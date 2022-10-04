ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

George Brown
5d ago

NFL and all major helmet manufacturers were shown a better helmet concept... Only VICIS studied our patent... they have demonstrated flex in outer shell outperforms all hard helmets. VICIS helmets top test charts. G. Cap is a cover that protects others from the failed hard plastic helmets.... they have been killing players slowly but surely for decades. Start thinking....!

marshall buersken
5d ago

Wow it's becoming just a joke now!! This is football a contact sport. With grown men who get paid multi millions of dollers. if you don't want to have any injurys DON'T PLAY !! I'm sure Mc Donald's would be happy to employe you.. fir 10.00 an hour. LMAO 🤣 😂 🤣

Deadspin

Monday Night Football pig protestor should be facing charges, not Bobby Wagner

A lot of the time, fans running onto the field of play provide a good laugh. Sometimes the courage to interrupt a live event and draw attention to themselves comes from what they believe is a noble cause, and other times it comes from libations. The stadium and the people at home laugh while security tries to run the person down. Then laughs get even louder, and are accompanied by applause once the intruder is finally apprehended.
The Associated Press

Dolphins' Bridgewater leaves under revised concussion rules

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Teddy Bridgewater’s first start with the Miami Dolphins began with a big hit on his first snap. The veteran quarterback’s shaky reaction on the field was enough to get him pulled for the day because of newly revised concussion protocols. Bridgewater, starting in place of the injured Tua Tagovailoa, left the Dolphins’ 40-17 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday after he was popped in the chest by cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner on a blitz as he was about to throw. Bridgewater was called for intentional grounding in the end zone on the play, resulting in a safety on Miami’s first offensive play. And then Bridgewater was examined for an elbow injury and also evaluated for a concussion.
atozsports.com

Bills place veteran on IR, rule out multiple starters ahead of Steelers matchup

The Buffalo Bills’ injury-plagued season continues into Week 5 with the team gearing up for an AFC matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Bills received more bad news on Friday as head coach Sean McDermott announced that TE Dawson Knox, S Jordan Poyer, CB Christian Benford, WR Jake Kumerow, and WR Jamison Crowder will all miss Sunday’s contest.
Deadspin

NFL Week 5: Saquon Barkley can't defeat Green Bay alone

It’s normal for fans to get overly excited when their team starts the season off strong. The New York Giants are 3-1 and playing their Week 5 game in London. Despite their 3-1 record, the Giants are one of the worst offensive teams in the NFL. Their rushing attack is top-tier, but they’re second-to-last in the NFL in pass yards per game. So, why in the world are the Giants getting so many bets to beat the Packers?
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to major Myles Garrett update

Last week, Myles Garrett gave Cleveland Browns fans and the NFL world quite a scare last week when he was involved in a single-car accident that sent him to the hospital after he rolled his car several times while trying to avoid an animal and speeding. But after sitting out last week’s game against the Atlanta Falcons, Garrett is going to be good to play against the Los Angeles Chargers this week.
atozsports.com

Broncos’ captain has perfect message for his teammates after tough loss

The Denver Broncos lost the toughest game of their season so far. It has absolutely nothing to do with what game it was, or who the loss was to, but instead, how it happened. It was all right there in front of them this game. They had improved last week on offense in a way, so initial thoughts were that they could have a coming-out party against a bad Colts defense.
Deadspin

Focused marketing is quickest way to prevent future abuse in women’s sports

Early this week, an independent investigation into player abuse in the National Women’s Soccer League exposed several failures by the NWSL and the United States Soccer Federation. The investigation, which was conducted by former U.S. Attorney General Sally Yates, is just the latest in a long line of disgusting...
