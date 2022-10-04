Read full article on original website
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's soccer avoids 3rd consecutive loss, takes down Maryland in shutout victory on road
Revenge was on Penn State’s mind when it traveled to College Park, Maryland, on Sunday afternoon. The Nittany Lions lost their last two matchups and were looking to get back in the win column, and that’s exactly what they did against Maryland. The blue and white came away...
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey wins in double overtime despite subpar offensive performance against Lafayette
Fresh off a big-time win against No. 4 Iowa, No. 5 Penn State came out sluggish against unranked Lafayette. The Nittany Lions found a way to prevail, beating the Leopards 2-1 in overtime, but it wasn’t pretty. “Every game is an opportunity to compete, and we have to bring...
Digital Collegian
‘It's gonna take all 17 of us’ | Penn State women's volleyball uses full team effort to sweep Illinois
Penn State puts Illinois on ice in the Throwback Match. In a Sunday afternoon clash against Illinois, the Nittany Lions dominated all match long and put together a complete team effort to pick up the 3-0 win and move to 14-3 on the year. In its third consecutive weekend split,...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s volleyball falls in 5 sets to rival Ohio State
No. 13 Penn State traveled to Columbus, Ohio, Friday night to face No. 6 Ohio State in a rivalry match under the spotlight. The Nittany Lions got blitzed right out of the gates, as the Buckeyes went on a 5-1 scoring run to kick off the first set. Unfortunately for...
Digital Collegian
Freshmen shine in Penn State women’s volleyball’s victory over Illinois
After beginning Big Ten play, Penn State got trapped in a fast-paced rollercoaster, filled with huge drops and unexpected twists, but after three weeks of ups and downs, the team clinched its fourth win. The Nittany Lions dispatched Illinois in a 3-0 sweep Sunday at Rec Hall, bringing their overall...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s hockey's newest additions make mark in season-opening series against Canisius
Coming into the 2022-23 season, Guy Gadowsky could only imagine the impact fifth-year transfer students Ashton Calder and Ture Linden would have on Penn State’s offense. Calder brought in 141 total games of collegiate experience under his belt, ranking him third in the NCAA among active players, while Linden looked to provide a much needed spark in the o-zone after he was tied for 11th in the nation in goals last season.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer tenacious on both sides of the ball in victory over Michigan State
Penn State had arguably its best offensive showing of the season on Friday night. The Nittany Lions cruised to a four-goal first half lead over Michigan State and never looked back in their 4-1 victory. The four goals scored is the blue and white’s highest scoring output this season. Its...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer shuts down Michigan State for Big Ten victory
In what has been an up and down year for Penn State, there has been one thing that has remained constant throughout the season: senior goalkeeper Kris Shakes' performance in net. Entering the matchup, Shakes ranked third best in the Big Ten in save percentage with a mark of .766.
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey picks up a marquee victory over rival Iowa
In a top five showdown, Penn State got revenge against No. 4 Iowa winning 2-1. The match played out as advertised, and the Nittany Lions were able to get their first win over the Hawkeyes in the last nine games in an overtime thriller. Sophia Gladiuex was able to get...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s soccer clashes with Maryland as both teams look to snap Big Ten losing skids
Penn State has been on a roller coaster lately, but the ride flattens out this week with just one matchup on the docket. The Nittany Lions played their first five Big Ten matches over the span of 15 days, going 2-2-1 in that demanding stretch. The conference slate started promisingly,...
Digital Collegian
Physical play sets tone for Penn State men’s hockey in season-beginning series with Canisius
Friday night marked the first opportunity for Penn State to lace up its skates and hit the ice for the 2022-23 season — and the tone was set early. The physicality from the Canisius bench resembled a Big Ten showdown. “Their guys like to finish hits which isn’t that...
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey defeats Iowa in thrilling overtime matchup between top-5 teams
Penn State played a high-intensity game against one of its biggest opponents on Friday fighting until the very end. In a thrilling overtime matchup, the blue and white defeated the Hawkeyes 2-1. Penn State started the game off with a bang scoring early off a shot from graduate student midfielder...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's hockey freshman goaltender Noah Grannan gathers 1st career start, win against Canisius
After a successful season-opening 5-2 victory over Canisius a day earlier, Penn State looked to defeat the Golden Griffins once again when the two teams faced off on Saturday night. The Nittany Lions were victorious once again, walking away with a 7-5 victory despite the absence of starting goalie Liam...
Digital Collegian
High-octane offense powers Penn State men’s hockey past Canisius for 2nd victory of season, home sweep
Another night, another barnburner. The blue and white earned its second victory of the season, defeating coach Trevor Large’s unit 7-5. The first period proved too much to handle for the Golden Griffins as they allowed three goals on 17 shots to the Nittany Lions. Junior defender Christian Berger...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s hockey picks up 1st win of the season over Canisius
After an off-season highlighted by various new additions, Penn State opened its season in front of home fans at Pegula Ice Arena against Canisius. It didn’t take long for some of these vaunted acquisitions to make an impact in a 5-2 season-opener victory. At the 8:21 mark of the...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s basketball needs to correct its mistakes from last season | Opinion
After the first season under Micah Shrewsberry last year, Penn State showed great promise but also key flaws that need to be corrected. The blue and white finished the year as the top defensive team in the Big Ten, containing its opponents to just 65 points per game. This emphasis...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's hockey falls apart late, drops below .500 for 2nd time this season
Penn State played and dropped yet another ranked matchup in this young season. The blue and white was defeated by Colgate 3-2 Friday afternoon in Pegula Ice Arena. With the close loss, coach Jeff Kampersal remained at 399 total victories at the helm in Hockey Valley, but he will have another shot to break the 400 mark on Saturday.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s hockey displays strong offense at all levels in season opener against Canisius
During its home opener against Cansius, Penn State wasted no time applying high pressure and an up-tempo pace. Throughout the first period, defenders Christian Berger and Paul DeNaples held tight lines. The junior and fifth-year seamlessly worked with starting goalie Liam Souliere, while simultaneously creating goal-scoring opportunities for wings Connor McMenamin and Ashton Calder and center Connor MacEachern.
Digital Collegian
Penn State falls late to Colgate, dropping both games against the Raiders
No. 11 Penn State dropped its second straight game against No. 6 Colgate on Saturday afternoon. The Nittany Lions fell behind the Raiders early and failed to crawl back into the game at Pegula Ice Arena, losing the contest 2-1. The Raiders applied pressure to the Nittany Lions defense in...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's hockey's offense shows promise against stout Colgate defense despite close loss
Blown leads are never ideal, and such was the case for Penn State on Friday afternoon. After a 2-2 start to the season, the blue and white failed to take advantage of playing the No. 6 ranked team. The Raiders came into the game after pitching shutouts in each of...
