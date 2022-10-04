Read full article on original website
Rochester Fire Crews Honored for Saving Chief’s Life
ROCHESTER — Firefighters, paramedics, and police in Rochester were awarded at a ceremony last week for saving the life of Rochester Fire Chief Scott Weigel when he suffered a heart attack in August. According to a Facebook post from the Rochester Fire Department, six firefighters and paramedics from the...
One Hospitalized as Three Rescued from New Bedford Fire
NEW BEDFORD — Three people were rescued from a burning third floor apartment in a New Bedford fire on Monday morning — but one elderly woman has been hospitalized with serious injuries. New Bedford Fire Chief Scott Kruger said the elderly woman, who is wheelchair-bound, is in "serious...
capecod.com
Officials respond to house fire in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – Emergency officials were called to the scene of a house fire in Falmouth. The call came in shortly after 5 PM Monday at 17 Waquoit Landing Road. Heavy smoke was showing from the chimney of the residence when crews arrived. The fire which appeared to be in a partition was quickly knocked down. Crews checked for further fire extension. No injuries were reported. Mutual aid was called to cover the Falmouth fire stations. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.
Victim identified in Narragansett kayaking accident
A body found earlier this week in the area of Roger Wheeler State Beach has been identified as a Narragansett man.
Bristol County Sheriff: People Should ‘Applaud’ New Bedford Jail Staff
NEW BEDFORD — Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson has spoken out against criticism he has received in the wake of the death of Adam Howe, who died by apparent suicide at the Ash Street Jail in New Bedford on Sunday. In an interview on WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight program Wednesday,...
New Bedford Mayor Implores Residents to Take Advantage of Fire Education
Following three fires in a matter of days in New Bedford, Mayor Jon Mitchell is imploring the public to take advantage of fire education being offered by the New Bedford Fire Department. “I would just ask everybody that when the fire department does its educational programs, just take them seriously,”...
Dartmouth Fire Trucks Are Delivering Pizza and It Could Save Lives
If you happen to catch a Dartmouth fire truck serving double duty as a pizza delivery vehicle, we have a perfectly logical explanation. No, it has nothing to do with budget issues or firefighters trying to earn some extra cash while they're on the job. It's all part of fire...
fallriverreporter.com
Video: Officials in Bristol County warn as another bear sighting occurs at a residence
Officials warn again as another bear has been spotted outside of a home in Bristol County. This time caught on a motion camera overlooking a residential yard. According to Mansfield Police, a Central Street resident awoke to a interesting motion alert on his home camera system: a wayward black bear cub wandered by his stoop at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday this morning.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River and Cape Cod men sentenced to prison after violent assault that led to life-threatening injuries
Two Fall River and Cape Cod men were found guilty after a two plus week jury trial and sentenced to prison on multiple charges concerning the violent assault of two people outside of their residence. 30-year-old Shondell Rateree of Hyannis was found guilty of Assault with intent to Maim Mayem,...
Bristol County sheriff, challenger at odds over inmate suicide death
Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson is coming under fire from his political rival after a Cape Cod man, accused of killing his mother, died by suicide in a New Bedford jail last week.
capecod.com
Two injured, Route 134 temporarily closed after traffic crash in Dennis
DENNIS – Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Dennis shortly after 3 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Route 134 at Setucket Road. The victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Route 134 was closed for a time while the scene was worked. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Dennis Police.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts woman allegedly steals approximately $200,000 from restaurant that she worked for
A Massachusetts woman who formerly worked as a restaurant manager has been charged with theft and tax evasion after she allegedly stole approximately $200,000 from her employer, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz has announced. 55-year-old Maureen M. Graham, of Plymouth, was indicted by a Plymouth County grand jury...
capecod.com
Vehicle rolls on roof on ramp from Route 25 to the rotary in Bourne
BOURNE – A vehicle apparently lost controlled and landed on its roof in Bourne. The crash happened sometime before 9 AM Wednesday on the ramp from Route 25 to the rotary. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and appeared to have escaped any serious injury. Motorists should expect delays in the area. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Fiery highway crash snarls traffic during morning commute
All travel lanes are blocked at Exit 42, according to RIDOT.
Man charged in Cranston crash that injured 4
Thomas Krawczyk, 58, of Warwick, was charged with driving to endanger resulting in personal injury.
ABC6.com
Man in custody after domestic incident at Lincoln home
LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — A man was in custody Wednesday after a domestic violence incident in Lincoln. Police surrounded a home on Valley Street just before 6 p.m. The man, whose names wasn’t immediately released, also discharged a firearm inside of the home during the incident, said police.
ABC6.com
Warwick man accused of causing multi-vehicle crash that hurt 4 in Cranston
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — A Warwick man is accused of causing a multi-vehicle crash in Cranston that hurt four last month. The crash happened just after 6 p.m. on Sept. 15 at the intersection of Reservoir Avenue and Woodbridge Road. Col. Michael Winquist said they arrested Thomas Krawczyk earlier...
fallriverreporter.com
Contractor wanted in several Mass. communities arrested for allegedly taking large deposits, performing no work
Multiple Massachusetts police departments worked together to locate and arrest a local contractor who is charged with multiple counts of larceny for allegedly accepting money from clients and then not performing work. On the morning of Tuesday, October 4, Newburyport Police, working in collaboration with Marblehead Police and other law...
Norton Gas Leak Closes Route 140
NORTON — Norton residents are being asked to avoid Route 140 (Taunton Avenue) on Tuesday afternoon due to a gas leak in the area. Police and fire officials said Norton fire crews responded to the scene near the Taunton city line for a reported gas leak at around 1:10 p.m. this afternoon.
Woman crashes SUV through garage on Cape Cod
WEST BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A woman crashed her car through the back of her garage on Cape Cod last week. Firefighters and medical crews were called to a home in West Barnstable on Friday afternoon after the driver of a Volkswagen Taos barreled through the back wall of her garage, according to the West Barnstable Fire Department.
