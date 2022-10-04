ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque to install security cameras to monitor new speed cameras

By Isaac Cruz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2piqIm_0iLTIYpJ00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is installing security cameras in an effort to protects its new speed cameras. After some of the city’s speed cameras have been vandalized and even stolen, the Albuquerque Police Department says the plan is to install surveillance cameras to keep tabs on select speed cameras around the city.

Story continues below:

The camera on Montgomery near Eubank is out for repairs after it became the latest speed camera to fall prey to vandals. After someone stole the camera on Lead in June, crews raised the cameras on Lead and Coal out of arm’s reach. The company that makes the cameras are responsible for repair costs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 9

Anthony
2d ago

it was a waste of money the first time it is a waste of money this time if you get a ticket from one of these you don't have to pay it it's not a police officer it's not a cop it is a third party ticket they can't give you a bench warrant they can't take away your driver's license they can't do anything but send it to a collection agency so what's the point of having these up a waste of money a waste of time like I said before it is a third party entity you don't have to pay the ticket there is nothing they can do about it

Reply
3
Nathaniel King
1d ago

And then we will need cameras for the cameras that get stolen lol. Welcome to Michelle Lujan Grishams crime ridden state

Reply
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

311 reports show what visitors see during Balloon Fiesta

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While the city says it always wants to put on its best face for Balloon Fiesta, it’s clear Downtown needs constant work. One look at the 311 website gives you an idea of what tourists have been seeing in Downtown Albuquerque over the past week. “They need to get on that for […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Rodents to blame for Santa Fe County truck fire

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County firefighters say rodents are to blame for a truck fire. Crews from Pojoaque were called out to the fire Wednesday and quickly got it knocked down. It appears there were rodents in the engine compartment, possibly looking for a warm place to hold up for the winter. They […]
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Thieves target Albuquerque food truck owner during busiest time

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque food truck owner said he was targeted by thieves. It also comes during one of the busiest weeks for business with Balloon Fiesta. Sawing, drilling, and fixing wasn’t part of Tuesday’s plan, for owner of Mike’s Mighty Meats, Michael Mondragon. “My buddy Phil…came out to help me out. We found […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Camera#Surveillance Cameras#Ballon Fiesta#Eubank#Nexstar Media Inc#New Mexico News#Videos
KRQE News 13

Man faces six years for fatal Laguna Pueblo DWI crash

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) –An Acoma man will spend nearly six years in federal prison for a drunk driving crash on the Laguna Pueblo that killed his passenger. Anthony Faustine, 42, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter for the crash in April 2020. Prosecutors say Faustine was twice the legal limit when he fled form law enforcement, lost […]
LAGUNA, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque gun shops see more first-time gun buyers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – More and more people are buying guns, many for the very first time. “It’s a big increase. We’re seeing about 50-60% of the people coming in are new faces,” Arnold Gallegos, the owner of ABQ Guns, said. The shop, near Coors and Montano, said they had never seen anything like it. Gallegos says […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Autopsy confirms Albuquerque teen died of smoke inhalation during police standoff

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials have released the autopsy report on 15-year-old Brett Rosenau who died in a house fire during a police standoff. The results confirm what officials said, that Rosenau died of smoke inhalation during that July standoff in southeast Albuquerque. The Albuquerque Police Department and Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office were at the home […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Security Cameras
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Updated ordinance, New gun owners, Scattered rain, Safe outdoor spaces, Saved hawk

Tuesday’s Top Stories Balloon Fiesta’s 50th is here, so what’s new and what’s next? NMSP investigating fatal OIS in Bernalillo Businesses say Albuquerque panhandlers are getting out of control Javonté Johnson is impressing at UNM Basketball practice City of Albuquerque to host a ‘junk jog’ later this month Albuquerque councilor challenges districting requirements New Mexico […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD: SWAT situation leads to officer involved shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department says the SWAT was activated Wednesday night for a barricaded person on Betts St near Indian School and Constitution. Police say the suspect is in custody after a carjacking led to the SWAT standoff. Police say the carjacking happened near Montgomery and San Pedro. They say officers tracked […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Balloon Fiesta pilot briefing, day 5

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Wednesday is day five of the 2022 Balloon Fiesta. The pilots briefing takes place at 6 a.m. Wednesday morning. Pilots and officials will meet to determine if the balloons are safe to go up. Officials will raise the green flag, yellow flag or red flag depending on conditions. There is currently light […]
KRQE News 13

City of Albuquerque celebrates Energy Efficiency Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Albuquerque is among those celebrating Energy Efficiency Day. City leaders took the opportunity to highlight the ways that city government is saving electricity. It includes installing more solar panels on its buildings and upgrading the lighting and insulation. “We’re using less energy overall and it’s an important strategy in […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Shelter in place lifted after police take man into custody

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Coronado Elementary School and YDI Head Start were placed in a shelter in place Wednesday morning. Police received initial reports of a man pointing what appeared to be a gun at people passing by in the area. When officers arrived on scene they say the man pointed the same item at them. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Shelter in place at Coronado Elementary lifted

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A shelter in place was lifted for Coronado Elementary after police took an individual into custody. Albuquerque Police say they were attempting to make contact with an individual who may have been armed with a weapon. Police have taken that person into custody. There is no...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

NMSP: Man shot had aimed rifle at officers

BERNALILLO, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police have released more information in an officer-involved shooting involving the Sandoval County Sheriff’s Office and the Bernalillo Police Department. The shooting happened on October 3 in the area of 1039 Bosque Loop in Bernalillo. According to NMSP, the Sandoval County...
BERNALILLO, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

37K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy