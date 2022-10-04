ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
Loudwire

Mike Shinoda Reveals What Gave Him the Confidence to Pursue Music

There are many ways for kids to get into music, but ultimately you have to get up onstage to take that big step forward if you want to perform. In the latest edition of Linkin Park's "Notes" where the members are sharing their lives with fans through the band's mailing list, Mike Shinoda offers insight to his musical start, revealing that a youth group helped provide him with the confidence he eventually needed to pursue a career in music.
MUSIC
Loudwire

Godsmack’s Sully Erna Clarifies ‘Final Album’ Talk, Reveals No Plans to Break Up

Godsmack's new song "Surrender" arrived earlier this week, with a new album announcement expected shortly. But for some time this year, singer Sully Erna has been discussing the possibility that this could be the band's final album release. Now in a discussion with Minneapolis/St. Paul's 93X host Pablo (as heard below), Erna has offered some clarification on those comments and how it pertains to the band's future.
MUSIC
Loudwire

See Video of Guns N’ Roses Rehearsing Unreleased Song

We've been waiting for new music from Guns N' Roses all year, and based on footage from a recent rehearsal, it's possible that we may hear it soon. Footage of the band practicing an unreleased song surfaced on social media a few days ago. Last year, Guns released "Absurd" and...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chester Bennington
Person
Machine Gun Kelly
Person
Nipsey Hussle
Person
Mac Miller
Louder

Listen to the heartwarming voicemail Taylor Hawkins left for Miley Cyrus urging her to cover Def Leppard's Photograph

Miley was one of the stars of the show at this week's Taylor Hawkins tribute show - and it turns out the man himself was behind her decision to sing the Def Leppard classic. By far the biggest talking point in rock music this week has been the incredible Taylor Hawkins tribute show that took place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, September 27.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Loudwire

Willow Blames Gatekeepers for Metal Fans Often Being Older White Men

Willow started turning the heads of many rock fans in 2021 with her collaboration with Travis Barker on "Transparent Soul" that hit the pop-punk / emo sweet spot for many listeners. Now the one-time "Whip My Hair" child star is ramping up to the release of her second rock-leaning album, Coping Mechanism, and sharing the impact that harder rock has had on her life.
MUSIC
iheart.com

Music: Scott Weiland, John Lennon, Prince, RUSH, Billie Joe Armstrong +More

I know it's October. But check out this previously unreleased cover of the late Scott Weiland singing John Lennon's "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)." Prince's Estate Wouldn't Let the Sinead O'Connor Documentary Use "Nothing Compares 2 U" "Nothing Compares 2 U" was far and away Sinead O'Connor's biggest hit. But...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Mgk#Hotel Diablo
Outsider.com

Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder Join Forces for Epic ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around’ Performance: VIDEO

Stevie Nicks headlined Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival this weekend, and the Pearl Jam frontman joined her for a song. “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around” was a massive hit for Stevie Nicks as a solo artist. But it almost didn’t happen. Her solo debut album was Bella Donna in 1981. She was working with Jimmy Iovine on the album, and he wasn’t convinced the album had a hit single. Meanwhile, he was also working with Tom Petty. He asked Petty if he had a song that he could contribute, and he offered up the duet.
MUSIC
Loudwire

44 Years Ago: Black Sabbath Release ‘Never Say Die!’

No one could hold a candle to Black Sabbath for their first six albums, but in 1976 the knots frayed by bad contracts, fraudulent bookkeeping, alcohol and drug addiction and complete mental and physical exhaustion started to rapidly unravel. 1976’s Technical Ecstasy was an unfocused record without much bite. The end of an era came less than two years later when Black Sabbath released their final ‘70s album with Ozzy Osbourne on vocals, Never Say Die!, which came out Sept. 28, 1978.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Poland
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Loudwire

System of a Down Fans Keep Scaring Serj Tankian by Yelling ‘Wake Up!’ at Him in Public

Imagine your wildest dreams come true: You're a rock star. You have a huge hit song. Everyone loves it. Everyone knows the words. Then flash forward 20 or so years: You're walking down the street and some dude scares the shit outta you by screaming "WAKE UP" in your ear as you are going to get your morning coffee. Then repeat this, morning after morning. Welcome to Serj Tankian from System of a Down's world.
ROCK MUSIC
Loudwire

74-Year-Old Sammy Hagar Shares His Secret on How to Not Grow Old

Sammy Hagar just released his latest studio album with The Circle, Crazy Times, last week. During a new interview, the 74-year-old rocker shared his secret on how not to get old, and how he's managed to have such a long and stable career. Hagar released several albums with the bands...
MUSIC
Stereogum

BSCBR – “Children Of The Grave” (Black Sabbath Cover)

Back in 2020, we wrote about Black Sabbath Cover Band Rehearsal — an NYC-based supergroup of Black Sabbath-loving indie musicians comprising Nick Zinner (Yeah Yeah Yeahs), Angel Deradoorian (Deradoorian), Greg Fox, Brad Truax (Interpol), and Mick Barr (Ocrilim, Krallice). Their first release was 2020’s Masters Of Rehearsal featuring “Sweet Leaf” and “Fairies Wear Boots.” Today, BSCBR are announcing their return in the form of a new 7-inch: BSCBR: Master Of Rehearsal Vol 2, out October 28. In honor of BSCBR’s Vol 2, they’re also sharing a chugging cover of “Children Of The Grave.” The B-side will be a cover of “Electric Funeral.”
ROCK MUSIC
Loudwire

Loudwire

21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.

Comments / 0

Community Policy