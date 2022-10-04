Read full article on original website
Here are the 2022 voter registration deadlines in all 50 states
The 2022 midterms elections are just over a month away, on Nov. 8, with both chambers of Congress and a slew of governorships hanging in the balance. Here are the deadlines to register to vote in each state. All mail-in registration forms must be postmarked by the listed deadline, unless otherwise noted. Alabama The deadline […]
Villanovan
Voter Registration Alone is Not Enough
As the midterm elections approach on Nov. 8, campaigning is starting to enter high gear nationwide. All 435 seats in the house and 35 of 100 senators will be up for reelection, and the outcomes could have tremendous consequences for the second half of President Joe Biden’s term. Also...
Tennessee’s Supreme Court reverses Naomi Judd death investigation ruling
TENNESSEE — Tennessee’s Supreme Court on Friday has reversed a ruling that required police to release their investigation of Naomi Judd’s death publicly. According to The Associated Press, the Tennessee Supreme Court sent the case back down to the lower court for an additional hearing, not making an official ruling. This comes after the Judd family filed a petition in Williamson County Chancery Court in August. That petition was asking the death investigation report to be sealed.
New footage confirms fake Trump elector spent hours inside Georgia elections office day it was breached
Washington CNN — Newly obtained surveillance video shows for the first time what happened inside a Georgia county elections office the day its voting systems are known to have been breached on January 7, 2021. A Republican county official in Georgia and operatives working with an attorney for former...
Mark Finchem's startling admission should disqualify him from being secretary of state
After nearly two years of waiting, Rep. Mark Finchem has at long last revealed the source of his certainty that Arizona’s 2020 election was stolen. The Oro Valley Republican who held Stop the Steal hearings and supported fake electors and rushed to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021, to ask Vice President Mike Pence not...
Montana judge knocks down Republicans’ tighter voting laws
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Montana judge struck down as unconstitutional three laws that restricted voting in the state, saying there was no evidence of the widespread voter fraud that the 2021 Republican-sponsored laws ostensibly were targeting. The laws ended same-day voter registration, imposed new identification requirements on students...
Tennessee lawmaker looks to legalize medical cannabis next legislative session
One Tennessee lawmaker says she plans to reintroduce legislation that would legalize medical marijuana cultivation, distribution and use in the Volunteer State when the legislature convenes in January.
WGAL
Pennsylvania judge rules counties can help voters fix problems with mail-in ballots
A state judge has rejected a Republican request to keep counties from contacting voters about mistakes on their ballots and allowing voters to fix them. The decision clears the way for counties to continue to help voters correct small mistakes on their mail-in ballots. A lawsuit by the Republican National...
Georgia state elections board seeks FBI help in criminal investigation of voting system breach after 2020 election
The Georgia State Elections Board revealed Wednesday that the board has asked the FBI to participate in an ongoing criminal investigation into the voting system breach in Coffee County because of similarities between what happened there and incidents in other states.
Justices halt voting laws, temporarily bringing back Election Day voting, college IDs
For now, Election Day voting and using college or university identification to vote will stand as the Montana Supreme Court narrowly upheld a Yellowstone County District Court judge’s temporary injunction on two laws passed by the 2021 Montana Legislature. In a 4-3 split decision, Justice Laurie McKinnon wrote the...
Tenn. Supreme Court denies election commission's appeal for a second time
The Tennessee Supreme Court has denied the referendum appeal for the Davidson County Election Commission for a second time.
US News and World Report
Michigan Election Worker Charged With Tampering With Voting Equipment
(Reuters) -An election worker in a western Michigan town has been charged with two felonies after allegedly inserting a flash drive into a computer containing confidential voter registration data during an election in August, local officials said on Wednesday. At the Aug. 2 primary, an election worker was seen inserting...
Gun rights group eyes political expansion with initial 2022 ad buy
The largest gun rights organization most people have never heard of is expanding into electoral politics as part of a long-term strategy to boost the ranks of lawmakers in Congress who support the Second Amendment.
Judge: New voter laws “unconstitutional” and permanently enjoined
A district court judge in Billings Friday permanently struck down three election administration laws in Montana, declaring that eliminating Election Day voter registration, implementing new voter identification requirements and barring paid ballot collection are unconstitutional. The order, issued by Yellowstone District Court Judge Michael Moses, closes the book on the...
Arkansas Supreme Court approves recreational marijuana for November ballot
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Advocates for recreational marijuana use in Arkansas received positive news from the legal system Thursday evening. In an opinion released shortly after 5 p.m., the Arkansas Supreme Court ruled that the vote on the general election ballot measure focusing on recreational marijuana use in the state will count.
How this year's Supreme Court cases could shape the 2024 election and beyond
A version of this story appeared in the CITIZEN BY CNN newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free here.
Madison's absentee ballot drop boxes are illegal but they're staying put — as permanent artworks criticizing Supreme Court ruling
MADISON - Madison city officials have wrapped more than a dozen dormant absentee ballot drop boxes in art and criticism of a Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling barring voters from returning their ballots anywhere but a clerk's office or polling station. The drop boxes, once painted to resemble the capital city's bright blue flag,...
Fear Of Black Voting Power Is On The Supreme Court Docket In Merrill v. Milligan
"Nullifying or diminishing the voice of African Americans diminishes hope for the nation.” - Scott Douglas, executive director of the Greater Birmingham Ministries. The post Fear Of Black Voting Power Is On The Supreme Court Docket In Merrill v. Milligan appeared first on NewsOne.
Detroit News
Justices decline challenge to Michigan term limits, take Sturgis Schools case
Washington — The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to take up a challenge to Michigan's term limits for state lawmakers but agreed to hear another Michigan case involving the federal law for disabled students and Sturgis Public Schools. The justices also declined a petition for the court to...
A headlong rush by states to attack voting access — or expand it
Subscribe on Google | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Amazon. Iowa eliminated nine days of early voting. New Hampshire took away ballot drop boxes. And Georgia made providing water to voters waiting in line a crime. In many states, nearly all controlled by Republicans, it will be more difficult to...
