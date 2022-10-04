Albuquerque to install security cameras to monitor new speed cameras

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is installing security cameras in an effort to protects its new speed cameras. After some of the city’s speed cameras have been vandalized and even stolen, the Albuquerque Police Department says the plan is to install surveillance cameras to keep tabs on select speed cameras around the city.

Story continues below:

The camera on Montgomery near Eubank is out for repairs after it became the latest speed camera to fall prey to vandals. After someone stole the camera on Lead in June, crews raised the cameras on Lead and Coal out of arm’s reach. The company that makes the cameras are responsible for repair costs.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.