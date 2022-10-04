Chucky's second season has launched, and Syfy and USA have released the season premiere on YouTube, so you can check it out for free. The series, which serves as a sequel to Don Mancini's Child's Play/Chucky movies (while also messing with the continuity in some shocking ways), left off on a huge cliffhanger, so this episode gives fans an opportunity to see how things are going to go for the next few weeks as the second season takes us in a new, almost-certainly-crazy, direction. In the second season, the surviving kids of Chucky's attack on his hometown (Hackensack, New Jersey) are shipped to a new Catholic school, with all their usual teen problems and fresh Chucky traumas coming with them into the restrictive new environment.

TV SERIES ・ 15 HOURS AGO