventures of Aang, Katara, Sokka, Prince Zuko, and Toph. Then the wind was taken out of the show’s sails when Avatar: The Last Airbender creators Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko left the series due to creative differences. Those exact differences were never revealed, though there’s speculation that budget, casting, and a more mature and darker tone were part of the reasoning. It sure sucks that the creators of the iconic series are gone, but that doesn’t mean that the live-action adaptation is dead on arrival. Albert Kim has taken over as showrunner and his credits are Nikita and Sleepy Hollow.
ComicBook
Chucky Season 2 Premiere Streaming Free
Chucky's second season has launched, and Syfy and USA have released the season premiere on YouTube, so you can check it out for free. The series, which serves as a sequel to Don Mancini's Child's Play/Chucky movies (while also messing with the continuity in some shocking ways), left off on a huge cliffhanger, so this episode gives fans an opportunity to see how things are going to go for the next few weeks as the second season takes us in a new, almost-certainly-crazy, direction. In the second season, the surviving kids of Chucky's attack on his hometown (Hackensack, New Jersey) are shipped to a new Catholic school, with all their usual teen problems and fresh Chucky traumas coming with them into the restrictive new environment.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Andor’ just made ‘Indiana Jones’ part of ‘Star Wars’ canon with the greatest Easter egg ever
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Andor episode 4. The rest of Star Wars might as well throw in the towel now, as the latest episode of Andor has just supplied us with the greatest Easter egg any entry in the saga is ever likely to achieve. In episode 4,...
Popculture
Everything Coming to HBO Max in October 2022
HBO Max is giving subscribers plenty of reasons to stay inside and binge. As the streamer caps off its list of September 2022 titles, which has seen everything from a new season of Los Espookys to Baz Luhrmann's epic Elvis biopic being stocked, a fresh wave of content is headed to the streaming library in October 2022.
HBO Max's Dune Series Is Happening, And Its First Stars Include A Harry Potter Vet
HBO Max's Dune: The Sisterhood has scored its two leads, one of whom is a Harry Potter vet.
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor's Newest Episode Features Agents of SHIELD Alum
When it comes to Disney casting, there is a surprising amount of Star Wars and Marvel crossover. During the second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, one fan spotted 15 Agents of SHIELD actors on the show. Of course, the biggest Agents of SHIELD star to break into Star Wars is Ming-Na Wen, who plays Fennec Shand on The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett as well as voicing the character on The Bad Batch. The fifth episode of Star Wars: Andor is now streaming on Disney+, and it's the latest to feature an Agents of SHIELD alum. Many eagle-eyed Marvel fans will spot Nick Blood, who played Lance Hunter throughout SHIELD's second and third seasons as well as a fifth season episode.
‘Daredevil: Born Again’: Cast We Want to See in the Upcoming Disney+ Series
The cast for ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ hasn’t been shared by Marvel yet, but there are several actors we would like to see appear in this series
hypebeast.com
Netflix Reveals First Look Trailer at 'Money Heist Berlin' Spin-Off
Netflix has unveiled a new trailer for its Money Heist Berlin spin-off series. After the success of the original Money Heist, which catapulted the series into a Korean spin-off, Netflix continues to expand the franchise. The streamer reveals a first-look trailer at what to expect for the prequel series Berlin,...
Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Premiere Recap: The New Class Scrubs In — Plus, a Surprising Derek Tie Revealed
Full of “Aww!”-some throwbacks to the past and tantalizing harbingers of the future, Thursday’s ultra-zippy Grey’s Anatomy got the long-running ABC drama’s Season 19 off to a pretty fantastic start. We got, if not full, at least partial resolutions to two cliffhangers (Meredith and Nick’s relationship status and Owen and Teddy’s legal woes). We were introduced to the five new surgical residents who are pumping fresh blood into Grey Sloan. (More on them here.) And we had dropped on our heads two surprises — one of them delightfully Derek-based. And if you keep reading, we’ll go over most everything that...
Walker Independence Premiere Recap: Grade The CW's Prequel Spinoff
The Wild West was a rough and tumble place, so it’s kind of fitting that the series premiere of Walker Independence begins with a tumble in the sheets in a wagon headed out West that ends in tragedy. The Walker prequel spinoff introduces us to educated Bostonian Abigail Collins (played by Arrow‘s Katherine McNamara), who is making the trek to the booming frontier town of Independence, Texas, with her cop husband Liam. They’re both looking for a fresh start away from the corruption of Boston. But Abby feels like Liam, who is set to be Independence’s new sheriff, is hiding something...
Popculture
'Glass Onion': 'Knives Out 2' Getting Theatrical Release Along With Netflix Premiere
Netflix and filmmaker Rian Johnson have struck a deal with the major theater chains in the U.S. to give Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery the widest-ever theatrical release for a Netflix movie. The film, featuring Daniel Craig as Det. Benoit Blanc, will screen at AMC, Regal, and Cinemark locations across the country for just one week, from Nov. 23 to Nov. 29. Glass Onion will be available to stream on Netflix on Dec. 23.
ComicBook
Hulu Renews Fan-Favorite Animated Series for Season 5
Attention, humans of Earth: Hulu has ordered a fifth season of Solar Opposites. The animated comedy series from co-creators Justin Roiland (Rick & Morty) and Mike McMahan (Star Trek: Lower Decks) announced its fifth season renewal Thursday during New York Comic-Con, just days after the A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special premiered on the streamer. A fourth season, which will consist of 12 new episodes, is already slated to arrive on Hulu in 2023 after scoring an early renewal last summer. See the official Solar Opposites Season 5 announcement below.
The White Lotus season 2: release date, trailer, cast, location and everything we know about the HBO show
After a successful first season, a new batch of vacationers will head off to a new resort.
Everyone is talking about the trailer for this new Apple TV Plus movie
What a difference just a few months make. Earlier this year, Will Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars, picked up a Best Actor trophy, got himself banned from attending the awards ceremony for 10 years — and now he’s back, in a just-released new trailer for his next highly-anticipated movie (the Apple TV Plus original Emancipation). A movie, by the way, that the generally cautious and conservative tech giant under CEO Tim Cook has also decided to go ahead and release in December, notwithstanding the lingering cloud over Smith.
Here’s What’s New on Hulu in October 2022
Spooky Season is in session on Hulu, as the streaming service is adding a ton of horror-themed content this month. But not to worry, there’s plenty of other non-spooky new movies and shows to watch too. In the horror realm, director David Bruckner’s new (and well-received) take on “Hellraiser”...
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5: O-T Fagbenle Calls Rescuing Hannah a ‘Ticking Time Bomb’
June and Luke are more desperate than ever to rescue Hannah in 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5.
New report reveals Netflix and HBO's original Lord of the Rings series pitches
The first ever Lord of the Rings TV show could have been very different
