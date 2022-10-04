FALMOUTH – Emergency officials were called to the scene of a house fire in Falmouth. The call came in shortly after 5 PM Monday at 17 Waquoit Landing Road. Heavy smoke was showing from the chimney of the residence when crews arrived. The fire which appeared to be in a partition was quickly knocked down. Crews checked for further fire extension. No injuries were reported. Mutual aid was called to cover the Falmouth fire stations. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation.

FALMOUTH, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO