7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (September 16)
Streaming services are in a bit of a limbo state right now. The high fantasy drama of House of the Dragon and The Rings of Power looks set to continue keeping subscribers busy for a few weeks yet, and we’re not expecting to see too many tentpole series (save for Andor on Disney Plus) arriving to join them in the battle for viewers’ eyeballs any time soon.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New and Trending Today, September 30
Amazon Prime Video's list of its most popular movies and shows has featured the same 10 films and series all week, but it's new release Friday, so did anything change? Nope. It's still the same 10, with the only change being a swap between The Summer I Turned Pretty and The Outfit at the end of the list. We'll see if the stylish, hip-hop-influenced crime drama Jungle or the horror-comedy My Best Friend's Exorcism can shake things up on Monday.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Hostage: Missing Celebrity Free Online
Cast: Hwang Jung-min Kim Jae-bum Lee You-mi Ryu Kyung-soo Jung Jae-won A box office star has to prove his action credentials in the real world when he's kidnapped and held for ransom. Is Hostage: Missing Celebrity on Netflix?. Hostage: Missing Celebrity never made it to Netflix, unfortunately. Still, Netflix holds...
Popculture
Everything Coming to HBO Max in October 2022
HBO Max is giving subscribers plenty of reasons to stay inside and binge. As the streamer caps off its list of September 2022 titles, which has seen everything from a new season of Los Espookys to Baz Luhrmann's epic Elvis biopic being stocked, a fresh wave of content is headed to the streaming library in October 2022.
msn.com
HBO Max's Dune Series Is Happening, And Its First Stars Include A Harry Potter Vet
2021 was a good year for Dune fans, as Denis Villeneuve’s film adaptation of the first half of Frank Herbert’s classic sci-fi novel was finally released in theaters and to HBO Max subscribers. After scoring critical acclaim and performing solidly at the box office, Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary gave Villeneuve the green light to adapt the second half of the original novel with Dune: Part Two. Additionally, this take on the Dune mythology has Dune: The Sisterhood coming up, and the first stars for the HBO Max show have been announced, one of whom is a familiar face to Harry Potter fans.
Collider
'Outer Range' Renewed for Season 2 on Prime Video
Grab your cowboy hats and look out for gigantic holes in your property: Prime Video’s Outer Range has been renewed for a second season. The science-fiction Western series, led by Josh Brolin, was hanging in limbo for quite a while after its premiere on the streamer in April of this year, but reports confirm that the Abbott family will be back for a second season — this time, with a new showrunner.
Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Premiere Recap: The New Class Scrubs In — Plus, a Surprising Derek Tie Revealed
Full of “Aww!”-some throwbacks to the past and tantalizing harbingers of the future, Thursday’s ultra-zippy Grey’s Anatomy got the long-running ABC drama’s Season 19 off to a pretty fantastic start. We got, if not full, at least partial resolutions to two cliffhangers (Meredith and Nick’s relationship status and Owen and Teddy’s legal woes). We were introduced to the five new surgical residents who are pumping fresh blood into Grey Sloan. (More on them here.) And we had dropped on our heads two surprises — one of them delightfully Derek-based. And if you keep reading, we’ll go over most everything that...
ComicBook
Chucky Season 2 Premiere Streaming Free
Chucky's second season has launched, and Syfy and USA have released the season premiere on YouTube, so you can check it out for free. The series, which serves as a sequel to Don Mancini's Child's Play/Chucky movies (while also messing with the continuity in some shocking ways), left off on a huge cliffhanger, so this episode gives fans an opportunity to see how things are going to go for the next few weeks as the second season takes us in a new, almost-certainly-crazy, direction. In the second season, the surviving kids of Chucky's attack on his hometown (Hackensack, New Jersey) are shipped to a new Catholic school, with all their usual teen problems and fresh Chucky traumas coming with them into the restrictive new environment.
