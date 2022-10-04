Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State heads comes home after dominant defensive performanceThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes blitz Indiana 4-0 behind Flotre’s three assistsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes travel to Indiana looking for consecutive conference victoriesThe LanternBloomington, IN
Men’s Soccer: No. 22 Ohio State takes down No. 15 Indiana 2-1 in Big Ten openerThe LanternColumbus, OH
6 of the Best Covered Bridges in Indiana to Visit this FallTravel MavenIndiana State
WISH-TV
Cinnaholic opens first Indiana location in Carmel
You can now refer to yourself as a “Cinnaholic” thanks to this bakery made for people like you in mind, and it gets even better because everything on the menu is vegan, dairy and lactose-free. That means just about anyone can enjoy these delicious desserts. The first Cinnaholic...
Local architect to restore a famous Vigo Co. home
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A famous Vigo County home welcomed visitors for the first time in decades. The Rocky Edge Estate in southern Vigo County was first purchased by the Root family, who’s famous for the Coca-Cola contour bottle, in the 1920s. They built up the 88-acre property and the home up until the […]
WTHI
One local woman is hoping to relocate her business to this Terre Haute neighborhood
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Several big topics are up for discussion at this week's Terre Haute City Council meeting. One involves bringing what some are calling a "Botox Center" to a local neighborhood. So far, there has been some good feedback but others have expressed some concerns. If approved,...
Inside Indiana Business
Southern Indiana hospice provider acquired
Minnesota-based St. Croix Hospice is expanding its Midwest footprint with its acquisition of Adaptive Hospice LLC in Jeffersonville, the company announced Wednesday. The deal brings Adaptive’s locations in Indianapolis, Jeffersonville and Newburgh under the St. Croix brand, though financial terms are not being disclosed. The acquisition marks St. Croix’s...
The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History
The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
indianapolismonthly.com
Prewitt Theatre’s Coming Attraction
THE DAYS of “talkies” and popcorn have come and gone for Plainfield’s historic Prewitt Theatre, but the site’s new owners, Keller Huff Restaurant Group, plan to draw new crowds to an upscale dining experience. The local restauranteurs’ reimagination of the space will include a rooftop dining area as well as a swanky dining room and a modern bar inside the building’s former law office. Design renderings feature framed glamor shots of stars from Hollywood’s Golden Age, cozy chairs and couches in the Art Deco style, and a large stage for live entertainment. The restaurant group has also brought in head chef Ricky Hatfield, whose resume includes positions at Char Blue, Peterson’s, Sullivan’s Steakhouse, and Skyline Club, to design the menu in anticipation of The Prewitt’s proposed mid-October debut. 121 W. Main St., Plainfield, prewittdining.com.
The Largest Antique Mall in Indiana is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Indiana is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the infamous Exit 76 Antique Mall in Edinburgh. Keep reading to learn more.
WANE-TV
Yelp: Indiana ranks twice in list of 100 best taco spots
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Yelp has compiled a list of the best places to eat tacos, and Indiana shows up twice in the rankings. The new rankings, “Yelp’s Top 100 Taco Spots in America” include two restaurants in Indianapolis that specialize in traditional Mexican dishes. Tlaolli was...
Inside Indiana Business
Three Hoosier cities among top 10 for best places
Personal finance website WalletHub has released its list of 2022’s Best Small Cities in America and three central Indiana communities are in the top 10. WalletHub says it compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 across 43 key indicators, such as housing costs, school system quality and the crime rate.
WIBC.com
NWS: Expect Frost This Weekend Across Indiana
STATEWIDE–Temperatures are about to get colder across Indiana. “A cold front arrives tonight. High temperatures will only be in the mid-to-upper 50s Friday across the state. This is a reminder that the season is changing,” said Matt Eckhoff, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis. Many places...
Indiana Daily Student
OPINION: Abolish scooters on IU's campus
People proceed to use scooters within the Bloomington community despite recent incidents. Scooter companies, such as Lime and Bird, have rapid expansion at college campuses nationwide. Removing scooters from the IU campus will persuade students to walk or bike around campus two “healthier options” or utilize public transportation, free for...
