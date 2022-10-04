Read full article on original website
Ozzy Osbourne’s New Album Lands Him Highest U.K. Chart Position of Career
Ozzy Osbourne's latest album Patient Number 9, which was released on Sept. 9, has landed him the highest U.K. chart position of his career after debuting at No. 2 on the chart. The record is Osbourne's second solo release in the last decade, following 2020's Ordinary Man, which peaked at...
Mike Shinoda Reveals What Gave Him the Confidence to Pursue Music
There are many ways for kids to get into music, but ultimately you have to get up onstage to take that big step forward if you want to perform. In the latest edition of Linkin Park's "Notes" where the members are sharing their lives with fans through the band's mailing list, Mike Shinoda offers insight to his musical start, revealing that a youth group helped provide him with the confidence he eventually needed to pursue a career in music.
Godsmack’s Sully Erna Clarifies ‘Final Album’ Talk, Reveals No Plans to Break Up
Godsmack's new song "Surrender" arrived earlier this week, with a new album announcement expected shortly. But for some time this year, singer Sully Erna has been discussing the possibility that this could be the band's final album release. Now in a discussion with Minneapolis/St. Paul's 93X host Pablo (as heard below), Erna has offered some clarification on those comments and how it pertains to the band's future.
See Video of Guns N’ Roses Rehearsing Unreleased Song
We've been waiting for new music from Guns N' Roses all year, and based on footage from a recent rehearsal, it's possible that we may hear it soon. Footage of the band practicing an unreleased song surfaced on social media a few days ago. Last year, Guns released "Absurd" and...
Listen to the heartwarming voicemail Taylor Hawkins left for Miley Cyrus urging her to cover Def Leppard's Photograph
Miley was one of the stars of the show at this week's Taylor Hawkins tribute show - and it turns out the man himself was behind her decision to sing the Def Leppard classic. By far the biggest talking point in rock music this week has been the incredible Taylor Hawkins tribute show that took place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, September 27.
Paramore Condemn Male Fan Who Allegedly Assaulted Multiple Women at Show
Are speaking out after learning of a troubling incident that occurred at one of their shows this week in Salt Lake City. According to the group, there was a man in the crowd at the show who allegedly both physically and verbally assaulted multiple women in the audience, and they've let it be known that this is not something that they condone.
Willow Blames Gatekeepers for Metal Fans Often Being Older White Men
Willow started turning the heads of many rock fans in 2021 with her collaboration with Travis Barker on "Transparent Soul" that hit the pop-punk / emo sweet spot for many listeners. Now the one-time "Whip My Hair" child star is ramping up to the release of her second rock-leaning album, Coping Mechanism, and sharing the impact that harder rock has had on her life.
Music: Scott Weiland, John Lennon, Prince, RUSH, Billie Joe Armstrong +More
I know it's October. But check out this previously unreleased cover of the late Scott Weiland singing John Lennon's "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)." Prince's Estate Wouldn't Let the Sinead O'Connor Documentary Use "Nothing Compares 2 U" "Nothing Compares 2 U" was far and away Sinead O'Connor's biggest hit. But...
A Rock Star Said God Allowed Paul McCartney to Write The Beatles’ ‘Let It Be’
A rock star who is Mormon said God allowed Paul McCartney to write The Beatles' "Let It Be." The song charted twice in the United Kingdom.
Flashback: Johnny Cash’s “God’s Gonna Cut You Down” Music Video Featured Kanye West, Kid Rock, Johnny Depp And Many More
As we know, Johnny Cash was not only known for his legendary songwriting, but his ability to take songs previously recorded by other artists, put his own twist to it, and turn these covers into hit making machines. We saw it with “Hurt,” which was originally recorded by Nine Inch...
Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder Join Forces for Epic ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’ Performance: VIDEO
Stevie Nicks headlined Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival this weekend, and the Pearl Jam frontman joined her for a song. “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” was a massive hit for Stevie Nicks as a solo artist. But it almost didn’t happen. Her solo debut album was Bella Donna in 1981. She was working with Jimmy Iovine on the album, and he wasn’t convinced the album had a hit single. Meanwhile, he was also working with Tom Petty. He asked Petty if he had a song that he could contribute, and he offered up the duet.
