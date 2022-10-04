ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State men’s hockey's newest additions make mark in season-opening series against Canisius

Coming into the 2022-23 season, Guy Gadowsky could only imagine the impact fifth-year transfer students Ashton Calder and Ture Linden would have on Penn State’s offense. Calder brought in 141 total games of collegiate experience under his belt, ranking him third in the NCAA among active players, while Linden looked to provide a much needed spark in the o-zone after he was tied for 11th in the nation in goals last season.
Penn State men’s hockey displays strong offense at all levels in season opener against Canisius

During its home opener against Cansius, Penn State wasted no time applying high pressure and an up-tempo pace. Throughout the first period, defenders Christian Berger and Paul DeNaples held tight lines. The junior and fifth-year seamlessly worked with starting goalie Liam Souliere, while simultaneously creating goal-scoring opportunities for wings Connor McMenamin and Ashton Calder and center Connor MacEachern.
