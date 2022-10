When you aren’t investing in coupons at The State Fair, the following pop-ups and brand new stores offer cool, only-in-Dallas ways to flex your spending power this October. La Vie Style House’s vintage-inspired tunics and caftans have practically become a uniform for some North Texas women. Now, there’s even more to add to an LVSH collection. The Dallas-based brand has partnered with The Woods Fine Jewelry on a 30-piece capsule — launching today, October 7 — featuring natural and precious stones. The collaboration with the sister-owned, Aspen-bred brand will be sold exclusively at La Vie’s Highland Park Village flagship. (Prices range from $770 up to $20,000.)

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO