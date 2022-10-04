ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham, OR

kptv.com

Mother, 2 sons lose home in early morning Gresham house fire

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A mother and her two sons are now without a home after an early morning house fire in Gresham on Tuesday. Around 5 a.m. both Gresham and Portland fire officials were dispatched to a 2-alarm fire at Golfside Apartments on NE Division St. According to a...
GRESHAM, OR
kptv.com

1 in serious condition after car crashes into Clackamas Wingstop

CLACKAMAS Ore. (KPTV) – One person is in serious condition after a car smashed through the front of a Clackamas restaurant on Thursday afternoon. According to Clackamas Fire, crews responded just before 3 p.m. to reports of a white SUV inside the Clackamas Wingstop on Southeast Sunnyside Road. Dagney...
CLACKAMAS, OR
kptv.com

Two hospitalized after shooting in Old Town

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that injured two people in the Old Town Chinatown neighborhood. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday at Northwest Glisan Street and Northwest 6th Avenue. Police said a man was located at the scene with an injury to one of his legs. He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be okay.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Motorcyclist dead after crash with minivan in SE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A motorcyclist has died following a crash with a minivan in Southeast Portland on Wednesday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Officers responded just after 7 p.m. to the crash at the intersection of Southeast 6th Avenue and Southeast Morrison Street. The motorcyclist was...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

NE Portland neighborhood frustrated by nonstop illegal dumping

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) — Illegal trash dumping is a problem that doesn’t seem to be getting any better for one northeast Portland neighborhood. Rodney Robbins lives in the Montavilla neighborhood and said trash in the street has been a problem for months, but recently, it’s gotten worse.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

MCSO: 2 hospitalized following officer-involved shooting in NE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Deputies have released new information on a Wednesday officer-involved shooting near the Lloyd Center that ended with two suspects hospitalized. According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy assigned to the Transit Police Division encountered a man just before 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of NE Grand Avenue & NE Holladay Street. During the conversation, an altercation ensued for unnamed reasons, according to MCSO. A woman also became involved, at which point the shooting happened.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Milwaukie bicyclist taken to hospital after early morning collision with van

MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) – A bicyclist was taken to the hospital after colliding with a van in Milwaukie early Tuesday. According to the Milwaukie Police Department, officers responded just before 6 a.m. to the area of SE Lake Road at the Highway 224 exit. Investigators learned the driver of a Toyota Sienna had turned west, off the offramp onto SE Lake Road, after stopping at the stop sign when the crash occurred. The driver told police he did not see the bicyclist and stopped as soon as the two collided.
MILWAUKIE, OR
kptv.com

Gladstone man dies after being hit by driver on Hwy 99E

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died at a hospital after he was hit by a driver in Clackamas County on Tuesday, according to Oregon State Police. The crash happened at about 7:48 p.m. on Highway 99E at Southeast Risley Avenue. OSP said a driver in a Subaru Outback was northbound when they hit a pedestrian, 67-year-old Timothy Harpole, of Gladstone, as they passed through the intersection.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Heavy police response to officer involved shooting in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A heavy police response was responding to an officer-involved shooting in Portland near the Lloyd Center on Wednesday afternoon. At least 29 police units responded to the area of Northeast Grand Avenue at Northeast Holladay Street around 1:24 p.m. where the incident started. But further emergency crews responded to Northeast Grand at Weidler where the shooting happened.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

1 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash between 2 cars

STAYTON, Ore. (KPTV) - A head-on crash between two cars left a woman dead Monday evening outside the city of Stayton, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s Deputies responded at about 7:15 p.m. to Southeast Golf Club Road near Southeast Mill Creek Road. An initial investigation showed that a red Kia Rio was traveling north on SE Golf Club Road when it crossed the center line while negotiating a curve and hit an oncoming black Kia Optima head-on.
STAYTON, OR
kptv.com

Multiple units respond following large NE Portland homeless camp fire

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Multiple agencies responded Monday after a homeless camp in Northeast Portland caught fire. According to Portland Fire and Rescue, crews first responded around 1 p.m. to the 7700 block of NE Lombard Street. Officials say crews arrived and began extinguishing the camp fire as well...
PORTLAND, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove Police Log: Burglar rearranges furniture in home

The Forest Grove Police Department responds to ordinary and not-so-ordinary calls for service from Sept. 16-22, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Sept. 16 Night shift officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in which an escalating argument was underway. On arrival, police found instead one intoxicated individual expressing himself at an elevated volume, but no fight or argument. He agreed to keep it down....
FOREST GROVE, OR
kptv.com

‘Really disappointing’: Neighbors in NE Portland describe hearing gunshots

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Just days after two deadly shootings in Portland, neighbors in one community are on edge after gunshots rang out near their homes. Neighbors near Northeast Rodney and Graham streets say flashing police lights and sirens used to be uncommon in their neighborhood. However, it seems like no area is safe from the crime they say is spreading all over Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Fiery crash leaves one dead on Highway 22

GATES, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver was found dead after the semi-truck went over an embankment and caught fire Monday night, according to Oregon State Police. The Kenworth CMV was driving westbound on Highway 22 near milepost 35 when it left the road. The semi-truck was destroyed after catching fire. Emergency personnel declared the driver dead at the scene. OSP will release the identity of the driver after the next of kin is notified.
GATES, OR
kptv.com

Reward offered for tips about deadly shooting at Northgate Park

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward for help locating the suspect or suspects in a deadly shooting at Northgate Park. According to PPB, officers responded around 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19 to shots fired at Northgate Park....
PORTLAND, OR