44 Years Ago: Black Sabbath Release ‘Never Say Die!’
No one could hold a candle to Black Sabbath for their first six albums, but in 1976 the knots frayed by bad contracts, fraudulent bookkeeping, alcohol and drug addiction and complete mental and physical exhaustion started to rapidly unravel. 1976’s Technical Ecstasy was an unfocused record without much bite. The end of an era came less than two years later when Black Sabbath released their final ‘70s album with Ozzy Osbourne on vocals, Never Say Die!, which came out Sept. 28, 1978.
Wolfgang Van Halen suggests VH reunion is off the table, says former members are too "dysfunctional" to organise it anyway
Wolfgang Van Halen discusses the potential of a Van Halen reunion in Classic Rock magazine, and says playing VH songs at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concerts "delivered that catharsis" for him
System of a Down Fans Keep Scaring Serj Tankian by Yelling ‘Wake Up!’ at Him in Public
Imagine your wildest dreams come true: You're a rock star. You have a huge hit song. Everyone loves it. Everyone knows the words. Then flash forward 20 or so years: You're walking down the street and some dude scares the shit outta you by screaming "WAKE UP" in your ear as you are going to get your morning coffee. Then repeat this, morning after morning. Welcome to Serj Tankian from System of a Down's world.
74-Year-Old Sammy Hagar Shares His Secret on How to Not Grow Old
Sammy Hagar just released his latest studio album with The Circle, Crazy Times, last week. During a new interview, the 74-year-old rocker shared his secret on how not to get old, and how he's managed to have such a long and stable career. Hagar released several albums with the bands...
See Exclusive First Look at New My Chemical Romance Figure + Plush Set
Kidrobot, an art toy, apparel and lifestyle accessory company, has teamed up with My Chemical Romance for a series of limited edition vinyl figure sets and plushes. Today (Sept. 30), we're giving you an exclusive first look at one of the collections. The figure sets and plushes for the band's...
9 Things We Love About Slipknot’s New Album ‘The End, So Far’
Loudwire is bringing you 9 Things We Love About Slipknot's New Album, The End, So Far because as your No. 1 destination for all things Slipknot, what else on earth could we possibly be doing on release day?. Not since Vol. 3: (The Subliminal Verses) have we only had to...
How Slipknot Learned to Love Each Other More After Deaths of Joey Jordison + Paul Gray
In many ways, The End. So Far marks the end of an era for Slipknot, though the band has ensured that the album title does not signify the end of their career. But at this point, there is some time for reflection, and during a chat with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, singer Corey Taylor was asked about the band's late former drummer Joey Jordison.
BSCBR – “Children Of The Grave” (Black Sabbath Cover)
Back in 2020, we wrote about Black Sabbath Cover Band Rehearsal — an NYC-based supergroup of Black Sabbath-loving indie musicians comprising Nick Zinner (Yeah Yeah Yeahs), Angel Deradoorian (Deradoorian), Greg Fox, Brad Truax (Interpol), and Mick Barr (Ocrilim, Krallice). Their first release was 2020’s Masters Of Rehearsal featuring “Sweet Leaf” and “Fairies Wear Boots.” Today, BSCBR are announcing their return in the form of a new 7-inch: BSCBR: Master Of Rehearsal Vol 2, out October 28. In honor of BSCBR’s Vol 2, they’re also sharing a chugging cover of “Children Of The Grave.” The B-side will be a cover of “Electric Funeral.”
Oasis + Liam Gallagher Guitarist Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs Reveals His Cancer Is ‘Gone’
There's some good news from former Oasis and recent Liam Gallagher guitarist Paul "Bonehead" Arthurs, who has revealed that after a recent doctor's visit, he's learned that his cancer is now gone. Arthurs was diagnosed with tonsil cancer back in April, revealing his plans to take a break from playing...
