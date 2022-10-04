ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Rochester Fire Crews Honored for Saving Chief’s Life

ROCHESTER — Firefighters, paramedics, and police in Rochester were awarded at a ceremony last week for saving the life of Rochester Fire Chief Scott Weigel when he suffered a heart attack in August. According to a Facebook post from the Rochester Fire Department, six firefighters and paramedics from the...
One Hospitalized as Three Rescued from New Bedford Fire

NEW BEDFORD — Three people were rescued from a burning third floor apartment in a New Bedford fire on Monday morning — but one elderly woman has been hospitalized with serious injuries. New Bedford Fire Chief Scott Kruger said the elderly woman, who is wheelchair-bound, is in "serious...
Officials respond to house fire in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – Emergency officials were called to the scene of a house fire in Falmouth. The call came in shortly after 5 PM Monday at 17 Waquoit Landing Road. Heavy smoke was showing from the chimney of the residence when crews arrived. The fire which appeared to be in a partition was quickly knocked down. Crews checked for further fire extension. No injuries were reported. Mutual aid was called to cover the Falmouth fire stations. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.
Video: Officials in Bristol County warn as another bear sighting occurs at a residence

Officials warn again as another bear has been spotted outside of a home in Bristol County. This time caught on a motion camera overlooking a residential yard. According to Mansfield Police, a Central Street resident awoke to a interesting motion alert on his home camera system: a wayward black bear cub wandered by his stoop at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday this morning.
Two injured, Route 134 temporarily closed after traffic crash in Dennis

DENNIS – Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Dennis shortly after 3 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on Route 134 at Setucket Road. The victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Route 134 was closed for a time while the scene was worked. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Dennis Police.
Vehicle rolls on roof on ramp from Route 25 to the rotary in Bourne

BOURNE – A vehicle apparently lost controlled and landed on its roof in Bourne. The crash happened sometime before 9 AM Wednesday on the ramp from Route 25 to the rotary. The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and appeared to have escaped any serious injury. Motorists should expect delays in the area. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Man in custody after domestic incident at Lincoln home

LINCOLN, R.I. (WLNE) — A man was in custody Wednesday after a domestic violence incident in Lincoln. Police surrounded a home on Valley Street just before 6 p.m. The man, whose names wasn’t immediately released, also discharged a firearm inside of the home during the incident, said police.
Contractor wanted in several Mass. communities arrested for allegedly taking large deposits, performing no work

Multiple Massachusetts police departments worked together to locate and arrest a local contractor who is charged with multiple counts of larceny for allegedly accepting money from clients and then not performing work. On the morning of Tuesday, October 4, Newburyport Police, working in collaboration with Marblehead Police and other law...
Norton Gas Leak Closes Route 140

NORTON — Norton residents are being asked to avoid Route 140 (Taunton Avenue) on Tuesday afternoon due to a gas leak in the area. Police and fire officials said Norton fire crews responded to the scene near the Taunton city line for a reported gas leak at around 1:10 p.m. this afternoon.
Woman crashes SUV through garage on Cape Cod

WEST BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A woman crashed her car through the back of her garage on Cape Cod last week. Firefighters and medical crews were called to a home in West Barnstable on Friday afternoon after the driver of a Volkswagen Taos barreled through the back wall of her garage, according to the West Barnstable Fire Department.
WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts.

