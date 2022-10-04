Keysville man arrested for impersonating a police officer

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A Keysville man is facing charges after reportedly impersonating a police officer.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ronald L. O’Brien on October 3 in reference to Impersonating a Police Officer.

Investigators say O’Brien, a code enforcement officer, was initiating traffic stops on citizens while using a city owned vehicle with blue lights he installed.

O’Brien is not a state certified Law Enforcement Officer.

If you have been stopped by this man, you are asked to contact the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at 706-554-6633

