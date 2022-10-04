Read full article on original website
Mother, 2 sons lose home in early morning Gresham house fire
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A mother and her two sons are now without a home after an early morning house fire in Gresham on Tuesday. Around 5 a.m. both Gresham and Portland fire officials were dispatched to a 2-alarm fire at Golfside Apartments on NE Division St. According to a...
1 in serious condition after car crashes into Clackamas Wingstop
CLACKAMAS Ore. (KPTV) – One person is in serious condition after a car smashed through the front of a Clackamas restaurant on Thursday afternoon. According to Clackamas Fire, crews responded just before 3 p.m. to reports of a white SUV inside the Clackamas Wingstop on Southeast Sunnyside Road. Dagney...
Two hospitalized after shooting in Old Town
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that injured two people in the Old Town Chinatown neighborhood. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on Wednesday at Northwest Glisan Street and Northwest 6th Avenue. Police said a man was located at the scene with an injury to one of his legs. He was taken to an area hospital and is expected to be okay.
Motorcyclist dead after crash with minivan in SE Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A motorcyclist has died following a crash with a minivan in Southeast Portland on Wednesday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Officers responded just after 7 p.m. to the crash at the intersection of Southeast 6th Avenue and Southeast Morrison Street. The motorcyclist was...
Multi-vehicle crash closes eastbound lanes of TV Hwy in Hillsboro
A crash involving multiple vehicles on Tualatin-Valley Highway near Cornelius Pass Road has shut down the eastbound lanes Thursday morning.
NE Portland neighborhood frustrated by nonstop illegal dumping
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) — Illegal trash dumping is a problem that doesn’t seem to be getting any better for one northeast Portland neighborhood. Rodney Robbins lives in the Montavilla neighborhood and said trash in the street has been a problem for months, but recently, it’s gotten worse.
MCSO: 2 hospitalized following officer-involved shooting in NE Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Deputies have released new information on a Wednesday officer-involved shooting near the Lloyd Center that ended with two suspects hospitalized. According to the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy assigned to the Transit Police Division encountered a man just before 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of NE Grand Avenue & NE Holladay Street. During the conversation, an altercation ensued for unnamed reasons, according to MCSO. A woman also became involved, at which point the shooting happened.
Milwaukie bicyclist taken to hospital after early morning collision with van
MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) – A bicyclist was taken to the hospital after colliding with a van in Milwaukie early Tuesday. According to the Milwaukie Police Department, officers responded just before 6 a.m. to the area of SE Lake Road at the Highway 224 exit. Investigators learned the driver of a Toyota Sienna had turned west, off the offramp onto SE Lake Road, after stopping at the stop sign when the crash occurred. The driver told police he did not see the bicyclist and stopped as soon as the two collided.
Gladstone man dies after being hit by driver on Hwy 99E
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died at a hospital after he was hit by a driver in Clackamas County on Tuesday, according to Oregon State Police. The crash happened at about 7:48 p.m. on Highway 99E at Southeast Risley Avenue. OSP said a driver in a Subaru Outback was northbound when they hit a pedestrian, 67-year-old Timothy Harpole, of Gladstone, as they passed through the intersection.
Officials: Clark County inmates set fire to housing unit
Two inmates at the Clark County Jail are accused of setting fire to multiple items in their unit on Tuesday.
Heavy police response to officer involved shooting in Portland
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A heavy police response was responding to an officer-involved shooting in Portland near the Lloyd Center on Wednesday afternoon. At least 29 police units responded to the area of Northeast Grand Avenue at Northeast Holladay Street around 1:24 p.m. where the incident started. But further emergency crews responded to Northeast Grand at Weidler where the shooting happened.
1 dead, 1 injured in head-on crash between 2 cars
STAYTON, Ore. (KPTV) - A head-on crash between two cars left a woman dead Monday evening outside the city of Stayton, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff’s Deputies responded at about 7:15 p.m. to Southeast Golf Club Road near Southeast Mill Creek Road. An initial investigation showed that a red Kia Rio was traveling north on SE Golf Club Road when it crossed the center line while negotiating a curve and hit an oncoming black Kia Optima head-on.
Multiple units respond following large NE Portland homeless camp fire
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Multiple agencies responded Monday after a homeless camp in Northeast Portland caught fire. According to Portland Fire and Rescue, crews first responded around 1 p.m. to the 7700 block of NE Lombard Street. Officials say crews arrived and began extinguishing the camp fire as well...
Forest Grove Police Log: Burglar rearranges furniture in home
The Forest Grove Police Department responds to ordinary and not-so-ordinary calls for service from Sept. 16-22, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Sept. 16 Night shift officers responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in which an escalating argument was underway. On arrival, police found instead one intoxicated individual expressing himself at an elevated volume, but no fight or argument. He agreed to keep it down....
‘Really disappointing’: Neighbors in NE Portland describe hearing gunshots
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Just days after two deadly shootings in Portland, neighbors in one community are on edge after gunshots rang out near their homes. Neighbors near Northeast Rodney and Graham streets say flashing police lights and sirens used to be uncommon in their neighborhood. However, it seems like no area is safe from the crime they say is spreading all over Portland.
Reward offered for information that leads to arrest in deadly NE Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for the public’s help finding who shot and killed a 36-year-old man in the Wilkes neighborhood on Saturday. Nicholas Scott Hammann died after he was shot in the area of Northeast 162nd Avenue and...
Open sewage frustrates tenants living in apartments near St. Helens
ST. HELENS, Ore. (KPTV) - It was a stinky problem in Columbia County for far too long: Tenants at a small apartment complex said they endured overflowing sewer tanks and broken sewage pipes while worrying about the health of their families. FOX 12 spoke with seven current tenants and two...
Reward offered information on Vancouver shooting that left man injured
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department, in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, is asking for help in locating the suspect or suspects in a shooting in Northeast Vancouver in August. On August 8, at about 9 p.m. VPD responded to a shooting on Northeast 62nd Avenue and...
Fiery crash leaves one dead on Highway 22
GATES, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver was found dead after the semi-truck went over an embankment and caught fire Monday night, according to Oregon State Police. The Kenworth CMV was driving westbound on Highway 22 near milepost 35 when it left the road. The semi-truck was destroyed after catching fire. Emergency personnel declared the driver dead at the scene. OSP will release the identity of the driver after the next of kin is notified.
Reward offered for tips about deadly shooting at Northgate Park
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau in partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward for help locating the suspect or suspects in a deadly shooting at Northgate Park. According to PPB, officers responded around 7:30 p.m. Sept. 19 to shots fired at Northgate Park....