ComicBook
Hulu Renews Fan-Favorite Animated Series for Season 5
Attention, humans of Earth: Hulu has ordered a fifth season of Solar Opposites. The animated comedy series from co-creators Justin Roiland (Rick & Morty) and Mike McMahan (Star Trek: Lower Decks) announced its fifth season renewal Thursday during New York Comic-Con, just days after the A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special premiered on the streamer. A fourth season, which will consist of 12 new episodes, is already slated to arrive on Hulu in 2023 after scoring an early renewal last summer. See the official Solar Opposites Season 5 announcement below.
The White Lotus season 2: release date, trailer, cast, location and everything we know about the HBO show
After a successful first season, a new batch of vacationers will head off to a new resort.
Taissa Farmiga returns as Sister Irene in Warner Bros. upcoming horror sequel The Nun 2
Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema's highly-anticipated horror sequel The Nun 2 has brought back a familiar face with Taissa Farmiga set to return. The 28-year-old actress has signed on to reprise her role as Sister Irene in the sequel, according to Deadline. Warner Bros./New Line have also set a...
‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ Season 5: O-T Fagbenle Calls Rescuing Hannah a ‘Ticking Time Bomb’
June and Luke are more desperate than ever to rescue Hannah in 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5.
New report reveals Netflix and HBO's original Lord of the Rings series pitches
The first ever Lord of the Rings TV show could have been very different
In Brief: Cast grows for HBO Max's 'Dune' prequel series, and more
Emily Watson, who stars in the upcoming film God's Creatures, along with Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire actress Shirley Henderson have been tapped for lead roles in the HBO Max Dune prequel series, Dune: The Sisterhood, according to Variety. The show, per its official logline, "follows the Harkonnen Sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect known as the Bene Gesserit." Watson will play Valya Harkonnen and Henderson will play Tula Harkonnen, two sisters who have "risen to power in the Sisterhood, a secret organization of women who will go on to become the Bene Gesserit"...
Apple Insider
Get ready to pay to see 4K video on YouTube
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — YouTube viewers may have to pay if they want high-resolution streams in future, as the video service is testing limiting 4K video resolution to Premium subscribers.
ETOnline.com
Every James Bond Movie Is Now Streaming on Prime Video to Celebrate The Series' 60th Anniversary
To celebrate the 60th anniversary of the James Bond movie franchise, all 25 movies films are now available to watch on Amazon's streaming platform Prime Video. In addition to every James Bond film, Amazon also premiered a new documentary about the theme songs called The Sound of 007. As part of the anniversary celebration, all 25 Bond films are free to Prime members for a limited time.
murphysmultiverse.com
Marvel Studios Developing ‘Armor Wars’ as a Movie Instead of Disney+ Series
Ever since it was officially announced, fans have eagerly been awaiting news regarding Marvel Studios’ Armor Wars. The project was to be made into a Disney+ series, however, outside of Yassir Lester being announced as the head writer, very little news seemed to surface regarding the project. Lester and leading man, Don Cheadle, assured fans it was coming, though, and now it appears we might have a reason as to why the project is moving so slowly.
Is ‘Amsterdam’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?
A doctor, a nurse, and a lawyer walk into an Amsterdam train station. This isn’t the set-up for a joke, this is the premise of the new Christian Bale movie, Amsterdam, which opens in theaters this weekend. Loosely based on the true story of a 1933 plot to overthrow U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt and install a dictator, Amsterdam stars Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington as the three prime suspects in a murder of a US Senator in the 1930s. But the star power doesn’t end there—the Amsterdam cast also includes Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldaña, Mike...
Final Seasons for 'The Flash' and 'Riverdale' as Network Shifts
No one seems to know, especially the creators who made the network a homebase for plugged in teens, superhero fans and admirers of off-beat television. A slew of recent pieces in The Hollywood Reporter have given fans and observers a sense of the future of the network, which canceled a whopping ten shows this year, including the cultishly beloved DC Comics program “Legends of Tomorrow,” and also renewed “The Flash,” and “Riverdale,” once two of its most popular programs, for abbreviated final seasons.
