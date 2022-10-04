Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker denies bombshell report that he paid for a girlfriend’s abortion

Read full article on original website
Republican Senate nominee in Georgia Herschel Walker says he'd welcome the support of former President Donald Trump on the campaign trail
Republican Senate nominee in Georgia Herschel Walker says he'd welcome the support of former President Donald Trump on the campaign trail.
NYC subway attack: Gang of women in neon green bodysuits attack and rob 2 women
Two women were attacked and robbed aboard a New York City subway train near Times Square over the weekend by a gang of six women wearing neon green bodysuits.
Secret Service claims no records exist of Biden’s Delaware visitors, report says
The U.S. Secret Service insisted that no records exist of who President Biden has met with at his Delaware residences during his presidency, according to a report Wednesday. The New York Post reported that it requested the information about who visited the president at his Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach homes as part of the Freedom of Information Act but had its appeal denied.
Donald Trump Reacts To The Herschel Walker, Abortion Report
Earlier this week, a report emerged suggesting former NFL star running back Herschel Walker got a woman pregnant in 2009 and paid for her abortion. In the days since the report emerged, former President Donald Trump came to Walker's defense. Trump issued a statement saying Walker is "being slandered" by the "Fake News Media" and that the allegations are not true.
Woman at center of Herschel Walker abortion firestorm says she also had a child of his: report
Atlanta — A woman who said Herschel Walker paid for her 2009 abortion is the mother of one of his children, according to a new report Wednesday, undercutting the Georgia Republican Senate candidate's claims that he didn't know who she was. The Daily Beast, which first reported Monday on...
Herschel Walker defender: I don’t care if he paid “some skank” — “I want control of the Senate”
Republican candidate for US Senate Herschel Walker speaks at a rally on May 23, 2022 in Athens, Georgia. (Megan Varner/Getty Images) Dana Loesch, a former spokeswoman for the National Rifle Association, completely blew off allegations about Georgia Senate GOP hopeful Herschel Walker paying for an abortion. In a clip flagged...
Accused Waukesha parade killer Darrell Brooks 'afraid as hell' of contracting COVID, requests adjournment
Darrell Brooks, the suspect accused of killing six people at a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, last November, says he is 'afraid' of getting COVID-19.
Kentucky couple arrested after body of 9-year-old girl found stuffed inside tote in storage locker: report
Cheyanne Porter and Jose Gomez-Alvarez were arrested after investigators located human remains at a Kentucky storage facility while searching for a missing child.
Florida woman accused of stabbing sister to death for flirting with boyfriend
A Florida woman allegedly stabbed her sister to death in their Orlando home after reportedly finding out she flirted with her boyfriend.
11 workers on Pennsylvania farms charged after allegedly kicking, stomping and beating turkeys
An undercover PETA investigator recorded on video 11 workers at Plainville Farms in Pennsylvania kicking and stomping turkeys, resulting in dozens of animal cruelty charges.
Meghan Markle was reportedly 'obsessed' with palace denying Kate Middleton feud
A new book is providing insight into the alleged drama between Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. New excerpts from royal insider Valentine Low's new book "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown," claim that Markle became "obsessed" with the palace disputing any reports of division between them.
Who Is Christian Walker, Son of Georgia Senate Candidate Herschel Walker?
The 23-year-old son of Herschel Walker is an aspiring social media star who publicly broke ties with his famous father on Monday Christian Walker has been a vocal supporter of his father, Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker — until now. Following a Daily Beast report on Monday alleging that Herschel Walker once paid a woman to have an abortion, Christian, 23 — an aspiring right-wing social media star — took to Twitter to accuse his dad of being an absentee father and a perpetual liar. "Every family member of...
DeSantis team embarrasses Joy Reid by revealing it rejected her email looking to 'touch base' with governor
Ron DeSantis deputy press secretary Jeremy Redfern slammed MSNBC host Joy Reid by revealing they rejected her email seeking to "touch base" with the governor.
Pike County massacre: Relatives accused of murdering rival family attend victims' funerals
An Ohio family accused of massacring eight members of a rival family attended the funeral of a man they allegedly shot to death, according to newly surfaced photos.
California missing family of four found dead, including 8-month-old: Merced County officials
California authorities have found the bodies of the missing family of four, including their 8-month-old. Investigators are continuing to process the scene.
Marc Thiessen: It's a 'dirty little secret' Democrats want high gas prices to 'get us to give up fossil fuels'
Bret Baier spoke with 'Special Report' panelists Marc Thiessen, Juan Williams and Stef Kight to discuss the impact inflation and crime have on midterm voters.
Purdue University student killed by 'Multiple Sharp Force Traumatic Injuries,' roommate in custody: officials
A Purdue University student's death was due to “multiple sharp force traumatic injuries," according to the Tippecanoe County Coroner Office.
Las Vegas Strip stabbing leaves two dead, six others injured, suspect in police custody
Two people were fatally stabbed and six others were injured in Las Vegas on Thursday, and a suspect has been taken into police custody, authorities said.
Arrested looters in Lee County were in US illegally, says sheriff: 'Not tolerating it'
The sheriff of Lee County, Florida, warned that not all looters be lucky enough to get away with their lives after four individuals were arrested, three of whom were in the U.S. illegally.
Republican Senate nominee in Georgia Herschel Walker sits down for an interview with Fox News Digital's Paul Steinhauser
Republican Senate nominee in Georgia Herschel Walker sits down for an interview with Fox News Digital's Paul Steinhauser.
