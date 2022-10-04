Man shot in front of Conover home, police say

Authorities said Isaiah Knight died during the deadly shooting on Eighth Avenue SW. — A 24-year-old man was shot and killed in front of his grandmother’s home over the weekend in Conover, police said.

Authorities said Isaiah Knight died at a hospital after Sunday’s shooting on Eighth Avenue SW.

The Conover Police Department is looking for a Red Cadillac SRX SUV, which could have damage to the driver’s side back-passenger window.