WRBI Radio
Michael S. Frakes – 58
Michael Shane Frakes, 58, of Columbus, passed away at 6:50 a.m. on Saturday, October 1, 2022 in Greensburg. He was born on April 13, 1964 in Muncie, Indiana, the son of Thomas and Lydia (Kelley) Frakes. He was a member of the First Christian Church in New Point and he enjoyed horses, boating and working on cars. He married Teresa Scheibler on December 15, 1998 in Versailles and she survives. Also surviving is his mother, Lydia Frakes of Las Vegas, Nevada, his daughter; Chelsey Murphy of North Carolina; his step daughter, Clarise Minning of New Point, his son; Daniel Frakes of West Branch, Michigan, his step sons; Brent Hull of Orlando, Florida, Jarrod Hull and Fritz Minning both of Greensburg, his sisters; Rhonda Redwine of Madison, Indiana, Cathy Cushing of Union City, Indiana and Lisa Brown of Lubbock, Texas and his seven grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father. Following his wishes he will be cremated and there will be a memorial service held October 8, 2022 at 4 p.m. at the New Point Community building. Bass & Gasper Funeral Home & Crematory in Westport has been entrusted with handling the arrangements. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.bassgasper.com.
Fox 59
This Indiana BMV branch will close next month
DANVILLE, Ind. – The Danville BMV branch will close next month. The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced that the last day of operation for the branch will be Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. BMV Commissioner Joe B. Hoage approved the move, adding that the decision came after a “multi-year...
wbiw.com
Fire consumes home on Shawswick School Road
BEDFORD – Firefighters from Shawswick and Pleasant Run Township Volunteer Fire Departments battled a mobile home fire in the 300 block of Shawswick School Road Monday. The fire was reported at 5:34 p.m. According to Shawswick VFD Chief Bob Brown, when firefighters arrived the mobile home was on the ground. The fire had consumed it.
indyschild.com
All Aboard the French Lick Polar Express Train Ride
The holiday season is just around the corner, which means holiday train rides are about to begin. One of Indiana’s top holiday train rides is the French Lick Polar Express Train Ride. This magical experience opens on November 4th and runs through December 23rd. What to expect on the...
Indiana Daily Student
IDS Housing Fair returns to IMU Alumni Hall, offers students chance to meet with off-campus housing representatives
The Indiana Daily Student will host the fall 2022 Housing Fair from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 19 in Alumni Hall, located in the Indiana Memorial Union. This event will give students the chance to find off-campus housing for the 2023-24 school year. Students can also enter to win gift cards or other prizes from local Bloomington businesses.
wyrz.org
Stinesville man injured in tree stand fall
(Bloomington) Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a tree stand accident that occurred Sunday afternoon in Monroe County after being dispatched to the area near the 9550 block of Elwren Lane. Initial investigation revealed that Davey Summitt, 70, of Stinesville, was attempting to ascend a tree with a climbing tree stand...
‘Ack Ack Gun’ added to Vigo Veterans Memorial Park
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Visitors may take note of a “big” piece of history now standing in the Vigo County Veterans Memorial Park in Terre Haute. An anti-aircraft gun from the Navy was recently installed in the park. Commonly called an Ack Ack Gun, the installation will be dedicated through a ceremony this weekend. […]
witzamfm.com
Local Business Owner given Distinguished Award
Dubois Co.- One local business owner is being recognized for his years of service to the community. In 1993, Boy Scouts of America Buffalo Trace District held their first Distinguished Citizens Award banquet. After twenty-nine other winners, Andy Krempp of Krempp Construction was honored as the 30th. Krempp was in...
Celebrating 31 Bridges, the Parke County Covered Bridge Festival is Indiana’s Largest
Tis the season for covered bridges! I don't know if it's my age or just the time of year --perhaps a little of both, but it's like a switch suddenly flipped in my brain and I find myself with an insatiable urge to see scenic covered bridges. It is a...
